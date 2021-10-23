Sweeping all three relays and with three individual winners, Selah’s girls swim team ran off with the team title at Saturday’s CWAC championships at Lions Pool.
Katie Ramos, Izzy Vick and Gabi Young won their specialties and each swam on two of the three winning relays for the Vikings, who tallied 80 points and outdistance runner-up Ellensburg.
Selah’s 200 medley (2:01.89) and 400 free relay (4:10.63) clocked new Valley bests.
All Class 2A and 1A swimmers will compete next in the eastern regional at WSU’s Gibb Pool on Oct. 29-30. The top two placers advance to state.
Team scores: Selah 80, Ellensburg 35, Cle Elum 24, Toppenish 15, Prosser 9, Zillah 7.
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:01.89, Ellensburg 2:17.67, Toppenish 2:20.50.
200 free: Faith Wersland (CE) 2:13.90, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:25.13, Robin Willey (S) 2:26.76.
200 IM: Katie Ramos (S) 2:23.83, Emily Holt (Ell) 2:40.43, Elise Ozanich (S) 2:43.32.
50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 26.04, Melissa Zuniga (T) 28.22, Bailey Manjarrez (Z) 28.69.
100 fly: Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:10.59, Emily Holt (Ell) 1:13.71, Faithe Miller (P) 1:16.15.
100 free: Anna Wersland (CE) 56.38, Izzy Vick (S) 57.35, Caitlin Strand (S) 1:05.41.
500 free: Faith Wersland (CE) 6:13.74, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:17.73, Robin Willey (S) 6:50.16.
200 free relay: Selah (Young, Cavanaugh, Newell, Ozanich) 2:00.26, Prosser 2:03.20, Selah 2:04.36.
100 back: Anna Wersland (CE) 1:03.25, Katie Ramos (S) 1:05.20, Mila Eslinger (Ell) 1:16.53.
100 breast: Gabi Young (S) 1:22.33, Bailey Manjarrez (Z) 1:22.78, Skye Shirley (T) 1:27.50.
400 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Flowers, Strand, Vick) 4:10.63, Ellensburg 4:25.93, Ellensburg 4:41.60.
SLOWPITCH
Rams win district title
MOSES LAKE — Powered by Anika Garcia’s three home runs, West Valley cruised to a 23-12 victory over Moses Lake in the CBBN district championship game on Saturday.
Garcia was 3-for-4 with seven RBI as the Rams won their 11th straight game, improved to 15-4 and qualified for the 4A state tournament in Yakima next week.
Linnea Butler was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored for West Valley, which plated 12 runs in the first two innings.
Moses Lake rebounded to earn the league’s second state berth, beating Davis 22-3.
WV highlights: Anika Garcia 3-4, 3 HR, 4 runs, 7 RBI; Katie Arnold 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Linnea Butler 3-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kenidee Holden 1-3, 3 runs, RBI; Ryder Prather 2 RBI; Alexys Soptich 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 3 runs, RBI; Samantha Ostriem 2 RBI; Leah Statler 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Evka Ball 2 runs, 2 RBI.
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 1: At Eastmont, junior Kennedy Webb’s 17 kills led three players in double digits as the Rams earned a 25-20, 25-15, 27-29, 25-16 road victory.
West Valley moves to 7-2 in league and jumps passed Eastmont into second place. The Wildcats meet WV again on Tuesday in Yakima.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 17 kills, 14 digs; Zoey Crimin 12 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces; Lily Kinloch 11 kills, 11 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 6 kills, 1 block; Kyley Cyr 19 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists; Lexi Barbee 39 assists, 12 digs, 2 kills.
SUNNYSIDE 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Sunnyside, Emily Anderson’s 13 kills and 19 digs sparked the Grizzlies to a 25-18, 25-21, 24-26, 27-25 victory. Winners of three straight, Sunnyside hosts Selah on Tuesday.
In CWAC play, Prosser swept Grandview 3-0.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 12-13 serving, 11 kills, 10 digs, 1 block; Alaina Morgan 20-20 serving, 2 aces, 9 kills, 12 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 10-12 serving, 28 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 7 digs, 2 assists; Jansyn Carrizales 14-14 serving, 3 kills, 29 assists, 23 digs, 1 block; Erika Jonson 17-18 serving, 3 aces, 13 assists, 11 digs; Lily Bottineau Potter 6 kills; Emily Anderson 16-17 serving, 2 aces, 13 kills, 19 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WENATCHEE 2, DAVIS 0: At Davis, goalkeeper Alexis Torres made five saves for the Pirates, who have three matches in five days next week starting with Tuesday’s match at Eisenhower.
In other league play, Liliana Johnson scored twice in Eastmont’s 3-1 win over Eisenhower and Moses Lake defeated Sunnyside 9-2. The regular season concludes next Saturday with district play-in games slated for Nov. 2.
