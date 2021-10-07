Selah's girls soccer team bounced back from a tough loss to avenge its only other CWAC defeat with a 2-0 victory at East Valley on Thursday.
Ashlyn Morford and Kennedy Cobb both scored for the Vikings, who moved ahead of the Red Devils into second place all alone with four matches remaining. Lexi Grenz made two saves in Selah's sixth shutout of the season.
The Vikings (6-2 CWAC, 8-4 overall) are scheduled to host Ephrata Thursday and East Valley (5-3, 7-4) is set to play at first-place Ellensburg.
In other CWAC action, Prosser beat Ephrata 2-1 and results from Grandview's match at Othello were unavailable.
First half: 1, Selah, Ashlyn Morford, 20:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Kennedy Cobb, 60:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 2; Makenzie Mellick (EV) 7.
---
EWAC
CLE ELUM 7, GRANGER 1: At Granger, Olivia Coder scored twice and five other players added one goal each for the Warriors.
First half: 1, Cle Elum, Monica Leers, 6:00; 2, Cle Elum, Camren Kossow, 26:00; 3, Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco, 40:00.
Second half: 4, Cle Elum, Olivia Coder, 46:00; 5, Cle Elum, Coder, 49:00; 6, Cle Elum, Riley Robinson, 54:00; 7, Cle Elum, Anna Lashua, 75:00; 8, Cle Elum, Maddie Casto (PK), 80:00.
Saves: Cle Elum 3; Dalia Quinonez (G) 4.
---
HIGHLAND 10, BURBANK 0: At Highland, Michelle Soto scored a hat trick and Rachael Keller netted two goals for the Scotties. Elsewhere in the EWAC, Warden beat Mabton 5-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller, 3:00; 2, Highland, Michelle Soto (Lucia Martinez), 7:00; 3, Highland, Keller (Soto), 9:00; 4, Highland, Soto, 10:00; 5, Highland, Alejandra Gutierrez (Keller), 12:00; 6, Highland, Ivette Ramos (Franca Wasilewski), 18:00; 7, Highland, Soto (Wasilewski), 18:00. 8, Highland, Anahi Gqarcia (PK), 23:00; 9, Highland, Marisol Carrosco, 24:00; 10, Highland, Wasilewski, 35:00
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Aylin Aguilera (H) 0, Keller (H) 0, Yanez (H) 0.
---
NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 8, CASCADE 0: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored four more goals and Melissa Sanchez added two to lead the Bulldogs to their ninth straight win. Anna Engeland and Jamison Philip also scored for Ellensburg.
In SCAC play, Naches Valley defeated Zillah 3-0.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, PROSSER 0: At Ellensburg, Abby Harrell served eight aces and put away 14 kills as the Bulldogs moved to 4-1 in league with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 win.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 5 kills, 3 blocks; Kambree Blair 3 kills, 8 digs; Lay’lee Dixon 2 kills, 11 digs, 4 blocks; Kendra Groeneveld 2 kills; KJ Ohler 9 digs; Olivia Campos 13 assists.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 14 kills, 6 digs, 8 aces; Reaghan Naboychik 4 kills, 9 digs; Parker Lyyski 2 kills, 5 aces, 7 digs; Kacey Mayo 16 assists, 4 digs; Lilly Button 10 assists, 4 aces; Leah Drexler 6 perfect passes, 15 digs, 2 aces; Alana Marrs 5 kills, 4 digs; Kendall Steele 14 digs.
---
GRANDVIEW 3, OTHELLO 1: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino piled up 20 kills and added 16 digs and seven aces to lead the Greyhounds to a 25-22, 26-28, 25-22, 25-22 victory.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 20 kills, 7 aces, 16 digs; Jazmine Richey 3 aces, 12 digs, 4 kills; Amaya Benitez 10 assists; Mía Sanchez 9 assists; Emma Cantu 14 digs.
---
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 2: At Wapato, Tatiana Camacho's 11 kills helped the Wildcats rally for a 17-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12 win. In a nonleague crossover, College Place beat La Salle 3-2.
Toppenish highlights: Tatiana Camacho 3 aces, 11 kills; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 22 assists, 8 digs; Karen Tenorio 4 aces, 15 digs; Anahi Santacruz: 3 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs.
---
ZILLAH 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Zillah, Brynn Widner put away 17 kills and Mayce Wofford and Mia Hicks had 10 apiece as the Leopards earned a 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 win.
NV highlights: Hope Saucedo 20 passes, 28 hits, 5 kills; Cassandra Barragan 29 passes, 38 digs; Kylee Jackson 20 digs, 11 hits, 5 kills; Emily Stout 14 digs, 8 serves, 46 sets, 10 assists; Belen Robles 9 digs, 3 hits, 2 kills, 11 serves; Gracie Hargroves 11 touch blocks, 3 stuff blocks; Maddie Kime 29 sets, 5 assists.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 11-12 serving, 10 kills, 20 assists, 1 block; Brynn Widner 12-13 serving, 17 kills, 2 assists; Mia Hicks 10 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Flood 4-6 serving, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Kya Gonzales 12-13 serving, 2 kills, 1 block; Bella Hernandez 15-15 serving, 5 perfect passes, 13 digs; Vanessa Chavez 10-11 serving, 1 kill, 7 assists; Aly Delarosa 1 kill.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 3, MABTON 0: At Mabton, Hannah Valenzuela and Amy Torres had eight kills apiece to lead the Spartans to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-20 win.
In other West action, Kittitas outlasted Highland 3-2.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 11-11 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 15 assists, 9 digs; Hannah Valenzuela 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 8 kills, 14 digs, 15 perfect passes; Jasslyn Ramos 3 kills; Jaylin Golob 12-14 serving, 2 kills, 9 assists, 8 digs, 8 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 10-10 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs, 11 pp; Marian Alaniz 9-10 serving, 3 kills; Amy Torres 8 kills; Stacey Cruz 16-17 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs, 4 pp.
---
GOLDENDALE 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, Gwen Gilliam and Kennedy Berry combined for 25-for-26 serving with six aces as the Timberwolves, up to No. 3 in this week's state 2B poll, swept 25-13, 25-10, 25-19.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 2 aces, 6 digs, 14 assists, 12 kills, 2 blocks; Taryn Rising 9 kills; Gwen Gilliam 10-11 serving, 3 aces, 5 digs, 5 kills; Kennedy Berry 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 7 digs, 4 assists; Natalie Schroeder 3 digs; Brylee Mulrony 5 digs.
---
FOOTBALL
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 26, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, the Lightning led 7-0 at halftime and finished with three rushing touchdowns and a long pass for a score to earn its first win of the season.
La Salle=0=7=6=13=-=26
Wapato=0=0=0=0=-=0
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC
AT OTHELLO
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 24, Ephrata 31, Othello 81. Individual: 1, Eric Swedin (S) 15:58 (3m), 2, Cooper Quigley (S) 15:59, 5, Jonathan Orozco (S) 16:23; 7, Sam Anderson (S) 16:40.
GIRLS
Team scores: Selah 36, Ephrata 42, Othello 48. Individual: 4, Abigail Huri (S) 21:01 (3m), 6, Yobi Ruark (S) 21:10; 7, Isabella Escamilla (S) 21:11.
---
SCAC
AT NACHES VALLEY
BOYS
Team scores: Wapato 27, Naches Valley 38, Wahluke 72, La Salle 107, Toppenish 143. Individual: Cesar Loza (Wap) 17:46 (5K), Quinten Jones (NV) 17:46, Angel Vasquez (Wah) 17:49, Xavier Acevedo (Wap) 18:08.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 22, Wahluke 48, Wapato 58. Individual: Brooke Miles (NV) 21:03 (5K), Crystal Colin (Wap) 21:50, Allison Smith (NV) 22:06, Audrey Smith (NV) 22:19.
---
AT ZILLAH
BOYS
Team scores: College Place 4-0, Royal 3-1, Zillah 2-2, Connell 1-3, Kiona-Benton 0-4. Individual: unavailable.
GIRLS
Team scores: Zillah 3-1, Kiona-Benton 3-1, College Place 3-1, Connell inc., Royal inc. Individual: unavailable.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: Moses Lake 151, West Valley 31; Moses Lake 154, Sunnyside 22. Also: Eisenhower-Davis make-up meet.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: West Valley 2:20.67. 200 free: Mary Mickelson (E) 2:34.69. 200 IM: Leah Stapleton (WV) 2:52.97. 50 free: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 28.47. 100 fly: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:15.53. 100 free: Jasady Sillee (S) 1:10.86. 500 free: Addie Mitchell (E) 5:30.13. 200 free relay: Sunnyside 2:06.30. 100 back: Piper Tweedy (WV) 1:22.10. 100 breast: Addie Mitchell (E) 1:15.49. 400 free relay: West Valley 4:51.86.
---
CWAC
AT SELAH
Team scores: Ellensburg 50, Selah 49, Cle Elum 28, Prosser 18, Grandview 8, Toppenish 7, East Valley 5, Zillah 3.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Strand, Ozanich) 2:14.03. 200 free: Katie Ramos (S) 2:09.25. 50 free: Anna Wersland (CE) 25.94. 100 fly: Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:09.31. 100 free: Sydney Dick (Ell) 1:06.04. 500 free: Faith Wersland (CE) 6:11.57. 200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Newell, Young, Ramos) 1:59.98. 100 back: Maggie Wersland (CE) 1:18.82. 100 breast: Anna Wersland (CE) 1:20.67. 400 free relay: Ellensburg (Fredrickson, Child, Dick, Holt) 4:29.38.
