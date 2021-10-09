ARLINGTON — Kate Laurent was hoping for a career-best time for 5,000 meters on Saturday and she got much more than that.
The Ellensburg senior clocked 17 minutes, 31 seconds for seventh place in the elite flight at the 39th Hole in the Wall Invitational at Lakewood High School. She not only slashed over a minute off her previous 5K best of 18:33, set on the same course two years ago, but she broke the school record by 19 seconds.
Laurent trailed only 4A runners from Washington and Oregon in the 100-team field and had the top 2A time by 17 seconds.
Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado and Hannah Hilton ran career-best times of 18:07 and 18:34, respectively, and the Cadets had three other girls under 20 minutes.
Selah's Cooper Quigley ran 15:10 to miss his personal best of 15:06 set two weeks ago but he placed fifth behind three Oregon runners and was easily the top 2A finisher.
James Crabtree of Sherwood, Oregon, ran 14:45 to break Jonas Price's 2019 course record. Another Oregonian, Chloe Foerster of Jesuit, was the girls winner in 17:01.
• At the 52nd Max Jensen Invite in Richland, West Valley's Caden Casteel (15:23) and Skye Stenehjem (18:22) turned fast three-mile times for a pair of top-10 finishes. WV's girls tied for third in the fast flight.
BOYS
Top local times: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 15:10, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16:00, Eric Swedin (Selah) 16:02, Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 16:06, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:27, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 16:50, Mario Cervantes Reyes (Ike) 16:50, Fernando Ibarra (Ike) 17:03, Sam Anderson (Selah) 17:07, Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 17:09, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:17, Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 17:19, Caleb Stephenson (Ike) 17:26, Jonathan Orozco (Selah) 17:27.
GIRLS
Top local times: Kate Laurent (Ellensburg) 17:31, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 18:07, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 18:34, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 19:29, Alyssa Arias Chavez (Ike) 19:51, Crystal Colin (Wapato) 19:55, Ciera Reyes (Ike) 19:59, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 20:00, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 20:16, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 20:31, Emma Beachy (Ell) 20:35, Annette Figueroa (Ike) 20:36, Paris Miramontes (Ike) 21:06, Kieryann Mattson (Selah) 21:29.
RICHLAND INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Top local times: Caden Casteel (WV) 15:23, Emil Miller (WV) 15:49, Charlie Naught (WV) 16:15, Max Hutton (WV) 16:36, Boden Alderson (WV) 16:37, Kel Griffiths (WV) 16:46, Israel McDonald (WV) 16:50, Jason Jalifi (Sunnyside) 16:55, Asa Norman (Davis) 17:04.
GIRLS
Top local times: Skye Stenehjem (WV) 18:22, Nicole Murdock (WV) 18:47, Katie Murdock (WV) 19:34, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 19:47, Ilene Moran (Davis) 20:40, Brooke Bauer (WV) 20:54, Zoe Linder (WV) 21:06, Jessica Ridd (WV) 21:09, Sophia Carrillo (Davis) 21:13.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 7, MOSES LAKE 0: At West Valley, Jes Lizotte and Kaitlyn Rudick scored two goals apiece, Kendall Moore had four assists and Taylor Poor made six saves as the Rams won their fourth straight.
West Valley (5-2 league, 6-2 overall) host Sunnyside on Tuesday.
First half: 1, WV, Jes Lizotte (Kendall Moore), 7:00; 2, WV, Gigi Doucette (Kaitlyn Rudick), 10:00; 3, WV, Rudick (Lizotte), 16:00; 4, WV, Moore, 34:00; 5, WV, Gabby Kurtz (Moore), 37:00.
Second half: 6, WV, Lizotte (Moore), 41:00; 7, WV, Rudick (Moore), 50:00.
Saves: Moses Lake 8, Taylor Poor (WV) 6.
EISENHOWER 8, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Eisenhower, sophomore Esperanza Haro recorded a hat trick in the first half to spark the Cadets, who moved to 2-5 in league and will host Wenatchee on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Ike, Sierra Downes, 9:00; 2, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Monica Garcia), 11:00; 3, Ike, Josselyn Viveros, 20:00; 4. Ike, Haro (Liliana Rodriguez), 38:00; 5, Ike, Haro, 40:00.
Second half: 6. Ike, Yarelin Plaster (Kennedy Leach), 49:00; 7, Ike, Amidie Ochoa (Viveros), 56:00; 8, Ike, Daisy Lopez, 75:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 0, Maeve Weets (S) 5.
EASTMONT 2, DAVIS 0: At Eastmont, the Pirates held Eastmont in check in the first half before the home team scored in the 55th and 74th minutes. Davis (2-3, 3-6) has a nonleague match at East Valley on Tuesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Eastmont, Mackenzie Ferguson, 55:00; 2, Eastmont, Paige Fischer, 74:00.
CWAC
SELAH 3, EPHRATA 1: At Selah, Kennedy Cobb, Adley Franklin and Brooke Reiber scored for the Vikings, who improved to 7-2 in league and 9-4 overall.
Selah travels to Othello on Tuesday.
In other CWAC action Saturday, Othello edged Prosser 4-3.
SCAC, EWAC scores: Okanogan 1, Highland 0; Warden 6, Goldendale 4.
