NACHES HEIGHTS — It was a record-setting day at the 15th annual Apple Ridge Run on Saturday.
Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent broke the girls record on the three-mile Race course, clocking 17 minutes, 32 seconds to win by nearly a minute.
In the boys race, Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples, the 2019 3A state champion as a sophomore, ran 14:26 to best Selah’s Cooper Quigley, who timed 14:37 as both runners broke the previous course record.
Selah’s Eric Swedin and Eisenhower’s Amha Alemeneh won races on the Figure 8 and Horseshoe courses, respectively.
Eisenhower, which like Teeples was scheduled to compete in the Fort Steilacoom meet before it got canceled, swept the team titles.
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 29, West Valley 43, Selah 60. Also: 8, Ellensburg 149; 10, East Valley 228; 11, Davis 245; 14, Grandview 321.
Race Course: 2, Cooper Quigley (Se) 14:37; 4, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16:07; 5, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:11; 6, Mario Cervantes (Ike) 16:26; 13, Anders Norman (Davis) 16:42; 14, Nathan Ditto (WV) 16:42; 15, Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 16:43; 17, Chase Perez (Ell) 16:49.
Figure 8: 1, Eric Swedin (Se) 15:28; 3, Jonathan Orozco (Se) 15:59; 5, Fernando Ibarra (Ike) 16:22; 7, Jorge Morales (Gv) 16:32; 8, Charlie Naught (WV) 16:36; 9, Elijah Krueger (WV) 16:44; 10, Caleb Stephenson (Ike) 16:46.
Horseshoe: 1, Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 16:14; 2, Max Hutton (WV) 16:15; 3, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:27; 5, Emil Miller (WV) 16:41; 8, Sam Anderson (Se) 17:02; 9, Ethan Smith (EV) 17:08; 10, Boden Alderson (WV) 17:19.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 25, West Valley 47, Kamiakin 53. Also: 5, Selah 98; 6, Ellensburg 132; 11, Davis 218; 13, East Valley 273; 14, Grandview 297.
Race Course: 1, Kate Laurent (Ell) 17:32; 2, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 18:29; 3, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 18:33; 6, Katie Murdock (WV) 19:49; 8, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 19:54; 9, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 20:25; 11, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 20:32; 12, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 20:36; 14, Emma Beachy (Ell) 20:46.
Figure 8: 4, Ilene Moran (Davis) 19:21; 5, Ciera Reyes (Ike) 19:23; 7, Paris Miramontes (Ike) 20:09; 8, Brooke Bauer (WV) 20:21; 9, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 20:33; 10, Annette Figueroa (Ike) 20:36.
Horseshoe: 2, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 18:36; 3, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 18:38; 5, Nicole Murdock (WV) 18:58; 6, Alyssa Arias Chavez (Ike) 19:23.
WENATCHEE INVITE
BOYS
Team scores: Wenatchee 59, Hanford 72, Central Valley 94. Also: 13, Sunnyside 439; 14, Naches Valley 450; 21, Wapato 562; 23, Zillah 628; 25, Toppenish 671.
Winner: Brody Hartley (WW) 15:38. Local highlights: 22, Lukkes Hultberg (Pro) 17:17; 39, Jason Jalifi (Su) 17:44; 43, Quinten Jones (NV) 17:56.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 80, Central Valley 113, Medical Lake 128. Also: 14, Naches Valley 350; 20, Zillah 506; 21, Toppenish 540.
Winner: Nicole Bissell (CV) 19:17. Local highlights: 17, Brooke Miles (NV) 20:38; 27, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 21:08; 28, Crystal Colin (Wap) 21:14.
FOOTBALL
Grizzlies edged 38-35
VANCOUVER — Myles Newhouse’s third touchdown gave Sunnyside a late lead but Skyview came back for a 38-35 victory on Saturday at Kiggins Bowl.
Trailing 31-21, the Grizzlies rallied with Brent Maldonado’s 32-yard touchdown reception from Logan Rodriguez with 2:18 left in the third quarter and then took a 35-31 lead on Newhouse’s short plunge with 7:02 left.
The ninth-ranked Storm (3-0), which had two 10-point leads in the second half, bounced back for the lead on Jaydin Knapp’s 48-yard run with four minutes remaining.
Rodriguez finished with four touchdown passes, including two to Newhouse for a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter.
The Grizzlies (2-1) open CBBN play next Friday hosting West Valley.
Sunnyside 7 7 14 7 — 35 Skyview 3 14 14 7 — 38
Sky — FG Fedya Henrichs-Tarasenkov 35
Su — Myles Newhouse 6 pass from Logan Rodriguez
Sky — Teddy Beaver 10 pass from Niko Arriola
Su — Newhouse 16 pass from Rodriguez, Su up 14-10, 1:52 2Q.
Sky — Beaver 78 kickoff return, Sky 17-14, 1:39 2Q.
Sky — Blake Doman 39 pass from Niko Arriola, Sky 24-14, 8:53 3Q.
Su — Noah McNair 79 pass from Rodriguez, 8:03 3Q.
Sky — Doman 20 pass from Arriola, Sky 31-21, 4:04, 3Q.
Su — Brent Maldonado 32 pass from Rodriguez, cuts lead to 31-28, 2:18 3Q.
Su — Myles Newhouse 1 run, 35-31, 7:02.
Sky — Jaydin Knapp 48 run, 38-35, 4:00, 4Q.
GARFIELD 58, DAVIS: At Memorial Stadium, the unbeaten Bulldogs led just 7-0 at halftime but pulled away with five touchdowns in the third quarter at the Memorial Classic. The Pirates (1-2) host East Valley on Friday.
Davis 0 0 0 0 — 0 Garfield 7 0 35 16 — 58
Gar — Reon Hampton 19 run (Marcus Merkelbach kick), 2:42 1Q.
Gar — Jimmy Miller 13 run (Merkelbach kick), 10:05 3Q.
Gar — Matua Whalen 2 run (Merkelbach kick), 6:40 3Q.
Gar — Hampton 19 run (Merkelbach kick), 6:23 3Q.
Gar — Hampton 45 run (Merkelbach kick), 5:40 3Q.
Gar — Miller 8 run (Merkelbach kick), 5:33 3Q.
Gar — Safety
Gar — Jacoby Cochran 75 pass from EJ Cavanagh (Merkelbach kick)
Gar — Cochran 59 pass from Cavanaugh (Merkelbach kick)
MERIDIAN 34, GRANDVIEW 15: At Grandview, the Greyhounds scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Robert Gomez to Evan Bridger in a nonleague loss.
Meridian 7 14 7 6 — 34 Grandview 0 0 7 8 — 15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview, Ferrell Medina 2-30, Diamond Carrasco 1-30, Evan Bridger 8-18, Carter Paeshke 1-3, Chaco Gomez 1-(minus-2).
PASSING — Grandview, Medina 15-25-3-138; Gomez 1-1-0-75.
RECEIVING — Grandview, Carrasco 4-31, Jaime Tovar 2-29, Gomez 7-44, Bridger 1-75, Angel Mendoza 1-13, Abdiel Lopez 2-30.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 6, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, senior Gabby Kurtz recorded a hat trick in the first 22 minutes and added a fourth goal in the second for the Rams.
Freshman Gigi Doucette had a goal and assist and sophomore Jes Lizotte assisted on two of Kurtz’s tallies for West Valley (1-1 league, 2-1 overall), which hosts Wenatchee on Tuesday.
First half: 1, WV, Gabby Kurtz (Mackenzie Kitt), 17:00; 2, WV, Kurtz (Jes Lizotte), 18:00; 3, WV, Kurtz (Jes Lizotte), 22:00; 4, WV, Jes Lizotte (Gigi Doucette), 30:00.
Second half: 5, WV, Gigi Doucette (Bailey Steiner), 50:00; 6, WV, Kurtz (Kaitlyn Rudick), 64:00.
Saves: Sunnyside 21, Taylor Poor, Mackenzie Kitt, Ashlyn Valdovinos combined for shutout with 1 save.
WENATCHEE 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Wenatchee, goalkeeper Sara Diehm made seven saves for the Cadets, who play at West Valley next Saturday. In other league play, Eastmont edged Moses Lake 4-3.
First half: 1, Wenatchee, Olivia Harle, 22:00; 2, Wenatchee, Harle, 28:00.
Second half: 3, Wenatchee, 80:00.
Saves: Wenatchee 5, Sara Diehm (E) 7.
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 2, CASCADE 0: At Selah, Kara Bakker and Allison Moultray scored in the first ten minutes for the Vikings to push their record to 3-3. Selah plays at Ephrata on Tuesday.
In other scores Saturday, Ellensburg blanked La Salle 6-0 and Clarkston beat Grandview 7-0.
First half: 1, Selah, Kara Bakker (Allison Moultray), 5:00. 2, Selah, Moultray, 9:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Cascade 17; Alexis Grenz (S) 3, Sarah Russell (S) 0.
HIGHLAND 11, COLLEGE PLACE 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller scored a hat trick and contributed two assists to lead the Scotties.
In other action, Cle Elum topped Wapato 5-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller, 2:00; 2, Highland, Alejandra Gutierrez (Paige Dimock), 19:00; 3, Highland, Gutierrez (Keller), 22:00; 4, Highland, Leslie Lopez (Keller), 34:00.
Second half: 5, Highland, Avah Farias (Ivette Ramos), 42:00; 6, Highland, Keller (Lucia Martinez), 48:00; 7, Highland, Martinez (Michelle Soto), 49:00; 8, Highland, Farias, 53:00; 9, Highland, Keller, 55:00; 10, Highland, Ramos (Farias), 59:00; 11, Highland, Ramos (Keller), 62:00.
Saves: College Place 17; Aylin Aguilera (H) 0, Stephanie Yanez (H) 0.
