ROSALIA — Justice Hart broke out for 42 points and tied a school record to lead Yakama Tribal to a 75-67 win over Tekoa-Rosalia in Southeast 1B boys basketball on Saturday.
Hart, a senior, made four 3-pointers and 10 free throws en route to tying Chuck Jim's school record set in 1987. The Eagles improved to 6-4 with their fifth straight win.
Hart, who's averaging 28.4 points through 10 games, added six steals, five assists and five rebounds. Travis Arbuckle netted 13 points.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Strom 9, Lewis 4, Salazar 0, Visaya 2, Jim 5, Justice Hart 42, Amboh 0, Travis Arbuckle 13.
TEKOA-ROSALIA — Lenoir 4, McDonald 3, Riley Gehring 22, Isaac Bona 21, Braxton French 13, Oles 4.
Yakama Tribal=17=18=21=19=—=75
Tekoa-Rosalia=10=18=19=20=—=67
Highlights: Hart 5 rebs, 5 assts, 6 stls, 3 blks.
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 76, ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT 36: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar hit seven of the Knights' 11 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead four players in double figures.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT — Gonzalez 5, Maloney 8, Fleming 6, Marconi 4, Molina 2, DeFord 7, Stanley 2, Miller 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Justin Van Wieringen 11, Jech 5, Dash Bosma 11, Jensen 2, Buddy Smeenk 16, C. Smeenk 0, Roedel 6, Cole Wagenaar 25.
St. John-Endicott=9=4=14=9=—=36
Sunnyside Chr.=18=21=19=18=—=76
Highlights: Wagenaar 7 3p.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 58, OTHELLO 45: At Othello, Emmett Fenz turned in a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds and added seven assists as the Bulldogs moved to 2-2 in league and 6-4 overall.
ELLENSBURG — Cade Gibson 11, Morrill 0, Noah Nunley 16, Andaya 4, Boast 0, JT Fenz 8, Emmett Fenz 19.
OTHELLO — Tovar 8, Rodrigo Garza 10, Andre Garza 11, Murdock 2, Buenrostro 3, Julian A 11.
Ellensburg=20=9=13=16=—=58
Othello=16=11=9=9=—=45
Highlights: Gibson 3 3p, 5 rebs; E. Fenz 15 rebs, 7 assts; Darius Andaya 7 rebs.
---
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 74, GOLDENDALE 48: At Goldendale, Jett Favero scored a season-high 20 points and Joel Kelly put together 17 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Warriors (5-0, 9-1).
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 11, Luke Chafin 13, Singer 6, Joel Kelly 17, Johnson 2, Jett Favero 20, Montgomery 3, Williams 2.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 2, Wells 8, Lee 6, Caleb Smith 18, Wilder 8, Groves 4, Bomberger 2.
Cle Elum=14=15=21=24=—=75
Goldendale=12=14=15=7=—=48
Highlights: Kelly (CE) 16 rebs, 5 stls, 4 assts; Singer (CE) 8 rebs, 3 assts.
---
MABTON 49, HIGHLAND 39: At Highland, Victor Chavez netted 13 points and Andrew McCallum made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead the Vikings. Sergio Ayala had nine points and 12 rebounds for Highland.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 13, Andrew McCallum 11, Carreon 9, Zavala 9, Morrow 5, Ramos 2.
HIGHLAND — Castro 6, Ponce 3, Chuy Gonzales 10, Cayden Hakala 10, Ayala 9, Ibarra 1.
Mabton=12=10=15=12=—=49
Highland=10=10=7=12=—=39
Highlights: Sergio Ayala (H) 12 rebs; Gonzales (H) 8 rebs; Alan Ponce (H) 4 stls.
---
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 67, LA SALLE 45: At Grandview, junior Julian Garza scored 25 as the Greyhounds won their fifth straight game and improved to 9-3.
LA SALLE — Craig 8, Moses O'Connor 10, Caffrey 6, Cobar 3, Gonzalez 2, Anderson 5, Judd 2, Sanchez 7, Hanrahan 2.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 25, Draculan 6, N. Medina 3, Dorsett 6, Fajardo 6, F. Medina 3, Cortez 3, L. Armendariz 3, Eloy Armendariz 12.
La Salle=15=11=11=8=—=45
Grandview=14=8=15=20=—=67
---
SCORES ONLY
Eastmont 74, Sunnyside 49
Riverside Christian 69, Wilson Creek 28
---
GIRLS
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 54, OTHELLO 36: At Othello, Rylee Leishman's 13 points and another stout defensive effort helped the unbeaten Bulldogs move to 4-0 in league (12-0 overall) and had Othello its first league loss.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Dylan Philip 10, Rylee Leishman 13, L. Rogel 5, Jamison Philip 10, Anderson 8, Kennedy-Colson 4, Blume 4.
OTHELLO — Coronado 13, Pelez 6, Garza 2, Andrade 13, Guzman 2.
Ellensburg=9=16=13=16=—=54
Othello=4=10=16=6=—=36
---
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 65, TOPPENISH 44: At Zillah, Brynn Widner made 11 of 12 free throws, grabbed nine rebounds and scored 19 points for the Leopards, who upped their records to 4-0 in league and 8-3 overall.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 7, Cuevas 3, B. Peters 4, Cisneros 0, Camacho 4, Hill 4, Cloe Peters 18, Sanchez 0, Norman 0, Johnson 4, McCord 0, Landa 0.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 19, Mia Hicks 13, A. Garza 0, Flood 0, D'Ana Esquivel 12, K Garza 8, Gonzales 3, Oliver 8, Salme 2.
Toppenish=7=10=14=13=—=44
Zillah=13=19=18=15=—=65
Highlights: Widner (Z) 9 rebs, 3 stls, 3 assts, 11-12 FTs; Hicks (Z) 8 rebs, 5 stls, 3 assts; C. Peters (T) 3 3p.
---
EWAC WEST
MABTON 77, HIGHLAND 35: At Highland, freshman Esmerelda Sanchez pitched in seven 3-pointers, scored 31 points and added six assists and five rebounds for the Vikings (3-1, 6-6), who have won three in a row.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 31, Chavez 2, Bonewell 5, Roettger 8, Amy Moreno 13, Galarza 3, Alana Zavala 15.
HIGHLAND — Garcia 0, Jimenez 3, Silva 2, Monson 0, Ramos 5, Sydney Hakala 10, Martinez 0, Gonzalez 2, Keller 1, Mendoza 0, Gwen Rydberg 12.
Mabton=16=18=18=25=—=77
Highland=2=14=11=8=—=35
Highlights: Sanchez (M) 7 3p, 6 assts, 5 rebs; Jasmin Chavez (M) 9 rebs; Zavala (M) 6 rebs; Hakala (H) 11 rebs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 51, TEKOA ROSALIA 39: At Rosalia, Julia George hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points and G'mewiin Mills had 11 points, six assists and six steals for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'mewiin Mills 11, Andy 3, Onepennee 1, Solimon 0, Julia George 18, Martinez 2, Lucei 7, Oats 5, Scabby Robe 4.
TEKOA-ROSALIA— Smith 2, Kramer 21, Wilkins 14, Chase 2.
Yakama Tribal=15=14=15=7=—=51
Tekoa-Rosalia=7=9=7=16=—=39
Highlights: Beth Scabby Robe 8 rebs; Mills 6 assts, 6 stls.
---
SCORES ONLY
Sunnyside 53, Eastmont 38
Cashmere 73, Wapato 51
Sunnyside Christian 50, St. John-Endicott 32
----
BOYS SWIMMING
CWAC
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: Selah 99, Prosser 55, East Valley 20.
Top finishers
200 medley relay: Selah (Noyes, Ozanich, Cavanaugh, Hudson) 1:48.08, Prosser 2:04.79.
200 free: Reilly Cavanaugh (S) 2:10.13, Jon Hansen (S) 2:15.15.
200 IM: Michael Ozanich (S) 2:16.82, Juan De dios Ramirez (S) 2:32.95.
50 free: Charles Hudson (S) 23.13, Blaze Hoffman (P) 26.50.
100 fly: Cavanaugh (S) 1:00.90, Ramirez (S) 1:07.38.
100 free: Thane Everett (P) 58.38, Hoffman (P) 59.58.
500 free: Hudson (S) 5:33.58, Hansen (S) 6:16.35.
200 free relay: Selah (Cavanaugh, Hansen, Ozanich, Hudson) 1:40.82, Prosser 1:49.35.
100 back: Michael Noyes (S) 1:05.40, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:06.79.
100 breast: Ozanich (S) 1:07.30, Otis Peace (S) 1:15.80.
400 free relay: Selah (Ramirez, Peace, Noyes, Hansen) 4:15.93, Prosser 4:32.67.
