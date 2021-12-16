Rallying with six straight wins to close out the match, Eisenhower's wrestling team earned a 51-30 victory over West Valley in CBBN competition Thursday night at West Valley.
The Cadets trailed 30-19 before staging their comeback, which was sparked by a technical fall by Johnny Barragan and pins from Grayson Sartain and David Parkinson.
Both teams will compete Saturday in the Cadet Classic at Eisenhower.
In CWAC action Thursday, Ellensburg defeated Ephrata 52-30.
---
CBBN
EISENHOWER 51, WEST VALLEY 30
170: Mateo Escobar (E) p. Arthur Knight, 5:02. 182: Jace Reed (WV) p. Eddy Flores, 1:14. 195: Caleb Braswel (WV) p. Timothy Hoffman, 0:16. 220: Dominic McCoy (E) for. 285: Davion Taylor (E) for. 106: Nolan Arnenta (WV) for. 113: David Johnston (WV) for. 120: Isaac Gambito (WV) p. Kevin McGovern, 3:29. 126: Johnny Baragan (E) tf. Riley Penuel. 132: Grayson Sartain (E) p. Ricardo Vasquez, 1:25. 138: David Parkinson (E) p. Michael Prather, 3:11. 145: Jose Olivares (E) d. Hayden Bendal, 9-8. 152: Aaron Culler (E) for. 160: A.J. Coronado (E) for.
Girls - 165: Shawnastasia Jackson (WV) d. Vanessa Morales, 15-14.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 70, KIONA-BENTON 17: At Kiona-Benton, Trinity Wheeler and KK Bass scored 17 points apiece as the Wolves improved to 4-0.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 17, Ericka Grunlose 10, Hamilton 4, Tillequots 3, Garza 8, Jordan Espinoza 11, KK Bass 17.
KIONA-BENTON — Quinones 8, Calderon 2, Berry 1, Aguilar 6.
Wapato=25=22=10=13=—=70
Kiona-Benton=7=7=3=0=—=17
Highlights: Espinoza (W) 8 rebs; Bass (W) 5 assts.
---
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 136, WEST VALLEY 46
At Lions Pool
WV highlights — 200 medley relay: 1:53.93. 200 free: Jakob Crawford 2:28.78. 200 IM: Wyatt Anderson 2:32.89. 50 free: Dane Needham 28.12. 100 fly: Anderson 1:09.58. 100 free: Gabe Cardenas 56.10. 500 free: Eli Krueger 6:49.08. 200 free relay: 1:49.42. 100 back: Cameron Teerink 1:07.88. 100 breast: Cardenas 1:09.01. 400 free relay: 4:38.55.
Naches Valley highlights — 200 free: Lucas Ross 2:06.59. 50 free: Leif Van Doren 25.71. 100 free: Ross 57.00. 100 breast: Van Doren 1:11.27.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, MOSES LAKE 0
At Lake Bowl
Game scores: WV 708-626, WV 740-610, WV 121-103, WV 116-104.
WV highlights: Evka Ball 381 (205, 176), Cara Connelly 315 (169), Syd Miles 157.
---
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 3, SELAH 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Selah 719-692, Ike 823-609, Ike 150-133, Ike 167-119.
Highlights: Laurel Heesemann (E) 333, Ada Querin (E) 192, Haley Hammontree (E) 181, Margaret Franz (S) 172.
