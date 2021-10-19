An 80th minute goal by Sierra Downes helped Eisenhower stun red-hot West Valley at home Tuesday night.
The Cadets' answer to Kaitlyn Rudick's goal tied the score at one, and Eisenhower prevailed 4-2 in a shootout thanks to two saves by Sara Diehm. The senior goalkeeper finished with 10 saves to snap the Rams' six-game win streak, which included a 5-2 win over Ike at West Valley.
Trips to Eastmont are up next for both teams, with Eisenhower (3-6 overall) set to play Saturday and West Valley (7-3 CBBN, 8-3 overall) traveling to East Wenatchee next Tuesday.
In other league play, Davis won 10-1 at Sunnyside and Wenatchee beat Eastmont 4-2.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, West Valley, Kaitlyn Rudick (Kendall Moore), 66:00; 1, Eisenhower, Sierra Downes, 80:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 3; Sara Diehm (E) 10.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 9, GRANDVIEW: At Grandview, the Bulldogs (10-1, 13-1) extended their win streak to 13 matches with one more remaining to end the regular season, Thursday against Prosser. Grandview (2-9, 4-10) is set to conclude its season Thursday at East Valley.
---
SELAH 1, PROSSER 0 (OT): At Prosser, Allison Moultray scored the game-winning goal for Vikings (9-3 in their regular season finale. They earned the CWAC's No. 2 seed heading into next week's postseason and will have a bye Thursday before starting the postseason next week.
---
OTHELLO 2, EAST VALLEY 1 (5-4 SO): At Othello, East Valley lost in a shootout to drop to fourth place, one game behind the Huskies. The Red Devils (6-5, 9-6) will play their final regular season match Thursday against Grandview.
---
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 8, WAPATO 0: At La Salle, Ana Radillo, Marisa Badillo and Azul Ponce scored two goals each to keep the Lightning unbeaten in league play.
La Salle (7-0 SCAC West, 9-5 overall) will play at Zillah in its regular season finale on Thursday while Wapato (5-3, 7-7) hosts Naches Valley.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marisa Badillo, 9:00; 2, La Salle, Lily Manzo, (Badillo), 33:00; 3, La Salle, Ana Radillo (Badillo), 37:00.
Second half: 4, La Salle, Azul Ponce, 53:00; 5, Badillo (Ponce), 55:00; 6, La Salle, Olivia Algeria (Badillo), 57:00; 7, La Salle, Radillo (Algeria), 62:00; 8, La Salle, Ponce, 78:00.
Saves: Talina White (LS) 2, Ashley McIlrath (LS) 3; Stephanie Guadarrama (W) 13.
---
EWAC
HIGHLAND 3, WARDEN 1: At Warden, Rachael Keller, Lucia Martinez and Anahi Garcia all scored to help Highland erase a one-goal halftime deficit. The Scotties (10-0, 13-2) will take a week off before hosting Granger next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Warden, Quinn Erdmann, 20:00.
Second half: 2, Highland, Rachael Keller (Alejandra Gutierrez), 60:00; 3, Highland, Lucia Martinez, 64:00; 4, Highland, Anahi Garcia, 76:00.
Saves: Aylin Aguilera (H) 3; Valerie Rodriguez (W) 8.
---
GRANGER 2, GOLDENDALE 1: At Goldendale, Mireya Castro Carrasco scored two more goals to raise her season total to 18 and give the Spartans their third straight win.
First half: 1, Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco, 7:00; 2, Goldendale, Iliana Vega, 29:00; 3, Granger, Castro Carrasco (Joana Jaramillo), 34:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Dalia Quinonez (Gr) 5; Kali Watson (Go) 1.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 0: At West Valley, the Rams moved to 6-2 in league with a 25-13, 25-4, 25-12 sweep. WV plays at Eastmont on Saturday.
In other league play, Wenatchee defeated Eastmont 3-1.
WV highlights: Lily Kinloch 8 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Webb 7 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs; Zoey Crimin 4 kills, 3 aces; Reese Groth 2 kills, 2 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 2 kills, 3 digs; Lexi Barbee 6 aces, 5 digs, 17 assists; Kyley Cyr 9 digs, 2 assists.
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, DAVIS 2: At Davis, Emily Anderson's nine kills and Mackenzie Chambers' 17 digs sparked the Grizzlies to the 21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 win.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 5 kills, 9 digs; Alaina Morgan 5 aces, 5 kills, 15 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 17 digs, 6-7 serving; Jadyn Muzzy 7 kills; Jansyn Carrizales 6 kills, 14 digs, 19-21 serving, 4 aces; Lily Bottineau Potter 3 kills, 1 ace; Emily Anderson 9 kills, 10 digs, 17-19 serving, 2 aces; Erika Jonson 9 assists, 7 aces, 14 digs.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At East Valley, Abby Harrell's 20 kills and 18 digs powered the Bulldogs to a 26-24, 25-8, 25-17 win. At 7-1 in league, Ellensburg hopes to avenge its lone league loss when it hosts Ephrata on Thursday.
Ephrata remained unbeaten (6-0) with a 3-0 win over Othello.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 20 kills, 18 digs, 8 perfect passes, 3 aces; Reaghan Naboychik 5 kills, 5 digs; Parker Lyyski 6 kills, 2 aces; Kacey Mayo 18 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Lilly Button 12 assists, 7 digs; Leah Drexler 14 digs, 4 assists, 4 aces; Alana Marrs 3 kills, 2 blocks; Leah Lewis 3 kills; Kendall Steele 3 digs.
EV highlights: Allison Heater 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces, 5 pp; Emma Gruenberg 4 kills, 1 blk, 1 dig; Rachel Jensen 3 asst, 1 dig; Mya Alvarado 3 asst; Emily Wright 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 asst; Maliyah Gordon: 2 kills, 1 blk.
---
SELAH 3, PROSSER 2: At Selah, Taylor Kieser's 23 kills, 26 assists and nine aces helped the Vikings rally for a 24-26, 22-25, 25-8, 25-20, 16-14 win.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 3 aces, 15 kills, 20 digs; Taylor Kieser 9 aces, 23 kills, 26 assists, 12 digs; Ryenne Howell 3 aces, 6 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Ana Hrle 3 blocks, 2 kills; Mackenzie Pelson 1 ace, 14 digs; Maddie Miller 25 assists; Livia Moore 2 digs, 4 aces; Lotte Steinbach 4 kills, 4 digs; Madi McNett 2 blocks.
---
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 2: At Prosser, on Monday the Mustangs battled to a 16-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 15-12 win as Halle Wright put away 18 kills.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 18 kills, 2 blocks; Ellie Maljaars 12 kills, 1 block; Kambree Blair 10 kills, 17 digs; Lay’lee Dixon 3 aces, 3 blocks; Olivia Campos 38 assists, 4 aces; Auslyn Schab 2 aces; Julianna Phillips 2 aces, 18 digs; KJ Ohler 20 digs.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 20 digs 8 aces; Natalee Trevino 9 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Natalie Copeland 4 blocks, 5 kills, 3 aces; Mía Sanchez 16 assists.
---
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 3, TOPPENISH 1: At Naches Valley, Hope Saucedo's 12 kills and Jaden Gunter's six aces helped the Rangers earn a 25-23, 25-16, 27-29, 25-21 victory.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 1 ace, 16 digs, 5 kills; Anika Ramos 4 aces, 3 digs, 2 kills; Cori Sandoval 1 ace, 21 digs; Naylanee Strom 1 ace, 28 assists, 15 digs; Tatiana Camacho 1 ace, 2 digs, 10 kills, 1 block.
NV highlights: Hope Saucedo 12 kills; Jaden Gunter 3 kills, 6 aces; Kylee Jackson 5 kills, 4 aces; Gracie Osborn 3 kills; Gracie Hargroves 3 blocks; Emily Stout 49 sets, 15 assists; Maddie Kime 46 sets, 9 assists; Emma Stubner 16 sets, 3 assists.
---
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 3, CASHMERE 2: At Cashmere, Vanessa Chavez served five aces and Brynn Widner had 19 kills as the Leopards prevailed 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 9-13 serving, 12 kills, 17 assists; Brynn Widner 8-10 serving, 19 kills; Mia Hicks 6 kills, 7 blocks; Emma Flood 3 kills, 3 blocks; Kya Gonzales 22-24 serving, 3 aces; Bella Hernandez 22-23 serving; Vanessa Chavez 19-21 serving, 5 aces, 8 assists; Aly Delarosa 1 kill, 1 block.
