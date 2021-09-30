GRANGER — Taryn Rising, Brook Blain and Rachel Gallagher all delivered double-digit kills to spark fourth-ranked Goldendale to a four-set victory over Granger in a showdown of EWAC West volleyball unbeatens Thursday night.
Gallagher amassed 12 kills, 28 assists and 16 digs while Rising and Blain had 13 kills apiece for the Timberwolves, who regrouped from a slow start to win 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10.
Jaylin Golob paced the Spartans with 10 kills, 14 perfect passes and eight assists.
Goldendale improved to 6-0 in league while Granger moved to 4-1.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 15-17 serving, 3 aces, 16 digs, 28 assists, 12 kills; Taryn Rising 10-10 serving, 11 digs, 13 kills, 4 blocks; Brook Blain 3 digs, 13 kills, 3 blocks; Gwen Gilliam 15-16 serving, 17 digs, 8 kills; Kennedy Berry 2 aces, 14 digs, 5 assists; Audrey Hill 9 digs, 8 assists, 2 kills; Caitlyn Jauken 13-14 serving, 2 kills; Natalie Schroder 11-13 serving, 2 digs.
Granger highlights: Hannah Valenzuela 13-14 serving, 8 digs, 10 perfect passes; Jasslyn Ramos 3 blocks, 1 kill; Jaylin Golob 11-12 serving, 1 ace, 10 kills, 8 assists, 14 pp; Eliana Rios 14-15 serving, 14 digs; Alyssa Roman 8 assists, 2 digs; Jasmin Vasquez 8-9 serving, 4 kills, 4 digs; Marian Alaniz 12-13 serving, 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs; Amy Torres 4 kills, 1 block.
---
HIGHLAND 3, WHITE SWAN 1: At Highland, Maddie Monson served 11 aces and Sydney Hakala put away 13 kills as the Scotties earned a 25-21, 26-28, 25-22, 26-24 win. In other league play, Cle Elum downed Mabton 3-1.
Highland highlights: Maddie Monson 11 aces, 60 assists; Sydney Hakala 13 kills; Gwen Rydberg 5 blocks.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, GRANDVIEW 1: At Grandview, Myrisa Randolph's 11 kills, 15 assists and seven aces led the way in a 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-11 win for the Red Devils, which improved to 3-1 in league.
In other action, Ephrata moved to 3-0 with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-12 sweep at Prosser.
EV highlights: Emily Wright 6 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces, 1 blk; Myrisa Randolph 11 kills, 15 assts, 8 digs, 7 aces, 1 blk; Bryana Barry 12 kills, 8 digs, 8 pp, 5 aces, 1 blk; Macy Taylor 17 digs, 7 pp, 2 assts, 1 ace; Elisabeth Williams 9 assts, 2 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 4 digs, 3 pp.
---
ELLENSBURG 3, OTHELLO 0: At Ellensburg, sophomore Kacey Mayo served six of the Bulldogs' 19 aces in a 25-29, 25-16, 25-14 win. Ellensburg moves to 3-1 in league and resumes league play next Thursday against Prosser.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 15 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Reaghan Naboychik 7 kills, 4 digs; Parker Lyyski 3 kills, 2 blocks; Kacey Mayo 13 assists, 4 digs, 6 aces; Lilly Button 10 assists, 2 aces; Leah Drexler 8 perfect passes, 6 digs, 2 aces.
---
SCAC
TOPPENISH 3, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Toppenish, Reese Whitefoot's 10 kills and 13 digs and Anahi Santacruz's seven aces powered the Wildcats to a 25-21, 25-21, 14-25, 25-21 win.
NV highlights: Hope Saucedo 18 digs, 16 kills; Kylee Jackson 26 digs, 7 kills, 17 serves, 2 aces; Cassandra Barragan 19 passes, 34 digs, 11 serves, 3 aces; Jaden Gunter 12 digs, 3 blocks, 8 serves, 2 aces; Gracie Hargroves 2 kills, 3 blocks; Emily Stout 9 assists; Emma Stubner 4 serves, 3 assists; Maddie Kime 11 sets, 4 assists.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 7 aces, 9 digs, 6 kills; Jadyn Johnson 2 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Karen Tenorio 14 digs; Naylanee Strom 4 aces, 26 assists, 15 digs; Reese Whitefoot 1 ace, 13 digs, 10 kills.
---
LA SALLE 3, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, Tatum Marang put together 15 kills, 14 digs and 18 perfect passes to help the Lightning sweep 25-22, 25-23, 25-10 and improve to 3-0 in the West.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 6 kills, 10 digs, 10-13 serving, 2 aces, 10 pp; Kathryn Snyder 4 digs, 10-11 serving, 1 ace, 10 assists; Tatum Marang 15 kills, 14 digs, 9-11 serving, 2 aces, 2 blks, 18 pp; Anelisa Ramirez 2 kills, 1 dig; Malia Wheeler 7 digs, 11-13 serving, 1 ace, 15 assists, 2 pp; Maddie Levesque 1 assist; Angeles Torres 4 digs, 11-16 serving, 7 aces, 11 pp; Bella Kanelopoulos 2 kills, 1 dig, 9-9 serving; Natalia Valladres 3 kills, 2 digs.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Lilliana Byers had a goal and assist in the first half and goalkeeper Makenzie Mellick made three saves in the shutout for the Red Devils.
First half: 1, EV, Lilliana Byers (Eveyanna Townsend), 5:00; 2, EV, Shannah Mellick (Byers), 35:00.
Second half: 3, EV, Jarisley Sanchez (Mellick), 67:00; 4, EV, Jordyn Peterson (Jada Mendoza), 78:00.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 3, Berenice Ramos (G) 5.
---
ELLENSBURG 4, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Dylan Philip fired in two goals and Jamison Philip and Layne Rogel had one apiece for the Bulldogs. In other action, Othello edged Ephrata 2-1.
---
SCAC
TOPPENISH 3, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez knocked in two goals in the second half to break open a 1-1 halftime tie for the Wildcats. In other action, La Salle defeated Wapato 5-0 and Kiona-Benton topped Zillah 4-0 in a crossover.
First half: 1, Naches Valley, 20:00; 2, Toppenish, Mia Anaya, 27:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez, 50:00; 4, Toppenish, Gonzalez, 64:00.
---
EWAC scores: Cle Elum 3, Warden 0; Goldendale 11, Burbank 0; Highland won by forfeit over Granger.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Eastmont 126, Eisenhower 40; Eastmont 150, Davis 30.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Davis (Dufault, Scott, Ehlis, Thiel) 2:20.88. 200 free: Mary Mickelson (E) 2:40.82. 200 IM: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 2:50.67. 50 free: Emma Stephens (E) 33.95. Diving: Lezette Zacarias (D). 100 fly: Addie Mitchell (E) 1:01.00. 100 free: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:06.27. 500 free: Kellynn Scott (D) 7:17.98. 200 free relay: Eisenhower (DeLeon, Garza, Alvarado, Lewis) 2:31.75. 100 back: Addie Mitchell (E) 1:03.92. 100 breast: Kellynn Scott (D) 1:30.37. 400 free relay: Eisenhower (Hull, Mickelson, Kneer, Mitchell) 4:45.06.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
SCAC
At Walla Walla
Boys team scores: College Place 30, Wapato 52, Connell 69, Wahluke 91, La Salle 122. Local highlights: 3, Cesar Lopez (Wap) 17:55 (5K); 5, Xavier Acevedo (Wap) 18:07; 7, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 18:43.
Girls team scores: College Place 32, Wahluke 42, Connell 49. Local highlights: 1, Crystal Colin (Wap) 21:41 (5K).
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
DAVIS 7-5, EISENHOWER 4-7: At Eisenhower, the neighbors split their doubleheader on Thursday. In other scores, Pasco beat Grandview 11-9 and 10-0.
