SELAH — The CWAC volleyball season opened Tuesday night and Ellensburg was clearly ready for it.
Junior Abby Harrell led the attack with 17 kills and added five aces and 10 digs as the fourth-ranked Bulldogs defeated rival Selah 25-12, 28-26, 25-23 at Carl Kellman Gym.
Setters Kacey Mayo and Lilly Button combined for 29 assists for Ellensburg, now 2-1 overall with a home match on Thursday against East Valley.
Emily Hutchinson's 11 kills paced Selah, which hosts Grandview next Tuesday.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 17 kills, 5 aces, 10 digs, 10 perfect passes; Reaghan Naboychik 7 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Alana Marrs 4 kills; Parker Lyyski 3 aces, 3 blocks; Leah Drexler 14 digs, 2 aces, 6 pp; Kacey Mayo 16 assists; Lilly Button 13 assists.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 11 kills, 8 digs; Taylor Kieser 8 kills, 11 assists, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Ryenne Howell 1 ace, 2 Kills, 3 digs; Lotte Steinbach 1 kill, 2 digs; Mackenzie Pelson 1 ace, 11 digs; Madi McNett 1 kill, 3 blocks; Maddie Miller 12 assists; Livia Moore 1 ace, 4 digs.
-
EAST VALLEY 3, OTHELLO 0: At East Valley, Bryana Barry had 12 kills and Macy Taylor collected 15 digs and 11 perfect passes to spark the Red Devils to a sweep.
EV highlights: Maliyah Gordon 4 blocks, 3 kills; Bryana Barry 12 kills, 8 digs, 8 pp, 3 aces, .5 blocks; Macy Taylor 3 assists, 15 digs, 11 pp; Elisabeth Williams 3 assists, 3 digs; Rachel Jensen 3 assists; Allison Heater 7 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces; Myrisa Randolph 2 kills, 14 assists, 4 digs.
-
CBBN
DAVIS 3, MOSES LAKE 0: At Moses Lake, freshman Kailey Willsey put away 13 kills and junior setter Sally Gargus had 21 assists to lead the Pirates to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 sweep.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 13 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Litzy Carrillo 4 kills, 1 ace; Sally Gargus 1 kill, 2 aces, 21 assists; Kathleen Velazquez 1 ace, 1 kill; Rose Pineda-Puente 2 kills, 3 digs; Nathaly Hernandez 1 kill, 1 ace, 2 digs.
---
WENATCHEE 3, WEST VALLEY 2: At Wenatchee, the Panthers dug deep to end the Rams' lengthy league win streak with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 30-32, 15-8 marathon victory.
Kennedy Webb and Lily Kinloch combined for 31 kills for West Valley, which plays at Eisenhower on Thursday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 17 kills, 6 digs; Lily Kinloch 14 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Zoey Crimin 8 kills, 6 blocks, 4 aces; Lexi Barbee 38 assists, 8 digs; Kyley Cyr 29 digs; Emily Strong 8 digs.
---
EASTMONT 3, SUNNYSIDE 2: At Sunnyside, Jansyn Carrizales piled up 14 kills, 23 assists and 23 digs for the Grizzlies but Eastmont rallied for a 26-24, 24-26, 22-25, 25-13, 15-10 victory.
Sunnyside highlights: Jansyn Carrizales 14 kills, 23 assists, 23 digs, 15-17 serving; Alaina Morgan 6 kills, 12 digs, 22-23 serving, 5 aces; Alyna Ramirez 2 blocks, 8-9 serving, 10 kills; Jadyn Muzzy 5 kills, 5 digs; Erika Jonson 18 assists, 8 digs, 12-13 serving; Natalie Quintero 8 digs; Lily Potter 3 kills; Emily Anderson 4 aces, 7 kills, 20 digs, 4 pp; Mackenzie Chambers 17 digs, 3 pp, 7-7 serving.
---
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 3, CLE ELUM 1: At Granger, Eliana Rios was 27-for-29 serving with four aces, 18 digs and 26 perfect passes in her team's 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-12 win.
In other league play, Mabton defeated White Swan 3-1.
Granger highlights: Hannah Valenzuela 7-10 serving, 4 kills, 7 digs, 17 perfect passes; Jasslyn Ramos 4 kills; Jaylin Golob 10-14 serving, 2 aces, 11 kills, 8 assists, 8 digs, 4 pp; Eliana Rios 27-29 serving, 4 aces, 5 assists, 18 digs, 26 pp; Alyssa Roman 18-18 serving, 3 aces, 11 assists, 4 digs, 3 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 8-10 serving, 6 digs, 6 pp; Marian Alaniz 10-11 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills; Amy Torres 5 kills, 2 blocks.
-
GOLDENDALE 3, KITTITAS 0: At Goldendale, Sara Hiebert and Rachel Gallagher combined for 19 kills in a 25-7, 25-17, 25-11 win for the Timberwolves.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 11 digs, 20 assists, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Sara Hiebert 3 digs, 14 kills; Taryn Rising 16-17 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills; Brook Blain 2 kills; Gwen Gilliam 7 digs, 4 kills; Kennedy Berry 9 digs; Audrey Hill 5 assists, 2 kills; Brylee Mulrony 14-14 serving, 7 digs.
-
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 3, ROYAL 0: At Zillah, Mia Hicks and Brynn Widner had seven kills apiece in the Leopards' 25-12, 25-15, 25-20 sweep.
Zillah highlights: Mia Hicks 3-3 serving, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 4 perfect passes, 4 digs; Mayce Wofford 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 8 digs, 20 assists; Brynn Widner 21-21 serving, 3 aces, 7 kills, 6 pp, 15 digs; Kya Gonzales 10-12 serving, 3 kills, 8 pp, 9 digs; Vanessa Chavez 15-16 serving, 2 aces, 2 pp, 4 digs, 4 assists; Bella Hernandez 7-7 serving, 5 pp, 14 digs; Emma Flood 5-5 serving, 5 kills, 3 pp, 12 digs; Madison Carlson 3 kills.
-
LA SALLE 3, KIONA-BENTON 1: At La Salle, Kaylee Wheeler and Angeles Torres combined on 46-for-49 serving with eight aces in a 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 25-18 win for the Lightning.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 19-20 service, 4 aces, 10 kills, 11 pp, 7 digs; Kathryn Snyder 12 assists, 2 pp, 7 digs; Tatum Marang 11-13 serving, 2 aces, 4 blks, 14 kills, 18 pp, 9 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 2 kills, 5 pp; Malia Wheeler 19 assists, 3 pp, 5 digs; Angeles Torres 27-29 serving, 4 aces, 11 pp, 8 digs; Bella Kanelopoulos 8-8 serving, 4 pp, 6 digs; Natalia Valladares 17-17 serving, 8 pp, 14 digs.
-
Other scores: Hermiston 3, Eisenhower 1; College Place 3, Wapato 0; Riverside Christian 3, Easton 1.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WENATCHEE 3, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, the Rams lost their home opener. In other league scores, Moses Lake beat Davis 4-1 and Eastmont topped Sunnyside 9-0.
First half: 1, Wenatchee, Halle Stegeman (PK), 23:00; 2, Wenatchee, Stegeman, 35:00.
Second half: 3, Wenatchee, Olivia Harle, 56:00.
Saves: Greta Jarecki (We) 5; Taylor Poor (WV) 10.
---
CWAC
SELAH 4, EPHRATA 0: At Ephrata, Madison Huri scored the first two goals for the Vikings in a league win.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Selah, Madison Huri (Allison Moultray), 43:00; 2, Selah, Huri (Brooke Reiber), 49:00; 3, Selah, Ashlyn Morford (Moultray), 55:00; 3, Selah, Adley Franklin, 77:00.
Saves: Alexis Grentz (S) 2.
---
ELLENSBURG 3, EAST VALLEY 2: At East Valley, Dylan Philip and Abby Botten scored to help the Bulldogs rally from a 2-0 halftime deficit. Elsewhere in the CWAC, Othello edged Prosser 3-2.
First half: 1, East Valley, Own goal, 3:00; 2, East Valley, Jordyn Peterson (Shannah Mellick), 34:00.
Second half: 3, Ellensburg, Dylan Philip, 48:00; 4, Ellensburg, Abby Botten, 68:00; 5, Ellensburg, Layne Rogel, 78:00.
Saves: Reagan Messner (El) 2, Vivianne Wright (El) 3; Makenzie Mellick (EV) 12.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 7, MABTON 1: At Mabton, Mireya Castro Carrasco scored four times for the Spartans after the conceded the game's first goal. In other EWAC action, Cle Elum trounced Burbank 7-0.
First half: 1, Mabton, 4:00; 2, Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco, 10:00; 3, Granger, Castro Carrasco (Daisy Chavez), 18:00; 4, Granger, Joana Jaramillo, 32:00; 5, Granger, Rosalinda Alvarez (Cassandra Herrera), 38:00.
Second half: 6, Granger, Castro Carrasco (Jaramillo), 50:00; 7, Granger, Kimberly Madrigal, 61:00; 8, Granger, Castro Carrasco, 78:00.
Saves: Dalia Quinonez (G) 5; Mabton 2.
---
NONLEAGUE
CASHMERE 10, LA SALLE: At La Salle, the Lightning fought through injuries and finished the game down a player.
In other nonleague action, Wapato knocked off College Place 3-1, Connell beat Toppenish 4-0, Naches Valley fell 3-0 at Cascade and Royal topped Zillah 4-1.
First half: 1, Cashmere, Tess Scott, 2:00; 2, Cashmere, Scott, 10:00; 3, Cashmere, Ella Burts.
Second half: 4, Cashmere, Carley Diaz, 50:00; 5, Cashmere, Diaz, 52:00; 6, Cashmere, Tess Scott, 57:00; 7, Cashmere, Scott, 58:00; 8, Cashmere, Ava Courtney, 61:00; 9, Cashmere, Courtney, 68:00; 10, Cashmere, Courtney, 77:00.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Dual scores: Eisenhower 89, West Valley 70; Eisenhower 92, Sunnyside 55; Davis 72, Sunnyside 67; West Valley 86, Davis 65.
200 medley relay: Eisenhower (Mitchell, Hull, Mickelson, Martin) 2:18.37. 200 free: Isabella Carvajal (WV) 2:38.04. 200 IM: Addie Mitchell (E) 2:20.07. 50 free: Leah Stapleton (WV) 30.34. 100 fly: Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:19.95. 100 free: Jasady Siller (S) 1:14.26. 500 free: Eva Kneer (E) 7:36.37. 200 free relay: Sunnyside (Gill, Siller, Ruiz, Alvarez) 2:05.80. 100 back: Mia Dufault (Davis) 1:20.59. 100 breast: Mitchell (E) 1:19.39. 400 free relay: Davis (Dufault, Suarez, Thiel, Ehlis) 4:56.19.
-
CWAC
At Selah
Team scores: Selah 79, Ellensburg 44, Cle Elum 22, Grandview 7, Zillah 7, East Valley 3.
200 medley relay (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:03.37. 200 free: Katie Ramos (S) 2:08.33. 200 IM: Addy Flowers (S) 2:48.55. 50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 25.31 (state). 100 fly: Emily Holt (Ell) 1:12.67. 100 free: Anna Wersland (CE) 57.43 (state), Vick (S) 57.47 (state). 500 free: Faith Wersland (CE) 6:19.90. 200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:50.36. 100 back: Anna Wersland (CE) 1:03.94. 100 breast: Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:22.14. 400 free relay: Ellensburg (Fredrickson, Dermond, Dick, Holt) 4:36.33.
-
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
CHIAWANA 14-13, WEST VALLEY 8-1: At Chiawana, Katie Arnold was 4-for-7 for the day and had a triple and three RBI in the opener for the Rams.
WV highlights — Game 1: Katie Arnold 2-4, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler 1-4, 2b, run; Kenidee Holden 2-2, run, RBI; Samantha Ostriem 2-4, RBI; Mallory Seelig 2-3, run. Game 2: Arnold 2-3; Butler 2-2; Haley Betterton 2-3, run; Seelig 2-2, RBI.
-
Other scores: Moses Lake 18-16, Davis 2-6; Hermiston 10-16, Sunnyside 3-0.
