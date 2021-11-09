ELLENSBURG — After sharing the league title with 11-1 records, Ellensburg and Ephrata will now settle things for the CWAC district volleyball title on Saturday.
In Tuesday's semifinals, Ellensburg swept Othello 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 while Ephrata rallied to beat Selah 19-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 to set up their title showdown, which Ephrata will host at noon on Saturday in the first of three matches to determine the league's two state qualifiers.
At Ellensburg, Othello outlasted East Valley 20-25, 25-23, 25-12, 24-26, 15-13 to earn a shot at the Bulldogs. At Ephrata, Selah powered through a 25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-12 win over Prosser before taking on Ephrata.
In Thursday's elimination matches, East Valley will host Selah and Prosser will host Othello at 7 p.m. Those winners advance to Saturday's finals at Ephrata.
Selah highlights — vs. Prosser: Emily Hutchinson 1 block, 12 kills, 10 digs; Taylor Kieser 8 aces, 10 kills, 15 assists, 25 digs; Ryenne Howell 1 block, 2 kills, 1 dig; Maddy Miller 19 assists, 1 dig; Ana Hrle 4 blocks, 2 kills, 1 dig; Liv Moore 1 kill, 1 dig; Mackenzie Pelson 16 digs; Lotte Steinbach 1 ace, 3 kills, 8 digs; Madi McNett 1 kill. Vs. Ephrata: Hutchinson 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 15 kills, 11 digs; Kieser 4 aces, 9 kills, 13 assists, 20 digs; Howell 2 aces, 3 blocks, 4 kills, 5 digs; Miller 19 assists, 2 digs; Hrle 2 blocks, 3 kills, 2 digs; Moore 2 kills, 1 dig; Pelson 6-6 serving, 19 digs; Steinbach 1 kill, 8 digs; McNett 1 kill.
East Valley highlights vs. Othello: Emily Wright 7 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Elisabeth Williams 10 asst, 10 digs, 2 aces; Macy Taylor 4 asst, 9 digs, 25 pp; Mya Alvarado 8 asst, 3 digs; Rachel Jensen 4 digs, 2 pp; Madelyn Trujillo 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 pp; Myrisa Randolph 13 kills, 10 asst, 9 digs, 4 aces, 1 pp; Emma Gruenberg 2 kills, 2 digs; Rainey Arnold 1 kill, 1 dig; Ivana Zaldivar 1 kill, 9 digs, 2 pp; Allison Heater 5 kills, 2 asst, 2 digs, 1 pp; Maliyah Gordon 7 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.
Prosser highlights vs. Selah: Ellie Maljaars 12 kills, 11 digs, 22 perfect passes; Halle Wright 11 kills, 7 blocks, 5 aces; Kambree Blair 8 kills, 1 block, 6 pp; Lay’lee Dixon 2 blocks, 3 aces; Olivia Campos 3 aces, 14 digs, 35 assists; KJ Ohler 18 digs, 14 pp;
---
GIRLS SOCCER
1A STATE
KING'S 8, LA SALLE 0: At King's, the sixth-seeded Knights improved to 11-4-5 with the first-round victory and advance to the quarterfinals to face Deer Park, which defeated Royal on Tuesday.
La Salle ended its season at 13-6.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
MOSES LAKE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Eisenhower 2,799, Eastmont 2,592, Wenatchee 2,532, Davis 2,317, Moses Lake 2,209, West Valley 2,019, Sunnyside 2,014, Selah 1,777.
Eisenhower highlights: Haley Hammontree 461, Laurel Heesemann 454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.