SUNNYSIDE — Sophomore Esperanza Haro scored in each half to lead Eisenhower's girls to a 2-0 win over Sunnyside in their CBBN opener on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Sara Diehm made two saves to preserve the shutout for Eisenhower, which improved to 2-1-1. The Cadets will travel to Wenatchee on Saturday.
Davis' home match against Eastmont was postponed due to poor air quality.
First game: 1, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Kennedy Leach), 17:00.
Second game: 2, Ike, Haro, 76:00.
Saves: Maeve Weets (S) 9; Sara Diehm (E) 2.
---
MOSES LAKE 4, WEST VALLEY 3: At Moses Lake, Jes Lizotte scored twice for the Rams and Kaitlyn Rudick tied the score in the 78th minute of West Valley's league opener.
First half: 1, Moses Lake, 25:00. 2, Moses Lake (PK), 33:00; 3, West Valley, Jes Lizotte (Bailey Steiner), 38:00.
Second half: 4, Moses Lake (PK), 60:00. 5, West Valley, Lizotte (Gigi Doucette), 64:00. 6, West Valley, Gigi Doucette (Kaitlyn Rudick), 78:00. 7, Moses Lake, 80:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 6; ML 5.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 5, PROSSER 0: At East Valley, Shannah Mellick scored a hat trick while Jada Mendoza and Jordyn Peterson added one goal each for the Red Devils.
First half: 1, East Valley, Shannah Mellick, 4:00. 2, East Valley, Jordyn Peterson (Eveyanna Townsend), 10:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Mellick, 49:00; 4, East Valley, Mellick, 65:00; 5, East Valley, Jada Mendoza (PK), 67:00.
Saves: Kim Hunt (P) 11; Makenzie Mellick (EV) 5.
-
SELAH 1, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, Brooke Reiber scored the deciding goal for the Vikings in a key league matchup.
-
EPHRATA 4, GRANDVIEW 0: At Ephrata, the Greyhounds gave up a pair of goals to Aliya Avila in their league opener.
-
NONLEAGUE
CONNELL 3, LA SALLE 2: At La Salle, Marisa Badillo scored twice and the Lightning finished with 22 shots in the loss.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marisa Badillo, 7:00; 2, Connell, Nayeli Cervantes, 27:00; 3, Connell, own goal, 32:00.
Second half: 4, Connell, 54:00. 5, La Salle, Badillo (Azul Ponce), 77:00.
Saves: Connell 7; Ashley Mcirath (LS) 3.
-
HIGHLAND 10, BURBANK 0: At Burbank, Rachael Keller, Avah Farias and Ivette Ramos all scored twice in the first 30 minutes of the Scotties' nonleague win.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller (Avah Farias), 1:00; 2, Highland, Keller (Farias); 3, Highland, Farias (Keller), 8:00; 4, Highland, Farias, 14:00; 5, Highland, Ivette Ramos (Alejandra Gutierrez), 24:00; 6, Highland, Ramos (Leslie Lopez), 27:00; 7, Highland, Aylin Aguilera, 31:00. 8, Lucia Martinez (Aguilera), 38:00.
Second half: 9, Highland, Anahi Garcia (Michelle Soto), 51:00; 10, Highland, Soto (Garcia), 55:00.
Saves: Aguilera (H) 1, Keller (H) 1, Stephanie Yanez (H) 0; Burbank 18.
Other scores: Royal 5, Toppenish 1; Cle Elum 6, Granger 0; Wahluke 6, Wapato 3; College Place 3, Zillah 1.
-
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, Emily Anderson collected nine kills and 10 digs and was 15-for-16 serving with three aces to help the Grizzlies open league play with a 25-8, 26-24, 25-14 sweep.
Sunnyside highlights: Alaina Morgan 7 kills, 9 digs, 12-13 serving, 2 aces; Alyna Ramirez 5 kills, 3 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 8 pp, 14 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 3 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Jansyn Carrizales 2 kills, 26 assists, 7 digs; Emily Anderson 10 digs, 9 kills, 15-16 serving, 3 aces; Emma Heeringa 4 kills, 4 digs.
-
WEST VALLEY 3, MOSES LAKE 0: At West Valley, Zoey Crimin recorded 13 kills as the Rams made quick work in their opener with a 25-5, 25-7, 25-7 win and improved to 4-0 overall.
WV highlights: Zoey Crimin 13 kills, 4 digs; Kennedy Webb 9 kills; Lily Kinloch 8 kills; Reese Groth 3 kills; Kyley Cyr 10 digs, 3 aces; Lexi Barbee 19 assists, 6 digs; Hailey Murdock 10 assists; Heather Barbee 4 digs.
-
EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 0: At Eastmont, Litzy Carrillo had five aces on 23-for-23 serving and added five kills for the Pirates against Eastmont, which prevailed 25-16, 25-14, 25-15.
Davis highlights: Litzy Carrillo 5 kills, 5 aces, 23-23 serving; Camryn Birch 2 kills, 2 aces; Kailey Willsey 2 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces; Sally Gargus 4 digs; Anya Boughton 3 digs.
-
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 3, MABTON 0: At Granger, Jaylin Golob, Eliana Rios and Marian Alaniz served four aces apiece as the Spartans opened league play with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 win.
Granger highlights: Hannah Valenzuela 8-10 serving, 8 kills, 9 digs, 10 perfect passes; Jaylin Golob 9-11 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills; 10 digs; Eliana Rios 10-11 serving, 4 aces, 2 kills, 12 digs, 17 pp; Alyssa Roman 8-8 serving, 18 assists, 3 digs; Jasmin Vasquez 14-15 serving, 3 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs, 7 pp; Marian Alaniz 11-12 serving, 4 aces, 5 kills; Amy Torres 4 kills.
-
GOLDENDALE 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At Goldendale, Sara Hiebert's 11 kills led the Timberwolves to a 25-5, 25-10, 25-16 sweep.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 6 aces, 22 assists, 4 kills; Sara Hiebert 11 kills; Taryn Rising 10-10 serving, 3 kills; Brook Blain 6 kills; Gwen Gilliam 14-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills; Kennedy Berry 4 digs, 4-4 serving; Audrey Hill 4 assists, 2 kills; Natalie Schroder 7-8 serving, 2 digs.
-
KITTITAS 3, HIGHLAND 2: At Highland, the first league match of the season might turn out to be the longest for these two as the Coyotes survived for a 15-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-27, 15-11 victory.
Highland highlights: Carol Govea 5 aces; Gwen Rydberg 8 blocks; Maddie Monson 54 assists; Sydney Hakala 6 digs.
-
CW1B
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 3, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 1: At Moses Lake, Elizabeth Perkins had six kills and three assists in a 23-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 setback on the road.
RC highlights: Ella Young 6 aces, 3 kills; Abigail Perkins 3 kills; Elizabeth Perkins 6 assists, 3 kills.
-
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: At Zillah, Brynn Widner's 16 kills and 13 digs and Mayce Wofford's 15 assists sparked the Leopards to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 sweep.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 8-9 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs, 25 assists; Brynn Widner 16-16 serving, 2 aces, 16 kills, 16 perfect passes, 13 digs; Mia Hicks 8 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Flood 3 kills, 2 blocks, 6 pp, 12 digs; Kya Gonzales 14-14 serving, 2 aces, 5 pp, 9 digs; Bella Hernandez 18-18 serving, 5 pp, 9 digs; Vanessa Chavez 12-13 serving, 3 digs, 4 assists.
-
CONNELL 3, LA SALLE 2: At La Salle, Tatum Marang put up huge numbers for the Lightning with 19 kills, 24 digs and six aces on 23-for-25 serving but Connell rallied for a 17-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-21, 15-11 win.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 11-14 serving, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 11 kills, 15 pp, 10 digs; Kathryn Snyder 14-16 serve, 2 aces, 11 assists, 3 digs; Tatum Marang 23-25 serving, 6 aces, 3 blocks, 19 kills, 28 pp, 24 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 3 digs; Malia Wheeler 24 assist, 7 digs; Maddie Levesque 2 kills, 2 digs; Angeles Torres 16-22 serving, 4 aces, 19 pp, 15 digs; Bella Kanelopoulos 9-9 serve, 6 pp, 4 digs; Natalia Valladres 16-21 serving, 7 aces, 3pp, 3 digs.
-
TOPPENISH 3, ROYAL 2: At Toppenish, Anahi Santacruz and Reese Whitefoot combined for 23 kills and 35 digs as the Wildcats pulled out a 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-12 victory.
Toppenish highlights: Reese Whitefoot 8 aces, 13 digs, 10 kills; Anahi Santacruz 22 digs, 13 kills; Cori Sandoval 7 aces, 10 digs; Naylanee Strom: 6 aces, 19 assists, 6 digs.
-
Other scores: Kiona-Benton 3, Naches Valley 1; Wahluke 3, Wapato 1.
-
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 11-16, PASCO 2-4: At Pasco, Summer Kent was 7-for-8 with eight RBI for the Cadets in their season-opening sweep.
Ike highlights — Game 1: Summer Kent 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Ada Querin 4-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kathryn Suhm 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 7 IP, 1 ER, 7 K. Game 2: Kent 3-4, run, 4 RBI; Querin 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Taylor Yockey 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Suhm 3-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Olivia Rankin 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, RBI; Emily Hawkins 2 RBI; Danielle Niblett 1-4, 2 runs, 5 IP, 0 ER.
-
WEST VALLEY 14-13, GRANDVIEW 2-0: At Grandview, junior Anika Garcia was 7-for-7 with a pair of doubles and five RBI as the Rams rolled up 40 hits.
WV highlights — Game 1: Anika Garcia 4-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Samantha Ostriem 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Evka Ball 3-3, 2 RBI; Alessandra Davis 2-3, 2 runs; Katie Arnold 5 IP, 1 hit. Game 2: Garcia 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Arnold 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Holden 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 3-3, run, RBI; Ostriem 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
-
Other scores: Moses Lake 16-21, Sunnyside 4-2; Walla Walla 9-11, Davis 4-0.
