Bryana Barry had seven kills and three other players had six apiece as East Valley's balanced offense earned a sweep over Selah in CWAC volleyball Tuesday night at East Valley.
Macy Taylor collected 22 digs and Barry had 14 for the Red Devils, who won 25-12, 25-16, 27-25 to lift their conference record to 4-1.
Both teams are off until next Tuesday when EV travels to first-place Ephrata while Selah (1-2 league) visits Othello.
In other CWAC play, Ephrata (4-0) beat Grandview 3-0 and Othello outlasted Prosser 3-2.
Selah highlights: Lotte Steinbach 1 ace, 1 kill, 9 digs; Citlali Bautista 4 digs; Taylor Kieser 4 aces, 6 kills, 9 assists, 10 digs; Ryenne Howell 1 ace, 6 kills, 7 digs; Mackenzie Pelson 9 digs; Madi McNett 2 blocks; Maddie Miller 7 assists, 10 digs; Livia Moore 1 block, 1 kill, 1 dig.
EV highlights: Allison Heater 6 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, .5 blks; Maliyah Gordon 6 kills, 2 digs, 3.5 blks; Emily Wright 4 kills, 1 dig, .5blks; Emma Gruenberg 2 kills; Madelyn Trujillo 3 kills, 2 digs, .5blks; Elisabeth Williams 12 assts, 2 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 7 digs, 4 aces; Elessar Grajeda 6 digs, 1 pp; Bryana Barry 7 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace, 7 pp; Myrisa Randolph 6 kills, 14 assts, 3 digs; Macy Taylor 2 assts, 22 digs, 5pp.
---
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0: At West Valley, the Rams pushed their league mark to 4-1 with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 win and will travel to Sunnyside next Tuesday. Lily Kinloch, Kennedy Webb and Zoey Crimin all had double-digit kills for West Valley.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Litzy Carrillo 1 ace, 1 dig; Sally Gargus 2 kills, 1 dig, 5 assists; Kathleen Velazquez 2 digs; Camryn Birch 1 kill, 2 aces, 9-9 serving, 4 digs; Anya Boughton 6 assists; Shaela Allen-Greggs 5 kills, 1 ace.
WV highlights: Lily Kinloch 17 kills, 8 aces, 7 digs; Kennedy Webb 15 kills, 5 aces, 19 digs, 2 blocks; Zoey Crimin 16 kills, 2 blocks; Mia Gonzalez 8 kills; Kyley Cyr 20 digs, 6 aces; Lexi Barbee 29 assists, 12 digs; Hailey Murdock 18 assists.
---
WENATCHEE 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, the league-leading Panthers earned a 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Sunnyside, which hosts West Valley next Tuesday.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 8-8 serving, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Alaina Morgan 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Mackenzie Chambers 5 digs; Jadyn Muzzy3 kills 4 digs; Jansyn Carrizales 4 kills, 15-16 serving, 3 aces, 4 digs, 6 assists; Erika Jonson 4 digs, 7 assists, 7-8 serving; Emily Anderson 6-6 serving, 1 ace, 7 digs; Lily Bottineau-Potter 8-8 serving.
---
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, Brynn Widner's 14 kills sparked the Leopards to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 sweep.
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 7-8 serving, 14 kills, 6 digs; Mayce Wofford 15-17 serving, 3 kills, 15 assists; Mia Hicks 3 kills, 2 blocks; Vanessa Chavez 17-19 serving, 2 digs, 7 assists; Bella Hernandez 8-9 serving, 9 perfect passes, 4 digs; Kya Gonzales 12-14 serving, 1 kill, 2 digs; Emma Flood 4-6 serving, 1 block, 3 digs; Aly Delarosa 3 kills, 2 pp.
---
NACHES VALLEY 3, WAPATO 0: At Naches Valley, Cassandra Barragan's 23 digs led the Rangers to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-23 sweep.
NV highlights: Cassandra Barragan 13 passes, 23 digs; Jaden Gunter 5 passes, 7 digs, 8 serves; Kylee Jackson 14 digs, 14 serves, 2 aces; Hope Saucedo 4 kills; Alexis Harris 1 kill; Gracie Hargroves 4 kills, 5 blocks; Gracie Osborn 12 serves; Emily Stout 35 sets, 11 assists; Emma Stubner 22 sets, 4 assists.
---
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, Hannah Valenzuela and Jaylin Golob combined for 34-for-35 serving with nine aces and 10 kills as the Spartans prevailed 25-14, 25-18, 25-10.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs; Hannah Valenzuela 20-20 serving, 5 aces, 6 kills, 8 digs, 9 perfect passes; Jasslyn Ramos 3 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Jaylin Golob 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 4 kills, 7 assists, 5 digs; Eliana Rios 6-7 serving, 19 digs, 30 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 4-5 serving, 2 aces, 4 pp; Marian Alaniz 8-10 serving, 4 kills; Amy Torres 4 kills, 4 digs.
---
MABTON 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Mabton, the Vikings earned their third win in the last four matches with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-20 victory.
In other action, Kittitas defeated Cle Elum in five.
Highland highlights: Maddie Monson 5 kills; Sydney Hakala 6 kills; Gwen Rydberg 5 kills; Autumn Hamett 7 blocks; Paisley Loyd 6 digs; Emma Lister 5 digs.
---
NONLEAGUE
WAHLUKE 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Wahluke, the Warriors prevailed 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 over Toppenish, which plays at Wapato on Wednesday.
Toppenish highlights: Corinthia Sandoval 9 digs, 1 ace; Anahi Santacruz 2 aces, 5 digs, 7 kills; Tatiana Camacho 5 kills, 2 blocks.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 5, DAVIS 2: At West Valley, Gabby Kurtz netted two goals and Kendall Moore had a goal and two assists for the Rams, who moved to 4-2 in league and will host Moses Lake on Saturday to start the second half of the CBBN schedule.
In other league action, Wenatchee beat Sunnyside 8-0 and Moses Lake topped Eisenhower 3-1.
First half: 1, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Gigi Doucette), 12:00; 2, WV, Jes Lizotte (Kendall Moore), 24:00; 3, WV, Gabby Kurtz (Moore), 25:00; 4, Davis, 37:00.
Second half: 5, WV, Moore (Lizotte), 41:00; 6, Davis, 67:00; 7, WV, Kurtz (Mackenzie Kitt), 71:00.
Saves: Davis 15, Taylor Poor (WV) 3.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 2, SELAH 1: At Selah, Dylan Philip scored both goals as the Bulldogs won their eighth straight and avenged their lone loss of the season.
Ellensburg (6-1, 8-1) will host a nonleague game against Cascade on Thursday while Selah (5-2, 7-4), which had won five in a row, plays at East Valley.
In other league play, Grandview blanked Ephrata 3-0.
---
EAST VALLEY 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Lilliana Byers got the Red Devils on the board three minutes into the match and assisted on EV's third tally. Goalkeeper Makenzie Mellick made two saves in East Valley's fourth shutout of the season.
First half: 1, EV, Lilliana Byers (Jordyn Peterson), 3:00; 2, EV, Shannah Mellick (PK), 19:00.
Second half: 3, EV, Mackenzie Isaak (Byers), 52:00.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 2, Abigail Jensen (P) 7.
---
SCAC WEST
Scores: Wapato 6, Naches Valley 0; Wahluke 5, Toppenish 1 (NL).
---
EWAC
HIGHLAND 1, CLE ELUM 0: At Highland, eighth-grader Maddy Ceja knocked in the lone goal in the 12th minute and goalkeeper Rachael Keller made three saves as the Scotties finished the first half of league play 6-0. Highland (8-1 overall) hosts Burbank on Thursday.
In other EWAC action, Goldendale defeated Mabton 7-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Maddy Ceja, 12:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Rachael Keller (H) 3, Meadow Stone (CE) 6.
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
DAVIS 5-6, SUNNYSIDE 1-4: At Kiwanis Park, Rebekah Spry was 2-for-4 in the first game and hit a triple in the second contest as the Pirates leveled their season record at 7-7. Davis hosts Hermiston on Oct. 14.
