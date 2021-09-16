SELAH — Makenzie Mellick's shootout save decided a key early matchup between two of the CWAC's top girls soccer teams on Thursday.
East Valley converted all five of its penalty kicks after the Red Devils and Vikings played to a 1-1 draw through 90 minutes. Shannah Mellick put East Valley ahead with her eighth goal of the season, but Selah's Ashlyn Morford answered just before halftime.
The Red Devils (2-0 CWAC, 3-1 overall) now sit all alone at the top of the CWAC standings heading into next Tuesday's home game against Othello. The Viks (1-1, 2-2) will host Cascade on Saturday.
First half: 1, East Valley, Shannah Mellick, 31:00; 2, Selah, Ashlyn Morford, 39:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Makenzie Isaak (EV) 6; Sarah Russell (S) 8.
Shootout: East Valley 5 (Makenzie Isaak, S. Mellick, Jada Mendoza, Jasmine Farias, Eveyanna Townsend), Selah 4.
---
PROSSER 1, EPHRATA 0 (2OT): At Prosser, Soleil Hoefer scored the lone goal — her fourth of the season — in double overtime to lift the Mustangs to a win. In other league play, Grandview defeated Othello 4-1.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 10, BURBANK 0: At Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco scored four goals and Kimberly Madrigal netted three for the Spartans.
First half: 1, Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco (Joana Jaramillo), 12:00; 2, Granger, Kimberly Madrigal, 13:00; 3, Granger, Castro Carrasco, 14:00; 4, Granger, Madrigal (Castro Carrasco), 17:00; 5, Granger, Castro Carrasco, 19:00; 6, Granger, Cassandra Herrera, 25:00; 7, Granger, Herrera (Jaramillo), 29:00; 8, Granger, Madrigal, 38:00.
Second half: 9, Granger, Dalia Quinonez (Jaramillo), 63:00; 10, Granger, Castro Carrasco (Quinonez).
Saves: Quinonez (G) 1; Burbank 2.
---
NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 4, DAVIS 2: At Ellensburg, Layne Rogel scored twice and Dylan Philip and Anna Engeland added one goal each for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0 and will play at La Salle on Saturday.
---
HIGHLAND 10, TOPPENISH 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller scored three goals and Ivette Ramos added two for the Scotties.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller (Anahi Garcia); 2, Highland, Avah Farias (Garcia); 3, Highland, Garcia (PK); 4, Highland, Keller (Lucia Martinez); 5, Keller (Alejandra Gutierrez). 6, Highland, Martinez (Gutierrez); 7, Highland, Marisol Barragan (Michelle Soto).
Second half: 8, Highland, own goal; 9, Highland, Ivette Ramos (Aylin Aguilera); 10, Highland, Ramos (Keller).
Saves: Aguilera (H), Keller (H) 0, Stephanie Yanez (H) 0; Alondra Loza (T) 17.
---
Other scores: La Salle 4, Royal 1; Connell 7, Wapato 0; Quincy 6, Naches Valley 0; Cascade (Leavenworth) 2, Cle Elum 1; Goldendale 2, Warden 0.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At West Valley, Kyley Cyr served seven aces as the eighth-ranked Rams moved to 2-0 in league and 5-0 overall with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-10 victory. In other league action, Eastmont beat Moses Lake 3-0.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 4 blocks, 2 kills; Alaina Morgan 5 kills, 6 digs, 7-7 serving; Emily Anderson 10 kills, 5 digs, 5 pp; Jansyn Carrizales 11 assists, 2 kills; Mackenzie Chambers 8 digs, 10 pp.
West Valley highlights: Kennedy Webb 14 kills, 4 digs; Lily Kinloch 10 kills, 3 digs; Zoey Crimin 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Kyley Cyr 7 aces, 9 digs; Lexi Barbee 25 assists, 5 digs; Emily Strong 5 digs.
---
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, MABTON 0: At Mabton, the fourth-ranked Timberwolves moved to 2-0 in league and 4-0 overall with a 25-5, 25-16, 25-17 sweep ahead of Friday's trip to Yakima for the SunDome Festival.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 14-14 serving, 3 aces, 9 digs, 8 pp, 19 assists; Sara Hiebert 10 kills, 4 blocks; Taryn Rising 7 digs, 6 kills, 5 pp; Brook Blain 8 kills; Gwen Gilliam 4 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills, 6 pp; Kennedy Berry 19-19 serving, 3 aces, 11 pp, 6 digs; Audrey Hill 5 digs, 5 pp, 4 assists.
---
GRANGER 3, KITTITAS 1: At Kittitas, Eliana Rios turned in a double-double of 10 digs and 11 aces as the Spartans prevailed 22-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15.
Granger highlights: Hannah Valenzuela 20-22 serving, 12 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs, 9 pp; Jaylin Golob 8-12 serving, 4 aces, 7 kills, 8 assists, 4 digs, 3 pp; Eliana Rios 21-23 serving, 11 aces, 4 kills, 10 digs, 17 pp; Alyssa Roman 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 8 assists, 7 digs; Jasmin Vasquez 9-10 serving, 4 kills, 5 digs, 6 pp; Amy Torres 4 kills, 3 digs.
---
HIGHLAND 3, CLE ELUM 1: At Cle Elum, Sydney Hakala's 31 digs and Maddie Monson's 42 assists led the Scotties to a 14-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-20 victory.
Highland highlights: Sydney Hakala 7 kills, 31 digs; Carol Govea 4 aces; Maddie Monson 42 assists; Gwen Rydberg 3 blocks; Autumn Hammet 3 blocks; Paisley Lloyds 21 digs.
---
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 3, WAPATO 0: At Davis, Sally Gargus was 10-for-10 serving and had 12 assists as the Pirates earned a 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 sweep.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 4 aces, 5 kills; Litzy Carrillo 4 aces, 17-18 serving; Camryn Birch 3 kills, 3 aces; Kailey Willsey 4 kills; Sally Gargus 10-10 serving, 12 assists; Kathleen Velazquez 2 aces, 13-14 serving; Rose Pineda-Puente 5 digs.
---
TOPPENISH 3, QUINCY 1: At Quincy, Naylanee Strom put together nine aces, seven digs and 11 assists to spark the Wildcats to a 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18 victory.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 3 aces, 14 digs, 8 kills; Karen Tenorio 12 digs; Naylanee Strom 9 aces, 11 assists, 7 digs; Reese Whitefoot 4 aces, 6 digs, 5 kills.
---
ZILLAH 3, WAHLUKE 0: At Wahluke, Kya Gonzales was 18-for-19 serving with five aces and added nine digs to help the Leopards sweep 25-14, 25-17, 25-15.
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 9 kills, 11 digs; Mayce Wofford 10-11 serving, 3 aces, 5 kills, 15 assists; Mia Hicks 4 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Flood 9 digs; Kya Gonzales 18-19 serving, 5 aces, 9 digs; Bella Hernandez 15-16 serving, 3 aces, 10 digs; Vanessa Chavez 12-14 serving, 2 aces. 2 kills, 5 assists.
---
Other scores: East Valley 3, Naches Valley 0; La Salle 3, Royal 1; Sunnyside Christian 3, Moses Lake Christian 1.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Moses Lake
Team scores: Moses Lake 147, Eisenhower 35; Moses Lake 150, Davis 31.
Local highlights — 200 medley relay: Davis 2:23.43. 200 free: Addie Mitchell (E) 2:04.01. 200 IM: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 2:54.14. 50 free: Valeria Garza (E) 37.17. 100 fly: Ehlis (D) 1:20.67. 100 free: Doreen Suarez (D) 1:23.55. 500 free: Evangeline Knerr (E) 7:41.14. 200 free relay: Davis 2:51.10. 100 back: Mitchell (E) 1:03.95. 100 breast: Kellynn Scott (D) 1:28.12. 400 free relay: Davis 4:51.66, Ike 4:52.52 (Mitchell 56.66 leadoff).
---
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
HERMISTON 11-9, WEST VALLEY 4-16: At West Valley, Linnea Butler was 3-for-3 with a double, home run, four runs scored and three RBI to spark the Rams in the second game.
WV highlights — Game 1: Ryder Prather 1-3, 2b; Kenidee Holden 1-2, 2b, RBI; Haley Betterton 1-2, RBI. Game 2: Linnea Butler 3-3, 4 runs, 2b, HR, 3 RBI; Holden 3-3, 3 runs, 2b, RBI; Prather 2-4, run, 2b, 3 RBI; Jessica Bruner 2-4, 5 RBI; Betterton 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Katie Arnold 2-4, 2 runs, 2b.
---
Other scores: Davis 8-4, Pasco 2-3; Sunnyside 16-12, Grandview 6-1.
