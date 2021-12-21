Sophomore Preston Sluder hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half to lead East Valley's boys to a 52-28 victory over Connell in nonleague basketball Tuesday night at East Valley.
Senior Kaden Taylor had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Devils, who led 26-12 at halftime.
East Valley improved to 5-3 and is off until resuming CWAC play on Jan. 4 at Ephrata.
CONNELL — Godner 2, Lloyd 8, Freeman 6, Clyde 8, Garcia 2, Kigitalo 2.
EAST VALLEY — Miller 0, Hooper 7, Johnson 9, Esquivel 4, Hermann 0, Field 2, Calhoun 2, Preston Sluder 14, Kaden Taylor 10, Tasker 0, Staymates 0, Locke 4.
Connell=6=6=5=11=—=28
East Valley=16=10=16=10=—=52
Highlights: Taylor 11 rebs; Tyrus Johnson 7 rebs, 3 assts; Field 5 rebs; Khale Calhoun 3 stls.
---
PROSSER 66, MOSES LAKE 54: At Wenatchee, Kolbe Phillips erupted for 28 points, 17 coming in the second half, and hit seven 3-pointers as the Mustangs picked up their second straight win over a CBBN team in the GESA Winter Shootout. Prosser plays Wenatchee on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 12, Kolbe Phillips 28, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 10, Bailey 2, Rivera 7, Hultberg 0, Flores 5.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 2, Thomas 4, Tibbs 19, Middleton 2, Maldonado 5, Purcell 8, Vlyanchuk 6, Roylance 10.
Prosser=12=19=14=21=—=66
Moses Lake=19=10=10=15=—=54
Highlights: Phillips 7 3p; Reyes 3 3p.
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 64, BRIDGEPORT 37: At Riverside Christian, Joel Belaire broke out for a career-high 36 points as the Crusaders improved to 8-0.
BRIDGEPORT — Diaz 5, I Lopez 2, C Lopez 18, Adolfo Garza 4, D Morris 3, Tonsenth 2, Torres 1, Alonzo Garza 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bethel 0, Bowden 0, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bradford 5, Bell 2, Bennett 0, Haydn Edwards 10, Bazaldua 0, Joel Belaire 36, Isaac Pommer 11.
---
NAPAVINE 87, MABTON 57: At Napavine, Victor Chavez scored 17 points and Andy McCallum netted 15 with five 3-pointers for the Vikings.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 17, Birreuta 2, Sam Vasquez 10, Andy McCallum 15, Carreon 5, Zavala 2, Bahera 1, Barajas 3, Ramos 2.
NAPAVINE — Stanley 6, James Grose 28, Demarest 2, Parker 6, Tabor 2, Holmes 2, Prather 8, Landram 2, Keith Olson 31.
Mabton=13=18=4=22=—=57
Napavine=14=24=28=21=—=87
Highlights: McCallum 5 3p.
---
EASTMONT 91, EISENHOWER 44: At Eastmont.
---
GIRLS
EAST VALLEY 36, CONNELL 26: At East Valley, senior Emily Wright hit four 3-pointers for 12 points as the Red Devils moved to 4-4. Brooklynne Sylve grabbed 10 rebounds for EV, which resumes CWAC play at Ephrata on Jan. 4.
CONNELL — Joy Thompson 10, Maggie Smith 11, McCary 3, Moore 2, Holst 0, Jenks 0.
EAST VALLEY — Mendoza 3, Trujillo 2, Taylor 3, Goodell 0, Emily Wright 12, Hambly 3, Elder 0, Gordon 6, Sylve 7.
Connell=12=2=7=5=—=26
East Valley=13=9=8=6=—=36
Highlights: Wright 4 3p; Jada Mendoza 8 rebs; Brooklynne Sylve 10 rebs.
---
HANFORD 52, DAVIS 48: At Wenatchee, Esmeralda Galindo scored 17 of her season-high 30 points in the first half and Leilani Johnson chipped in 12 points for the Pirates, who continue play in the GESA Winter Shootout on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 12, Esmeralda Galindo 30, Carrillo 0, Campbell 6, Rodriguez 0, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 0.
HANFORD — Ilana Moran 14, Lynnea Moran 13, Woodward 3, Harter 8, Plemos 5, Parker 5, Francis 2.
Davis=15=12=8=13=—=48
Hanford=19=10=12=11=—=52
---
PROSSER 65, EASTMONT 53: At Eastmont, Malia Cortes scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half, including a near-halfcourt shot at the end of the third period, as the Mustangs pushed their unbeaten record to 6-0. Prosser plays Hanford on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m.
---
NAPAVINE 57, MABTON 33: At Napavine, Kierrah Roettger's 13 points and eight rebounds led the Vikings.
MABTON — Bonewell 3, Kierrah Roettger 13, Moreno 0, Simpson 0, Galarza 5, Alana Zavala 12.
NAPAVINE — Taliaferro 7, Hayden Kaut 17, Gall 4, Tupuola 6, O'Neill 3, Schulz 3, Evander 4, Natalya Marcial 13.
Mabton=3=11=10=9=—=33
Napavine=19=12=12=14=—=57
Highlights: Bonewell 9 rebs, 3 stls; Roettger 8 rebs; Zavala 7 rebs.
