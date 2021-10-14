Junior Shaela Allen-Greggs and freshman Kailey Willsey combined for 24 kills to help Davis pull out a five-set victory over Moses Lake in CBBN volleyball Thursday night at Davis.
Allen-Greggs collected 13 kills and Willsey 11 to lead the offense, which junior setter Sally Gargus directed with 37 assists in the 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12 victory.
Litzy Carrillo added eight kills for the Pirates, who host Sunnyside on Tuesday
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 11 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs; Litzy Carrillo 8 kills; Sally Gargus 3 digs, ace, 37 assists; Kathleen Velazquez 1 kill, 2 aces; Camryn Birch 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Shaela Allen-Greggs 13 kills, 1 ace; Leslie Suarez 4 digs.
---
WENATCHEE 3, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, the eighth-ranked Panthers improved to 7-0 in league with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 sweep. West Valley moved to 5-2 and will host Eisenhower on Tuesday.
In other league play, Eastmont swept Sunnyside 25-21, 25-23, 25-9.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 11 kills; Lily Kinloch 6 kills; Kaitlyn Leaverton 4 kills; Kyley Cyr 2 aces, 20 digs; Hailey Murdock 3 aces, 9 assists; Lexi Barbee 13 assists.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, SELAH 0: At Ellensburg, sophomore Kacey Mayo and junior Lilly Button combined for 26 assists as the Bulldogs improved to 6-1 in league with a 25-16, 25-17, 26-24 sweep.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 1 ace, 7 kills, 8 digs; Taylor Kieser 3 aces, 7 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Ryenne Howell 6-6 serving, 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Ana Hrle 3 kills; Mackenzie Pelson 9 digs; Maddie Miller 3 digs, 11 assists; Livia Moore 6-6 serving, 1 ace; Lotte Steinbach 5 kills, 4 digs.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 16 kills, 9 digs, 9 perfect passes, 5 aces; Reaghan Naboychik 9 kills, 1 ace; Parker Lyyski 4 kills, 1 ace; Kacey Mayo 16 assists, 5 digs; Lilly Button 10 assists; Leah Drexler 3 pp, 15 digs; Alana Marrs 4 blocks; Leah Lewis 4 aces, 4 digs.
---
EAST VALLEY 3, OTHELLO 1: At Othello, Myrisa Randolph's 13 kills, 10 assists and seven aces led the Red Devils to a 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19 road win.
Thursday's Grandview-Prosser match was postponed.
EV highlights: Myrisa Randolph 13 kills, 10 asst, 6 digs, 7 aces; Emma Gruenberg 7 kills, 5 digs; Allison Heater 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, 1 pp; Ivana Zaldivar 7 digs, 1 pp; Elessar Grajeda 5 digs, 1 pp; Macy Taylor 13 digs, 1 asst, 10 pp, 4 aces; Bryana Barry 2 kills, 18 digs, 9 pp, 3 aces; Rachel Jensen 8 asst, 2 digs, 2 pp; Elisabeth Williams 5 asst, 3 digs; Emily Wright 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks; Maliyah Gordon 3 kills, 1 block.
---
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, Mayce Wofford and Brynn Widner collected 10 kills apiece and Wofford added 11 assists and five aces as the Leopards moved to 6-0 in the West with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 sweep.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 23-25 serving, 5 aces, 10 kills, 11 assists; Emma Flood 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 1 block; Mia Hicks 6 kills, 3 blocks; Brynn Widner 6-6 serving, 1 ace, 10 kills; Kya Gonzales 8-8 serving, 3 aces; Vanessa Chavez 5-6 serving, 5 assists; Bella Hernandez 7-7 serving, 5 pp, 5 digs; Aly Delarosa 1 block; Destyni Salme 1 kill.
---
LA SALLE 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, the Lightning pushed their league mark to 5-1 with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 win.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 7 aces, 6 digs, 6 kills; Jadyn Johnson 9 kills, 1 block; Karen Tenorio 1 ace, 15 digs; Naylanee Strom 3 aces, 16 assists, 6 digs; Reese Whitefoot 6 aces, 4 digs, 3 kills.
---
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, KITTITAS 0: At Kittitas, the Timberwolves lifted their league mark to 9-0 with a 25-12, 25-1, 25-13 sweep as Sara Hiebert led the way with 12 kills.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 7 aces, 3 digs, 22 assists, 1 block; Sara Hiebert 12 kills, 2 blocks; Taryn Rising 5 kills; Brook Blain 5 kills; Gwen Gilliam 4 kills; Kennedy Berry 11 aces, 7 digs, 3 assists; Audrey Hill 5 kills.
---
GRANGER 3, KITTITAS 0: At Granger, Jaylin Golob's nine kills and three aces sparked the Spartans to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-11 win on Tuesday. On Thursday, Mabton defeated White Swan 3-0 and Granger played at Cle Elum.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 12-12 serving, 4 aces, 4 kills, 8 assists, 5 digs, 3 pp; Hannah Valenzuela 14-14 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 12 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 6 kills; Jaylin Golob 9-10 serving, 3 aces, 9 kills, 7 assists, 9 digs, 10 pp; Alyssa Roman 2 kills; Jasmin Vasquez 8-8 serving, 1 kill, 13 digs, 21 pp; Marian Alaniz 5-7 serving, 2 kills; Stacey Cruz 19-19 serving, 2 aces, 8 digs, 7 pp.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 6, OTHELLO 0: Dylan Philip scored five goals to bring her season total to a Valley-best 31 and her sister Jamison added another in the Bulldogs' 12th straight win.
---
EAST VALLEY 2, EPHRATA 1: At East Valley, Jada Mendoz scored the game-winner in the final minute for the Red Devils.
First half: 1, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Delaney Gibbons), 15:00; 2, Ephrata, Aliya Avila, 35:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Jada Mendoza, 79:00.
Saves: Alivia Helaas (Ep) 15; Makenzie Mellick (EV) 7.
---
SELAH 4, GRANDVIEW 0: At Selah, Allison Moultray scored a hat trick and Kennedy Cobb added one to keep the Vikings barely ahead of Othello for second place in the CWAC.
---
EWAC
HIGHLAND 4, GOLDENDALE 0: At Highland, Alejandra Gutierrez scored twice to open a big second half and keep the Scotties unbeaten in league play. Cle Elum won 7-0 at home against Burbank to stay a game behind Highland.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Highland, Alejandra Gutierrez (Rachael Keller), 44:00; 2, Highland, Gutierrez (Lucia Martinez), 50:00; 3, Highland, Michelle Soto (Gutierrez), 60:00; 4, Highland, Anahi Garcia (Michelle Soto), 67:00.
Saves: Adalynne Lower (G) 14; Aylin Aguilera (H) 2.
---
GRANGER 3, MABTON 1: At Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco assisted the Spartans' first goal and scored two in the final 11 minutes to lead the Spartans to come-from-behind victory.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Mabton, 43:00; 2, Granger, Cassandra Herrera (Mireya Castro Carrasco), 50:00; 3, Granger, Castro Carrasco, 70:00; 4, Granger, Castro Carrasco, 74:00.
---
SCAC scores: La Salle 7, Toppenish 0; Wapato 6, Zillah 0.
---
FOOTBALL
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 57, HIGHLAND 14: At Highland, the Coyotes moved to 2-1 in league and 3-2 overall with Thursday's win.
Kittitas=20=21=13=3=-=57
Highland=7=0=7=0=-=14
High - Salvador Gonzalez 8 run (Yacir Perez kick)
High - Yahir Castro 85 kickoff return (Perez kick)
Highland statistics
Rushing - Gonzalez 6-8, Ivan Rydberg 8-44, Kole Jones 2-(minus 4), Salvador Garcia 2-(minus 5).
Passing - Gonzalez 6-22-3-60.
Receiving - Kendall Rosenkranz 2-21, Castro 1-28, Jayden Connolly 2-9, Perez 1-2.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT MOSES LAKE
Team scores: Eisenhower 96, Davis 61; Wenatchee 125, Davis 43; Wenatchee 105, Eisenhower 69;
Local highlights
200 medley: Eisenhower (Kneer, Stephens, Mitchell, Hull) 2:21.03. 200 free: Mary Mickelson (E) 2:33.88. 200 IM: Kellynn Scott (D) 2:57.03. 50 free: Addie Mitchell (E) 26.47. 100 fly: Mary Mickelson (E) 1:20.22. 100 free: Mia Dufault (D) 1:10.83. 500 free: Addie Mitchell (E) 5:30.52. 200 free relay: Eisenhower (Mickelson, Germeoux, Salinas, Martin) 2:18.63. Diving: Lizette Zacarias (D) 70.80. 100 back: Mia Dufault (D) 1:22.12. 100 breast: Kellynn Scott (D) 1:27.80. 400 free relay: Eisenhower (Mitchell, Martin, Mickelson, Hull) 4:31.74.
---
CWAC
AT SELAH
Team scores: Selah 72, Ellensburg 42, Cle Elum 35, Toppenish 19, Zillah 12, East Valley 2.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:07.90. 200 free: Katie Ramos (S) 2:10.12. 200 IM: Izzy Vick (S) 2:38.29. 50 free: Anna Wersland (CE) 26.20. 100 fly: Izzy Vick (S) 1:07.42. 100 free: Anna Wersland (CE) 58.70. 500 free: Faith Wersland (CE) 6:12.41. 200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Vick, Young, Ramos) 1:53.21. 100 back: Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:16.80. 100 breast: Anna Wersland (CE) 1:20.67. 400 free relay: Ellensburg (Fredrickson, Dermond, Dick, Holt) 4:26.30.
---
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 18-14, PASCO 0-1: At Pasco, the Rams wrapped up their regular season as Katie Arnold went 6-for-8 for the day with three doubles, a home run, six runs scored and seven RBI and threw a shutout in the opener.
West Valley (14-4) will take a 10-game win streak to the district tournament next week in Moses Lake.
Highlights — Game 1: Katie Arnold 4-4, 2 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBI, CG, 2 K; Anika Garcia 1-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler 3-4, 2b, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Leah Statler 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Alexys Soptich 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Arnold 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Garcia 3-4, 2 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Butler 3-4, run, RBI; Holden 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Prather 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
---
DAVIS 24-24, HERMISTON 2-0: At Kiwanis Park, the Pirates finished their regular season and will have the No. 3 seed in next week's CBBN district tournament at Moses Lake.
In other scores, Walla Walla swept Sunnyside 16-6 and 15-4 and top-ranked Chiawana took two from Eisenhower 19-0 and 16-1. Ike has the No. 4 seed for district.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC
AT GRANDVIEW
Boys team scores: Ephrata 23, Grandview 59, Prosser 80, Othello 96. Individual: 2, Jorge Morales (G) 17:39; 6, Lukkes Hultberg (P) 17:56; 9, Evan Benitez (G) 18:21.
Girls team scores: Ephrata 27, Othello 37, Prosser 57. Individual: 7, Aida Roy (P) 24:02.
---
SCAC
AT ROYAL
Boys team scores: College Place 30, Naches Valley 64, Royal 64, Toppenish 128. Individual: 4, Quinten Jones (NV) 17:41.
Girls team scores: Naches Valley 24, Royal 51, Toppenish 76, College Place 76. Individual: 1, Brooke Miles (NV) 20:53; 3, Allison Smith (NV) 22:20; 4, Katrina Feriante (NV) 22:21; 5, Audrey Smith (NV) 23:02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.