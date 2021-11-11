A month after beating Eisenhower in double overtime, Davis went the distance again Thursday night and got the same hard-fought result.
Cadin Hogue hauled in a two-point conversion pass from Deacon Strom to lift the Pirates to a 25-24 victory over Wenatchee in a makeup CBBN game at rain-swept Zaepfel Stadium.
Davis converted three fourth-down plays on the game-winning tiebreaker drive, which was capped by Morgan Rodriguez's second rushing touchdown of the game.
Strom also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Eric Navarro on the first play of the first overtime.
Wenatchee's Camden Loidhamer ran for three touchdowns, including both scores in the overtimes with the second coming on fourth down.
The Pirates broke a 7-7 tie in the fourth quarter with Eric Mercado's 41-yard field goal. But Wenatchee answered with Alex Sanchez's 35-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.
Davis, which lost leading scorer and rusher Ricardo Acevedo to an injury in the first quarter, finished 2-4 in league and 4-6 for the season.
Wenatchee=0=7=0=3=7=7=—=24
Davis=7=0=0=3=7=8=—=25
Davis — Morgan Rodriguez 40 run (Alan Mercado kick)
Wen — Camden Loidhamer 2 run (Alex Sanchez kick)
Davis — FG Mercado 41
Wen — FG Sanchez 35
Davis — Eric Navarro 25 pass from Deacon Strom (Mercado kick)
Wen — Loidhamer 9 run (Sanchez kick)
Wen — Loidhamer 3 run (Sanchez kick)
Davis — Rodriguez 2 run (Cadin Hogue pass from Strom)
VOLLEYBALL
CWAC DISTRICT
EAST VALLEY 3, SELAH 0: At East Valley, the Red Devils kept their season alive in commanding fashion with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 sweep.
Third-seeded East Valley advances to the district finals in Ephrata on Saturday and will face No. 5 Prosser in a loser-out match at 2 p.m. Prosser eliminated Othello 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11.
Ellensburg and Ephrata, who shared the league title, will play for the district championship at noon. The loser will then play the East Valley-Prosser survivor for the league's second state berth at 4 p.m.
2B STATE
GOLDENDALE SPLITS: At SunDome, the fourth-seeded Timberwolves dispatched Liberty 25-18, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18 in the opening round but then dropped a five-set heartbreaker to No. 5 Manson in the quarterfinals.
Goldendale, the EWAC district champion, started fast but could not hold off a rally by the Trojans, who prevailed 15-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19, 15-7 to set up a semifinal showdown with No. 1 La Conner.
There were big upsets in the other semifinal bracket as both No. 2 Colfax and No. 3 Kalama fell in the quarterfinals.
Goldendale will take on Okanogan in a loser-out match at 8 a.m. on Friday with the winner then playing for fifth and sixth place.
