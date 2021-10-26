Freshman Isabella Diehm hit the winner on an assist from sophomore Esperanza Haro in the 46th minute to lift Eisenhower to a 1-0 victory over Davis in CBBN girls soccer Tuesday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Senior goalkeeper Sara Diehm made five saves in the shutout for the Cadets, who improved to 4-7 in league and have a trip to Moses Lake on Saturday.
Davis, which beat Ike 2-1 in the first meeting, hosts Eastmont on Thursday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Ike, Isabella Diehm (Esperanza Haro), 46:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 5, Alexis Torres (D) 4.
WEST VALLEY 4, EASTMONT 2: At Eastmont, Jes Lizotte punched in two goals and Kendall Moore had three assists to spark the Rams, who moved to 8-3 in league and will play at Davis on Thursday.
First half: 1, WV, Mackenzie Kitt (Kendall Moore), 12:00.
Second half: 2, Eastmont, Kylee Maytrychit, 62:00; 3, WV, Jes Lizotte (Moore), 64:00; 4, WV, Kaitlin Rudick (Kitt), 65:00; 5, WV, Lizotte (Moore), 70:00; 6, Eastmont, Liliana Johnson, 72:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 6, Eastmont 6.
CWAC DISTRICT
East Valley 4, Prosser 3 (SO)
First half: 1, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Lilliana Byers), 3:00; 2, Prosser, Olivia Jensen, 13:00; Prosser, Malli Rude, 27:00; 3, East Valley, Jarisley Sanchez (Jada Mendoza), 30:00.
Second half: 5, East Valley, Mendoza (Mackenzie Isaak), 53:00; 6, Prosser, Karen Villegas, 75:00.
Shootout: East Valley 4 (Isaak, Mellick, Mendoza, Jordyn Peterson), Prosser 2.
Saves: Abigail Jensen 8, Makenzie Mellick 5.
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 2, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, the Wolves won for the sixth time in their last seven matches and recorded their sixth shutout of the season.
Wapato finished 6-2 in the West and will host a first-round district match on Saturday.
Naches Valley defeated Zillah 3-0 and will play a nonleague match at Royal on Thursday.
EWAC
HIGHLAND 6, GRANGER 1: At Highland, Rachael Keller scored four goals and Anahi Garcia produced two goals and an assist to help the Scotties move to 11-0 in league and 14-2 overall. Highland travels to Cle Elum on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
In other EWAC play, Warden edged Cle Elum 2-1 and Goldendale defeated Burbank 9-1.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller, 27:00.
Second half: 2, Granger, Rosalinda Alvarez, 59:00; 3, Highland, Anahi Garcia (Susy Ayala), 64:00; 4, Highland, Garcia (Lucia Martinez), 69:00; 5, Highland, Keller (Martinez), 71:00; 6, Highland, Keller (Alejandra Gutierrez), 74:00; 7, Highland, Keller (Garcia), 77:00.
Saves: Aylin Aguilera (H) 1, Dalia Quinonez (G) 13.
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
DAVIS 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Davis, Shaela Allen-Greggs put away nine kills and Sally Gargus collected 25 assists to lead the Pirates, who moved to 3-7 in league and will host West Valley on Thursday while Eisenhower is slated to host Moses Lake.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Litzy Carrillo 5 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig; Sally Gargus 4 digs, 25 assists; Kathleen Velazquez 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig; Camryn Birch 3 kills; Shaela Allen-Greggs 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 block.
EASTMONT 3, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, the Wildcats rebounded from a four-set loss to West Valley on Saturday with a 27-25, 25-19, 26-24 win to move into second place. The Rams (7-3) play at Davis on Thursday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 12 kills, 2 aces; Lily Kinloch 7 kills, 3 aces; Kaitlyn Leaverton 6 kills, 2 blocks; Reese Groth 5 kills, 1 block; Zoey Crimin 5 kills, 1 block; Lexi Barbee 28 assists, 4 digs; Christa Cline 4 assists, 2 aces.
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE 3, SELAH 2: At Sunnyside, Alaina Morgan celebrated senior night with 25-for-25 serving with five aces, four kills and 24 digs as the Grizzlies rallied from an 0-2 deficit to win 19-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-13.
Selah, which had gone five in a CWAC match on Monday, got 18 kills, 23 digs and 25 assists from Taylor Kieser.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 12 kills, 22 digs; Taylor Kieser 1 ace, 18 kills, 25 assists, 23 digs, 1 block; Ryenne Howell 4 aces, 9 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Ana Hrle 4 kills, 1 dig; Mackenzie Pelson 8-8 serving, 2 kills, 25 digs; Maddie Miller 27 assists, 7 digs; Livia Moore 6-6 serving, 1 dig; Lotte Steinbach 4 kills, 3 digs; Citlali Bautista 8-8 serving, 12 digs.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 13-14 serving, 12 kills, 10 digs; Alaina Morgan 25-25 serving, 5 aces, 4 kills, 24 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 11-11 serving, 26 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 4 kills. 7 digs; Jansyn Carrizales 24-25 serving, 4 aces, 7 kills, 24 assists, 24 digs; Erika Jonson 14-15 serving, 1 ace, 14 assists, 2 digs; Lily Bottineau Potter 8 kills, 2 digs; Emily Anderson 8 kills, 22 digs
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, GRANDVIEW 1: At East Valley, Macy Taylor served six aces and had 25 digs and Bryana Barry put away 10 kills to power the Red Devils to a 25-9, 25-11, 19-25, 25-15 victory. Now at 7-3 in league, East Valley plays at Selah on Thursday.
EV highlights: Emily Wright 8 kills, 1 asst, 3 digs, 1 ace, .5 blocks; Elisabeth Williams 6 asst, 4 digs, 2 pp; Macy Taylor 25 digs, 1 asst, 6 aces, 10 pp; Rachel Jensen 3 asst, 2 digs; Madelyn Trujillo 2 kills, 1 asst, 2 digs; Bryana Barry 10 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace, 8 pp; Myrisa Randolph 9 kills, 18 asst, 8 digs, 3 aces, 1 blk; Ivana Zaldivar 5 digs, 2 pp; Elessar Grajeda 7 digs; Allison Heater 3 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces, 4 pp, .5 blocks; Maliyah Gordon 2 kills, 1 block.
ELLENSBURG 3, OTHELLO 0: At Othello, Leah Drexler, Kendall Steele and Abby Harrell all had double-digit digs as the Bulldogs improved to 9-1 in league with a 26-20, 25-19, 25-20 sweep. Ellensburg visits Prosser next Tuesday.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 15 kills, 13 digs, 11 perfect passes; Reaghan Naboychik 5 kills; Kacey Mayo 16 assists; Lilly Button 11 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces; Leah Drexler 15 digs, 6 perfect passes, 2 aces; Alana Marrs 9 kills, 3 blocks; Kendall Steele 10 digs.
EPHRATA 3, SELAH 2: At Selah, Emily Hutchinson and Taylor Kieser had 17 kills apiece for the Vikings but visiting Ephrata rallied for a 25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-11 win on Monday.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 10-10 serving, 1 ace, 17 kills, 23 digs; Taylor Kieser 3 aces, 17 kills, 22 assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Ryenne Howell 14-14 serving, 2 aces, 6 Kills, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Ana Hrle 2 kills; Mackenzie Pelson 1 ace, 20 digs; Maddie Miller 27 assists, 2 digs; Livia Moore 1 block, 6 digs; Lotte Steinbach 25-25 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 11 digs; Citlali Bautista 4 digs.
EPHRATA 3, PROSSER 0: At Ephrata, the Tigers prevailed 25-18, 25-12, 25-8 over Prosser, which hosts Othello on Thursday.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 11 kills, 1 block; Kambree Blair 3 kills, 4 digs; Ellie Maljaars 2 kills, 4 digs; Olivia Campos 2 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs; Lay’lee Dixon 4 blocks; Julianna Phillips 3 blocks; Adriana Milanez 6 digs; KJ Ohler 4 kills.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, Kya Gonzales was 22-for-22 serving as the Leopards finished 8-0 in the West with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 win. Zillah and College Place have the top seeds for the district tournament, which starts next Tuesday.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 7-8 serving, 10 kills, 13 assists, 2 pp; Brynn Widner 8-9 serving, 1 ace, 16 kills, 3 blocks, 8 pp, 2 assists, 5 digs; Kya Gonzales 22-22 serving, 1 ace, 11 pp, 4 digs; Bella Hernandez 18-19, 1 ace, 5 pp; Vanessa Chavez 7-8 serving, 5 assists; Emma Flood 7-8 serving, 1 kill, 10 pp; Mia Hicks 5 kills, 4 blocks; Aly Delarosa 1 block.
NV highlights: Kylee Jackson 10 serves, 2 aces, 1 kill, 11 passes, 13 digs; Emily Stout 12 serves, 2 aces, 45 sets, 5 assists; Emma Stubner 10 serves, 20 sets, 2 assists; Hope Saucedo 7 kills, 18 passes; Jaden Gunter 8 blocks; Cassandra Barragan 25 passes, 18 digs; Gracie Hargroves 9 blocks; Gracie Osborn 9 blocks.
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 1: At Toppenish, Tatiana Camacho's 17 kills and Naylanee Strom's 32 assists led the Wildcats to a 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory. Toppenish finished 3-5 in the West and has the No. 3 district seed.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 7 aces, 8 digs, 7 kills; Cori Sandoval 2 aces, 16 digs; Marissa Cuellar 5 aces, 3 digs, 2 kills, 1 block; Naylanee Strom 1 ace, 32 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills; Reese Whitefoot 4 aces, 6 digs, 7 kills; Tatiana Camacho 17 kills, 3 blocks.
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, GRANGER 0: At Goldendale, the third-ranked Timberwolves closed out a 12-0 run through West play with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-7 win over runner-up Granger. Sara Hiebert had five aces, eight kills and five blocks for Goldendale.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 5-5 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 assists, 2 digs; Hannah Valenzuela 1 kill, 8 digs, 22 perfect passes; Jasslyn Ramos 1 kill, 1 block; Jaylin Golob 4 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs, 4 pp; Eliana Rios 8-8 serving, 1 kill, 14 digs, 12 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 5 digs; Marian Alaniz 9-10 serving, 2 kills; Amy Torres 3 kills, 1 block.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 2 aces, 9 digs, 14 assists, 7 kills, 1 block; Sara Hiebert 5 aces, 3 digs, 8 kills, 5 blocks; Taryn Rising 3 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills; Brook Blain 4 kills; Gwen Gilliam 4 aces, 9 digs, 4 kills; Kennedy Berry 9 digs, 4 assists; Audrey Hill 5 assists, 2 digs, 2 kills;
WHITE SWAN 3, HIGHLAND 0: At White Swan, the Cougars won 25-21, 25-23, 25-11 and will host Kittitas on Saturday. Highland will host Mabton on Thursday. In other EWAC play, Mabton defeated Cle Elum 3-1.
Highland highlights: Maddie Monson 45 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces; Sydney Hakala 5 kills; Gwen Rydberg 2 kills, 3 aces.
