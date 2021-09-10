Toppenish 28, Pullman 7
PULLMAN — Josh Perez threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Jason Grant for the second game in a row, as the fourth-ranked Wildcats improved to 2-0 in nonleague play Friday night.
Grant scored on plays of 24, 78 and 52 yards and finished with eight receptions for 232 yards.
Toppenish, which turned the ball over on downs three times, led just 14-7 through three quarters. But Perez, who connected on 18 of 28 passes, hooked up with Shane Rivera and Grant on scoring plays in the final period.
Grant also had one of Toppenish's three interceptions. The Wildcats host Wahluke next Friday.
Toppenish=0=14=0=14=—=28
Pullman=0=7=0=0=—=7
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 64 pass from Riley Pettitt (Patrick kick)
Toppenish — Jason Grant 24 pass from Josh Perez (Perez kick)
Toppenish — Grant 78 pass from Perez (Perez kick)
Toppenish — Shane Rivera 28 pass from Perez (Perez kick)
Toppenish — Grant 52 pass from Perez (Perez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Timmy Torres 12-72, Anthony Ozuna 8-23, Izaiah Maldonado 1-12, Nick Cortes 1-2, Perez 6-0. Pullman, Terran Page 17-41, Henry Preece 1-3, Pettitt 3-(minus 10).
PASSING — Toppenish, Perez 18-28-0-324. Pullman, Pettitt 10-25-3-109.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Grant 8-232, Rivera 6-62, Maldonado 2-14, Torres 1-9, Cortes 1-7. Pullman, Page 5-6, Powaukee 2-88, Tanner Barbour 3-15.
---
Sunnyside 35, Hermiston 14
SUNNYSIDE — Leading by a touchdown at halftime, the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half to push their record to 2-0. Sunnyside travels next Saturday to play at 10th-ranked Skyview, which defeated Battle Ground 51-6 on Friday.
Hermiston=7=7=0=0=—=14
Sunnyside=7=14=7=7=—=35
---
North Central 20, Grandview 17
GRANDVIEW — Evan Bridger scored twice and rushed for 123 yards to help the Greyhounds take a 17-0 lead into halftime before the visitors from Spokane rallied for their season-opening win.
Grandview (1-1) will host Meridian (1-1) in a nonleague game next Saturday.
North Central=0=0=6=14=—=20
Grandview=7=10=0=0=—=17
Gra — Evan Bridger 4 run (Diamond Carrasco kick)
Gra — Bridger 46 run (Carrasco kick)
Gra — FG Carrasco 41
NC — 20 pass from Carter Strom (pass failed)
NC — 12 pass from Strom (pass failed)
NC — Maxx Richmond 1 run (2-point conversion good)
INDVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview, Bridger 20-123; Chaco Gomez 11-49.
PASSING — Grandview, Robert Gomez 4-9-1-36.
RECEIVING — Grandview, Omar Flores 2-35, Gomez 2-1.
---
Cashmere 28, Goldendale 25
CASHMERE — Down 25-16 at the break, the Bulldogs rallied on their home field to improve to 2-0 following last week's win at La Salle. Goldendale (1-1) plays at Mabton on Sept. 18.
Goldendale=7=18=0=0=—=25
Cashmere=8=8=6=6=—=28
---
Cle Elum 28, Vashon Island 6
CLE ELUM — Junior running back Mason Hilberg scored two touchdowns in the second quarter as the Warriors reeled off 28 unanswered points to secure their first win at Chuck Allen Field.
Cle Elum (1-1) will travel to River View (1-1) next Friday.
Vashon Island=6=0=0=0=—=6
Cle Elum=0=14=8=6=—=28
Vashon — 5 run
CE — Mason Hilberg 5 run
CE — Hilberg 48 run
CE — Cole Singer 23 pass from Cash Najar
CE — Kyle Weber 1 run
---
Sedro-Woolley 51, La Salle 0
La Salle=0=0=0=0=—=0
Sedro-Woolley=16=29=6=0=—=51
---
Morton-White Pass 67, Highland 0
RANDLE — Layten Collette scored six touchdowns for Morton-White Pass (2-0). Highland plays its home opener next Friday against Dayton-Waitsburg.
Highland=0=0=0=0=—=0
MWP=24=23=14=6=—=67
Highland statistics
RUSHING: Ivan Rydberg 7-3, Salvador Gonzalez 4-7, Antonio James 2-19, Kevin McCart 1-5, Kole Jones 3-(minus-5).
PASSING: Salvador Gonzalez 5-13-3-78, Kevin McCart 2-6-2-0-2.
RECEIVING: Kendall Rosenkranz 2-41, Ryland Schut 1-37, Yahir Perez 3-2.
---
Friday's state scores
Sunnyside Christian 46, Soap Lake 36
Gonzaga Prep 44, Eastmont 6
Post Falls 42, Moses Lake 26
Ephrata 33, Quincy 0
Royal 51, Othello 3
River View 27, Wahluke 7
Burbank 21, Kiona-Benton 14
Connell 21, Deer Park 6
Kennewick 17, Southridge 14
Pasco 13, Walla Walla 6
Richland 51, Hanford 0
Aberdeen 50, Mark Morris 16
Archbishop Murphy 27, Fife 17
Arlington 54, Oak Harbor 0
Bremerton 21, Columbia River 6
Burlington-Edison 35, Cedarcrest 7
Central Valley 21, Lewis and Clark 0
Clackamas, Ore. 38, Camas 30
Columbia (Hunters) 28, Northport 6
Eastlake 17, Rainier Beach 16
Everett 34, Jackson 10
Evergreen (Vancouver) 27, Washougal 6
Ferndale 35, Lynden 25
Ferris 55, Ridgeline 0
Gig Harbor 39, Bonney Lake 19
Graham-Kapowsin 56, Olympia 0
Granite Falls 38, Friday Harbor 15
Issaquah 36, Newport-Bellevue 30
Kamiak 48, Shorewood 6
Kelso 46, North Thurston 0
Klahowya 27, Kingston 26
La Center 39, Woodland 7
Lakeland, Idaho 42, West Valley (Spokane) 13
Lakewood 43, Lynden Christian 30
Lewiston, Idaho 54, Clarkston 13
Liberty 41, Kentlake 14
Liberty Christian 78, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Lincoln 28, Stadium 6
Lincoln 54, Skyline 42
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Davenport 24
Lummi 58, Naselle 20
Mariner 28, Cascade (Everett) 21
Marysville-Getchell 20, Mount Vernon 14
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Stanwood 14
Meridian 55, Everett 6
Montesano 43, Cascade Christian 0
Napavine 34, Onalaska 20
Nathan Hale 35, Interlake 12
Nooksack Valley 49, Hoquiam 14
North Creek 34, River Ridge 12
North Kitsap 62, Lakeside (Seattle) 0
O'Dea 49, Kennedy 0
Odessa 60, Wellpinit 32
Pomeroy 50, Deary, Idaho 0
Prairie 52, Centralia 14
Puyallup 30, Curtis 20
R.A. Long 21, Franklin Pierce 20
Ridgefield 36, Castle Rock 12
Rochester 49, Seton Catholic 8
Seattle Prep 56, Blanchet 27
Sehome 17, Anacortes 0
Shorecrest 41, Mountlake Terrace 0
Skyview 51, Battle Ground 6
Stevenson 6, White Salmon 0
Sultan 21, La Conner 0
Tenino 64, Rainier 0
Timberline 57, Kent Meridian 6
Toledo 39, Raymond 8
Union 35, Mountain View 21
Valor Christian, Colo. 41, Eastside Catholic 0
Washington 42, Black Hills 24
White River 21, Shelton 14
Thursday's state scores
Enumclaw 28, Lakes 27
Kamiakin 46, Chiawana 24
Mercer Island 27, Highline 21, OT
Peninsula 41, Mt. Rainier 0
River View 33, Wahluke 14
Sumner 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 6
Jefferson 31, Decatur 6
Tumwater 42, Capital 0
Woodinville 45, Silas 0
