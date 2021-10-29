CBBN
Eisenhower 31, Wenatchee 10
Tieg Gilman hauled in three touchdown passes from Nahum Garent and went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season as the Cadets earned their first conference victory on Senior Night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Gilman caught seven passes for 158 yards, bringing his nine-game total to 1,078 yards with nine touchdowns.
Eisenhower balanced that with the running of Jorge Garcia, who gained 100 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown. David Aguilar was 4-for-4 on PAT kicks and added a field goal in the second quarter for a 17-10 lead at the break.
Garent threw for 211 yards and ran for 43 in his final game as a three-year starter.
Wenatchee=0=10=0=0=—=10
Eisenhower=7=10=7=7=—=31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Jorge Garcia 20-100-1 TD, Nahum Garent 8-43, David Aguilar 1-(minus 3).
PASSING — Ike, Garent 14-18-0-211.
RECEIVING — Ike, Tieg Gilman 7-158-3 TDs, Judah Oldenkamp 4-34, Trentyn Dickey 3-19.
---
Moses Lake 56, West Valley 17
MOSES LAKE — It all looked so good in the first half as the Rams took a 17-14 lead into the break with Skyler Cassel throwing two touchdown passes and the defense forcing two turnovers and twice stopping the Chiefs on fourth-down plays.
But it all came apart in the second half as Moses Lake kept its unbeaten league record intact with a punishing ground game and six unanswered touchdowns.
The Chiefs moved to 5-0 and clinched the league title and top seed to state with one game remaining, a trip to Wenatchee next week.
Ben Pupplo scored West Valley's first touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Cassel and had an interception on defense in the first half. Cassel's 36-yard scoring strike to Drew Johnson came with 3:13 left in the second quarter.
The Rams slipped into a tie for third with Sunnyside at 3-2 and host second-place Eastmont (4-1) next week.
West Valley=7=10=0=0=—=17
Moses Lake=7=7=14=28=—=56
ML — Sergio Guzman 3 run (Iden Bone kick)
WV — Ben Pupplo 24 pass from Skyler Cassel (Ben Trammell kick)
WV — FG Trammell 20
ML — Guzman 2 run (Bone kick)
WV — Drew Johnson 36 pass from Cassel (Trammell kick)
ML — Brock Clark 2 run (Bone kick)
ML — Maddox Gwinn 10 run (Bone kick)
ML — Gwinn 18 run (Bone kick)
ML — Guzman 3 run (Bone kick)
ML — Joel Middleton 36 pass from Clark (Bone kick)
ML — Adrian Morales 25 run (Bone kick)
---
Eastmont 36, Davis 8
EAST WENATCHEE — Austin Ruffins and Gunnar Peterson ran for two touchdowns apiece as the Wildcats moved to 4-1 in league and are in sole possession of second place behind unbeaten Moses Lake.
Eastmont closes out its league schedule on Friday at West Valley. If the Rams (3-2) win and Sunnyside (3-2) defeats Davis, there would be a three-way tie for the CBBN's second playoff berth.
Davis' Ricardo Acevedo rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries and Jason Chavez hooked up with Demetrius Corbray for a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Davis=0=0=0=8=—=8
Eastmont=21=8=7=0=—=36
Davis — Demetrius Corbray pass from Jason Chavez (Corbray pass from Chavez).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davis, Ricardo Acevedo 17-126.
PASSING — Davis, Chavez 15-26-0-65.
RECEIVING — Davis, Corbray 5-30.
---
Kamiakin 54, Sunnyside 19
SUNNYSIDE — Luis Salgado scored four touchdowns to lead the unbeaten and sixth-ranked Braves (9-0).
Sunnyside, at 3-2 in league and 5-4 overall, will close out CBBN play on Friday at Davis.
Kamiakin=7=19=14=14=—=54
Sunnyside=0=7=0=12=—=19
---
CWAC
Prosser 28, Ephrata 21
PROSSER — Kaiden Rivera's 25-yard touchdown pass to Chris Veloz with 39 seconds left — followed by Erik Delgado's two-point conversion run — lifted the sixth-ranked Mustangs to victory and clinched the league title outright and top seed to state.
Prosser improved to 5-0 in league and 6-1 overall heading into Thursday's league finale at Selah.
The game winner was Veloz's second touchdown catch of the game and Rivera's fourth scoring pass, giving him 21 in just six games.
Ephrata came from behind three times, the last coming with 7:44 remaining in the game on Beau DeChenne's touchdown for a 21-20 lead.
Ephrata=0=7=6=8=—=21
Prosser=7=0=6=15=—=28
Pro — Chris Veloz 37 pass from Kaiden Rivera (Ryan Beightol kick)
Eph — Joshua Green 8 pass from Cole Hertz (kick good)
Pro — Isaac Kernan 4 pass from Rivera (PAT failed)
Eph — Green 1 run (PAT failed)
Pro — Jo Sonnichsen 38 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Eph — Beau DeChenne 2 pass from Hertz (2p PAT good)
Pro — Veloz 25 pass from Rivera (Erik Delgado run)
---
Ellensburg 28, East Valley 6
ELLENSBURG — Ryker Fortier and Logan Stolen ran for two touchdowns each in the first half and Fortier connected on 17 of 23 passes for 131 yards for the Bulldogs.
Ellensburg moved to 3-2 in league and 4-4 for the season and will conclude its season on Thursday at Grandview. East Valley will travel to Pullman for its season finale.
East Valley=0=0=0=6=—=6
Ellensburg=12=16=0=0=—=28
Ell — Ryker Fortier 1 run (pass failed)
Ell — Logan Stolen 3 run (kick failed)
Ell — Fortier 5 run (Fortier run)
Ell — Stolen 3 run (Joe Bugni run)
EV — Teegan Hooper 1 pass from Garin Gurtler (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — EV, JJ Dobie 7-13, Teghan Moser 3-1, Christian Flores 2-0, Garin Gurtler 2-(minus 15). Ellensburg, Fortier 13-83, George Wright 15-79, Stolen 8-20, Team 2-(minus 25).
PASSING — EV, Gurtler 13-32-1-107. Ellensburg, Fortier 17-23-1-131, Bugni 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — EV, Hooper 4-30, Alex Juarez 3-27, Carson Knautz 3-9, Dobie 2-32, Teghan Moser 1-9. Ellensburg, Darius Andaya 5-53, Emmett Hoyt 5-18, Colton Magruder 3-14, Wright 2-31, Caleb Menzel 2-15.
---
Selah 42, Grandview 16
GRANDVIEW — Leading 21-10 at halftime, the Vikings pulled away with two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Selah moved to 3-2 in league and 5-3 overall and will host Prosser on Thursday to conclude its season.
Jaden Fayard scored two touchdowns for Grandview, which hosts Ellensburg on Thursday.
Selah=7=14=14=7=—=42
Grandview=3=7=0=6=—=16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Grandview only
RUSHING — Alejandro Garcia 12-36, Jaden Fayard 6-10-2 TDs, Robert Gomez 3-34, Chaco Gomez 1-2.
PASSING — Robert Gomez 8-23-1-68.
RECEIVING — Omar Flores 1-20, Diamond Carrasco 1-2, Noe Medina 3-9, Angel Mendoza 2-9, Abdiel Lopez 2-28, Alejandro Garcia 1-9.
---
SCAC WEST
Naches Valley 54, La Salle 6
NACHES — Grant Osborn passed for 324 yards as the Rangers secured third place in the West and a spot in the SCAC's state-qualifying crossovers next week.
Naches Valley (2-2, 5-3) will play at top-ranked and unbeaten Royal (9-0), which earned the East's top seed with a 54-0 win over Royal on Friday.
---
EWAC WEST
Kittitas 49, Granger 24
GRANGER — Josh Rosbach returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and added a 58-yard scoring run in the second quarter for the Coyotes, who got two rushing scores from Tony Rios and Wyatt Kulm.
Kittitas finished West play at 4-1 and with the No. 2 seed will host River View on Friday in a winner-to-state crossover.
Granger's LJ Castro ran the ball 24 times for 160 yards and a touchdown and Chris Villa picked up 142 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Kittitas=14=15=13=7=—=49
Granger=16=0=8=0=—=24
Kittitas — Josh Rosbach 80 kickoff return (Jonathan Marin kick)
Granger — LJ Castro 2 run (Julian Castro run)
Kittitas — Wyatt Kulm 9 run (Marin kick)
Granger — Chris Villa 18 run (AJ Cardenas run)
Kittitas — Kulm 9 run (Marin kick)
Kittitas — Josh Rosbach 58 run (Marin kick)
Kittitas — Tony Rios 70 run (Marin kick)
Granger — Chris Villa 15 run (Castro run)
Kittitas — Josiah Skindzer 12 run (Marin kick)
Kittitas — Wesley Martin 68 run (Marin kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kittitas, Rios 7-182, Kulm 2-39, Skindzer 8-60, Rosbach 5-92, Martin 3-0. Granger, Castro 24-160, Villa 16-142, Cardenas 12-61, Julian Castro 13-72, Fabian Cisneros 1-2.
PASSING — Kittitas, Rosbach 0-1-0-0. Granger, Castro 0-1-0-0, Julian Castro 1-2-1-32.
RECEIVING — Granger, Castro 1-32.
---
Cle Elum 48, Highland 0
COWICHE — The Warriors locked up the West's No. 3 seed and will play at East No. 1 Burbank in a winner-to-state crossover next week.
Highland will close out its season at Wapato on Friday.
In Friday's other EWAC game, Goldendale finished a 5-0 run through the West with a 60-8 win over White Swan.
Cle Elum=27=21=0=0=—=48
Highland=0=0=0=0=—=0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Ivan Rydberg 8-3, Kole Jones 1-(-1), Kevin McCart 1-(-4), Salvador Gonzalez 1-(-6).
PASSING — Highland, Salvador Gonzalez 6-19-1-27, Kevin McCart 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Highland, Yahir Castro 2-5, Yacir Perez 2-16, Adrian Ceja 1-3, Daniel Garcia 1-3.
---
FRIDAY'S STATE SCORES
Aberdeen 16, Shelton 14
Bainbridge 24, North Mason 20
Bellevue 56, Juanita 0
Blaine 35, Nooksack Valley 21
Blanchet 16, Ballard 12
Bremerton 19, Port Angeles 13
Camas 17, Union 7
Cashmere 22, Chelan 12
Central Valley 50, Ridgeline 14
Chiawana 64, Pasco 7
Curtis 56, Bethel 26
Davenport 42, Reardan 18
Eatonville 40, Hoquiam 12
Edmonds-Woodway 3, Arlington 0
Elgin, Ore. 80, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 6
Enumclaw 31, White River 6
Ferris 32, Cheney 6
Foster 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 14
Gig Harbor 28, River Ridge 6
Gonzaga Prep 28, Mt. Spokane 20
Granite Falls 13, South Whidbey 12
Hermiston, Ore. 22, Hanford 21
Highline 44, Interlake 0
Hockinson 40, Washougal 0
Kamiak 48, Issaquah 22
Kamiakin 54, Sunnyside 19
Kelso 49, Battle Ground 6
La Center 31, Castle Rock 14
Lake Stevens 34, Glacier Peak 28
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 20, Freeman 17
Liberty (Spangle) 40, Asotin 13
Liberty 52, Lake Washington 14
Liberty Bell 56, Bridgeport 0
Lynden 14, Sedro-Woolley 6
Mariner 33, Jackson 13
Mark Morris 48, R.A. Long 7
Marysville-Pilchuck 56, Shorecrest 8
Mead 21, Lewis and Clark 17
Mercer Island 35, Newport-Bellevue 8
Montesano 31, Elma 6
Mount Baker 54, Meridian 22
Mount Tahoma 48, Stadium 0
Mount Vernon 50, Bellingham 6
Naselle 54, Chief Leschi 16
Neah Bay 40, Lummi 30
Newport 36, Colville 16
North Kitsap 56, Kingston 0
Oroville 56, Pateros 0
Pomeroy 62, Liberty Christian 6
Prairie 25, Heritage 20
Pullman 24, North Central 8
Raymond 54, Ilwaco 8
Renton 48, Lindbergh 6
Ridgefield 47, Woodland 14
River View 39, Warden 13
Riverside 48, Medical Lake 0
Royal 54, Connell 0
Sehome 44, Cedarcrest 0
Shadle Park 30, Clarkston 27
Skyview 58, Nelson, Ore. 0
Spanaway Lake 32, Lakes 21
Springdale 46, Inchelium 6
Squalicum 34, Burlington-Edison 13
Stanwood 49, Lynnwood 14
Steilacoom 49, Fife 7
Sumner 49, Olympia 13
Timberline 35, North Thurston 3
Tumwater 48, Centralia 6
W. F. West 35, Black Hills 0
West Valley (Spokane) 35, Rogers (Spokane) 6
Winlock 48, Republic 0
Yelm 43, Central Kitsap 6
