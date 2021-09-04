With a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter quickly evaporating, Eisenhower's football team was in desperate need of a couple big defensive plays.
Senior Jorge Garcia delivered two such efforts in the closing minutes and the Cadets escaped with a 14-12 victory over Selah because of it.
The senior linebacker, who also led Ike in rushing, made his first game-saving play when, after Selah punched in its second touchdown to slash the margin to two points with 3:18 left, he tackled the Vikings' quarterback for a loss on the two-point attempt.
Garcia's next clutch play was even bigger with Selah in Ike's redzone — a 10-yard sack with 30 seconds on the clock. That led to a field-goal attempt that was wide right.
Ike coach Gary Jimenez praised his seniors "who found a way to gut this one out," and Garcia was clearly one of those Friday night as the program earned its fourth straight season-opening win.
Big props also go to a junior, David Aguilar, who started at linebacker, made both his PAT kicks and made Selah's late charge a lot tougher with punts of 49 and 44 yards in the fourth quarter.
---
MILES OF MYLES: Already the CBBN's offensive MVP from the spring season, little has changed for speedster Myles Newhouse.
Sunnyside's multi-dimensional senior running back rolled up 214 yards on 31 carries, added eight catches for another 73 yards and scored four of his team's five touchdowns in a 34-23 win at Prosser.
Third-year quarterback Logan Rodriguez threw for 200 yards and a pair of scores for the Grizzlies, who play their home opener on Friday against Hermiston, which lost to Kamiakin 46-10 on Friday. Prosser will stay at home for Week 2 and host Zillah.
The CBBN, which opens league play in Week 4, picked up a nice win as Eastmont outlasted ninth-ranked Central Valley 33-31.
'CATS AT THE END: It took some time to subdue a gritty effort by East Valley, but Toppenish's 20-0 surge in the final period was fueled by a balanced offense.
While quarterback Josh Perez and standout receiver Jason Grant hooked up for three touchdowns, junior running back Timmy Torres ran for 166 yards on 19 carries. Toppenish's yardage split was 191 on the ground and 238 in the air.
Grant has scored 15 touchdowns in his last six games dating back to the Wildcats' 5-0 spring season. Top-Hi travels next Friday to Pullman, which was humbled by Zillah 34-0.
---
ANOTHER LATE CHARGE: First games are always a bit disjointed, especially for offenses. That was the case for Selah on Friday, which was held scoreless for three quarters at Eisenhower.
But the Vikings figured in out like the flip of a switch and, despite the loss, showed they have excellent conditioning for this early in the season.
After three consecutive three-and-outs through the second and third quarters, Selah introduced 235-pound Clayton Westfall in the backfield and he helped power a 74-yard scoring drive in the final period. The Vikings then went back to Carlos Ramirez and the offensive line paved the way for another score.
During a 31-play span that started with 3:50 left in the third quarter, Selah gained 185 of its 253 total yards.
FROM THE SIDELINES: Goldendale returns to the EWAC West this fall and will be big trouble by the looks of Friday's 52-20 win over White Salmon. Caleb Smith ran for 227 yards and two TDs and Kade Bomberger passed for five scores and 180 yards. ... Braydon Flood keyed Zillah's 354-yard rushing attack in Friday's 34-0 win over Pullman. Flood, who had a five-touchdown game last spring, found the end zone four times and amassed 195 yards on 24 carries. ... Wrestling standout Mitchell Helgert provided strong balance to Naches Valley's offense and quarterback Grant Osborn with two rushing scores in a 21-8 win at Cascade. ... Sunnyside Christian opened with a 62-24 win over Pateros on Thursday and will visit Soap Lake on Friday.