Sunnyside joins Eastmont and Moses Lake as contenders for a CBBN title and the chance to end the conference’s 13-game losing streak in the state playoffs.
The Grizzlies and Wildcats tied for the league title in 2022, and Sunnyside’s head-to-head win secured the top seed. Both teams hosted a crossover but only the Grizzlies made it through to the first round of the state playoffs, where they fell to No. 1 seed Chiawana.
Moses Lake wasn’t far behind with a win over Sunnyside and a two-point loss to Eastmont, so Grizzlies Marshall Lobbestael expects all three teams to be contenders. It’s more difficult to know what to make of West Valley after an offseason full of change, but the Rams’ explosive offense should never be counted out.
The league’s tentative postseason proposal would give the top seed a home crossover game against a Greater Spokane League or Mid-Columbia League team with a state playoff berth on the line in Week 10. The CBBN’s No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds will all have to win road games to reach the playoffs.
EASTMONT: The Wildcats lost to Richland in a crossover but bring back plenty of talent for their punishing ground attack, highlighted by senior first-team running back Gunnar Peterson, who’s well on his way to shattering the school record for rushing yards. Defensive back Graydon Schneider, linebacker Josh Leonhardt and defensive lineman Skylar Bryant give Eastmont a trio of first-team returners on defense.
SUNNYSIDE: Standout wide receiver Noah McNair committed to Air Force after catching 18 touchdown passes last season, but he won’t be the only weapon on offense for the defending league co-champions. New quarterback Ethan Avalos should enjoy plenty of reliable targets thanks to second team all-CBBN wide receiver Cody Diddens, wideout Diego Arteaga and Eli Fernandez.
Those three also join McNair, Sebastian Magana and returning starter Jaden Briones to give the Grizzlies a deep secondary that Lobbestael said should be the strength of the defense. He’s expecting strong leadership from a large senior class as Sunnyside repeats a difficult nonleague schedule that led to an 0-3 start against Prosser, Post Falls (Idadho) and Kennewick.
MOSES LAKE: The Mavericks’ four losses came by a combined 17 points and they’ll be led by two-way first-team selection Kyson Thomas, a wide receiver and defensive back. Offensive lineman Eduardo Uribe gives the Mavericks another senior who earned first-team honors last fall.
WEST VALLEY: Longtime defensive coordinator Ryan Scott’s moving over to the other side of the ball in his first year as head coach and new faces abound after the graduation of record-setting quarterback Skyler Cassel and a talented senior class. Senior Antonio Barajas and sophomore running back Devin Anciso could see more carries behind an offensive line led by left tackle Jacob Woodcock and two-time all-CBBN left guard Izaya Magana, but quarterback Cael Swanson will have his chance to shine.
Scott wants to see continued growth for West Valley through nonleague play, which includes a rare Saturday afternoon game in Week 2 against 4A state qualifier Federal Way. New defensive coordinator Keegan Powers will try to shore up a unit that struggled to stop the league’s top offenses last season.
WENATCHEE: The graduation of CBBN Defensive MVP Evan Berdan will be a big loss on the line, but second team linebacker Daniel Moffatt returns for the Panthers. They face a brutal first three games with matchups against 4A quarterfinalist Skyline, 2A runner-up Mt. Baker and CBBN co-champion Eastmont.
EISENHOWER: The Cadets are looking to improve with the help of second-team defenders Shoshonee Justus and linebacker Caleb Coronel, a standout soccer goalkeeper who also earned second-team honors as a punter last fall. Junior quarterback Moses Spurrier will be looking to improve with another year of experience for Eisenhower.
DAVIS: Fifth-year coach Jay Dumas said depth continues to be a major concern, but the Pirates bring back some notable talent, including running back and linebacker Lance McGee. The sophomore already holds an offer from Nevada and joins fourth-year starting quarterback Jason Chavez in an experienced backfield.
