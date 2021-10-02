Carly Mattson scored two goals with the game winner in the 78th minute to lift Davis to a 2-1 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN girls soccer on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Mattson got the Pirates on the board in the 42nd minute. Eisenhower countered in the 53rd minute with a goal from Josselyn Viveros.
Goalkeeper Isa Huante made five saves for Davis, which moved to 2-2 in league and 3-4 overall and will visit West Valley on Tuesday.
Eisenhower hosts Moses Lake on Tuesday.
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Davis, Carly Mattson (Ilse Velasquez), 42:00; 2, Eisenhower, Josselyn Viveros (Isabella Diehm), 53:00; 3, Davis, Mattson (PK), 78:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 3, Isa Huante (D) 5.
---
WEST VALLEY 2, EASTMONT 1: At West Valley, Jes Lizotte and Kendall Moore both scored goals as the Rams handed Eastmont its first loss of the season.
West Valley improved to 3-2 in league and will host Davis on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Eastmont, 15:00; 2, West Valley, Jes Lizotte (Gabby Kurtz), 28:00.
Second half: 3, West Valley, Kendall Moore, 72:00.
Saves: Eastmont 9, Taylor Poor (WV) 6.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, EPHRATA 1: At Ephrata, Shannah Mellick had a goal in both halves and the Red Devils beat Ephrata after giving up a goal in the first minute of the match.
In nonleague play Saturday, Prosser defeated Highland 3-0 and Sunnyside topped Zillah 5-0.
First half: 1, Ephrata, Jaime Farias, 1:00; 2, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Jada Mendoza), 39:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend), 53:00.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 3; Alivia Helaas (Ep) 11.
---
FOOTBALL
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 77, WAPATO 0: At Toppenish, Timmy Torres rushed for 137 yards and three first-half touchdowns for the third-ranked Wildcats.
Joshua Perez passed for 110 passing yards and touchdowns to four different receivers and Jason Grant caughta touchdown pass and returned a punt and interception for scores for the Wildcats (1-0 SCAC West, 5-0 overall).
Enrique Espinoza has three receptions for 60 yards for the Wolves (0-1, 0-5).
Wapato=0=0=0=0=—=0
Toppenish=35=28=7=7=—=77
Top — Timmy Torres 29 run (Brandon Flores kick)
Top — Jason Grant 30 interception return (Flores kick)
Top — Grant 65 punt return (Flores kick)
Top — Nicholas Cortes Jr. 31 pass from Joshua Perez (Flores kick)
Top — Torres 24 run (Flores kick)
Top — Grant 31 pass from Perez (Flores kick)
Top — Shane Rivera 20 pass from Perez (Flores kick)
Top — Torres 28 run (Flores kick)
Top — Izaiah Maldonado 8 pass from Perez (Flores kick)
Top — Seth Ordaz 15 run (Flores kick)
Top — Kiyanno Zuniga 3 run (Flores kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wapato, Thompson Parrish 9-(minus 22), Tyron Garcia 15-23, Aiden Badonie 4-15. Toppenish, Santana Luna 1-4, Adrian Villanueva 1-9, Angelo Simental 1-15, Perez 2-0, Julian Hernandez 2-13, Ordaz 2-35, Zuniga 5-36, Torres 8-137.
PASSING — Wapato, Parrish 8-16-3-82. Toppenish, Perez 6-8-0-110, CJ Torres 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING — Wapato, Badonie 1-6, Joseph Larez 1-11, Enrique Espinoza 3-60, Garcia 3-5. Toppenish, Maldonado 1-8, Grant 1-31, Rivera 1-20, Luis Gatcia 1-15, Cortes Jr. 2-51.
---
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 53, KITTITAS 20: At Kittitas, the 10th-ranked Timberwolves (1-0 EWAC West, 4-1 overs) rolled in the conference against the Coyotes (0-1, 1-2). No more details were available.
---
COLLEGE SOCCER
Yaks roll past Blue Mountain
Isella Olivera had a hat trick and Davis graduate Brianna Garfias added a pair of goals to lead Yakima Valley to a 5-0 victory against Blue Mountain in NWAC East Region action Saturday afternoon at YVC.
Garfias added an assist for the Yaks, who improved to 4-3 in region play and 6-3 overall.
Yakima Valley hosts Walla Walla on Wednesday.
First half: 1, YVC, Brianna Garfias, 43:08.
Second half: 2, YVC, Isella Olivera (Rachel Farr), 45:11; 3, YVC, Garfias (Emily Kohout), 77:46; 4, YVC, Olivera, 84:25; 5, YVC, Olivera (Garfias), 85:41.
Saves: Blue Mountain 14, Sophia Pixton (YV) 2, Morgan Bayless (YV) 0.
---
SIMON FRASER 2, CWU 1: At Burnaby, British Columbia, Mackenzie Amleied scored in the 78th minute to loft Simon Fraser to a 2-1 victory in GNAC action.
The Clan led 1-0 before Stacia Clark kicked the equalizer for the Wildcats in the 52nd minute.
The Wildcats (0-4 GNAC, 1-7 overall) returns to action Thursday when they host Western Oregon.
First half: 1, SFU, Giuliana Zaurrini, 27:25.
Second half: 2, CWU, Stacia Conley, 51:31; 3, Mackenzie Almeida (Reagan Mackenzie), 77:07.
Saves: Liz Canton (CWU) 9, Kelsey Fisher (SFU) 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.