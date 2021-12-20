With Haydn Edwards' 23 points leading the way, unbeaten Riverside Christian rolled to a 71-42 home victory over Cascade Christian in Central Washington 1B boys basketball Monday night.
Joel Belaire put together 16 points and nine steals for the Crusaders, who improved to 7-0 and will host Bridgeport on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN — Brett 22, Gates 2, Cruz 2, Davis 16, Dukaric 0, Berry 0, Hansen 0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bethel 0, Bowden 3, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bradford 7, Bell 9, Bennett 0, Haydn Edwards 23, Bazaldua 7, Joel Belaire 16, Pommer 6.
Highlights: Matthew Bethel 3 rebs; Noah Bradford 4 stls 4 assts; Belaire 9 stls; Isaac Pommer 8 stls 9 rebs.
---
PROSSER 76, EASTMONT 73: At Eastmont, junior Kevin Flores scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and led five players in double figures for the Mustangs at the GESA Winter Shootout.
Prosser (1-4) will play another CBBN team, Moses Lake, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
PROSSER — Kevin Flores 17, JJ Reyes 15, Koby McClure 14, Kory McClure 13, Kaiden Rivera 10, Bailey 5, Veloz 2.
---
MEAD 71, EISENHOWER 41: At Wenatchee, Brody Phillips made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Cadets at the GESA Winter Shootout. Eisenhower plays at Eastmont on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
EISENHOWER — Howes 2, Davis 6, Beruman 5, Schwehm 5, Brody Philips 21, Delgado 4.
MEAD — Braun 4, Bumpas 6, Sands 6, Russell 11, Gardner 6, Blanchat 10, Ryan Mount 17, Reighard 11.
Highlights: Phillips 3 3p.
---
WAHKIAKUM 77, MABTON 49: At Wahkiakum, Andrez Zavala and Victor Chavez combined for 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Vikings.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 12, Vasquez 4, McCallum 2, Carreon 9, Andrez Zavala 15, Morrow 2, Espinoza 2, Bahera 0, Ramos 2, Barajas 1, Birreuta 0.
WAHKIAKUM — Avalon 1, Garrett 3, Johnson 2, Curl 8, Wilson 2, Brodie Avalon 32, Titan Niemela 12, Zakk Carlson 17.
Mabton=13=10=17=9=—=49
Wahkiakum=23=17=22=15=—=77
Highlights: Zavala 10 rebs, 4 stls, 3 assts; Chavez 6 rebs, 4 stls.
---
YAKAMA TRIBAL 64, NASELLE 54: At Naselle.
---
GIRLS
KENNEWICK 70, DAVIS 52: At Wenatchee, Esmeralda Galindo scored 21 points and Leilani Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers and netted 14 points for the Pirates, who play Hanford at noon on Tuesday in the GESA Winter Shootout.
KENNEWICK — H. Fiander 3, A. Fiander 2, Aliyah Thornton 13, Dylyn Dress 10, Haylee Johnson 16, Alexes Stein 26.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 14, Esmeralda Galindo 21, Campbell 3, Rodriguez 2, Patterson 4, Allen-Greggs 8.
Kennewick=19=15=18=18=—=70
Davis=12=17=9=14=—=52
Highlights: Galindo 10-14 FTs.
---
COEUR D'ALENE 82, WEST VALLEY 25: At West Valley, Madi Symons' 38 points helped the visiting Vikings improve to 10-0. Coeur d'Alene stays in town to face Eisenhower on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Paige Bremerman scored a season-high 13 points for West Valley, which plays at Skyview in Vancouver on Tuesday.
COEUR D'ALENE — Mitchell 7, Madi Symons 38, Jones 2, Schebala 2, Naccarato 2, Holecek 4, Phenicie 3, Carroll 4, Skylar Burke 20.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 3, Fries 0, Tweedy 0, Bell 0, Paige Bremerman 13, H. Betterton 2, Hatfield 0, Kraft 7, Steiner 0.
Coeur d'Alene=28=29=17=8=—82
West Valley=14=6=4=1=—=25
Highlights: Burke (C) 5 rebs; Julianna Bell (WV) 5 rebs.
---
PROSSER 59, WENATCHEE 20: At Wenatchee, Halle Wright scored 18 points and Adriana Milanez netted 10 as the Mustangs improved to 5-0 at the GESA Winter Shootout. Prosser plays Eastmont on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
---
WAHKIAKUM 49, MABTON 32: At Wahkiakum, Amy Moreno netted 10 points and added nine rebounds and four assists for the Vikings.
MABTON — Bonewell 4, Roettger 6, Amy Moreno 10, Simpson 0, Aviles 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 12.
WAHKIAKUM — Carlson 9, Karstetter 7, Nemela 13, Leitz 8, Niemeyer 12.
Mabton=7=7=12=6=—=32
Wahkiakum=6=14=13=16=—=49
Highlights: Moreno 9 rebs, 4 assts; Zavala 8 rebs, 3 stls.
---
NASELLE 57, YAKAMA TRIBAL 34: At Naselle.
