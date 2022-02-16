Esmeralda Galindo and Davis took control early in Thursday night's loser-out game against West Valley.
The Pirates jumped out to a 20-point lead as Galindo scored 12 of her 32 points in the first quarter of a 71-32 win over the Rams. Nevaeh Patterson added 14 points for No. 4 seed Davis and Laiken Hill posted a team-high 15 for West Valley.
Another loser-out game at No. 3 seed Sunnyside awaits for the Pirates on Thursday as they try to play their way into a chance for a Regional berth on Saturday against the loser of Friday's district title game between Eisenhower and Moses Lake.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 15, Morford 1, Fries 0, Tweedy 2, Bell 1, Bremerman 2, Betterton 2, Kraft 5, Steiner 4, McMurry 0.
DAVIS — Navarro 0, Johnson 8, Esmeralda Galindo 32, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 5, Rodriguez 3, Hohner 1, Nevaeh Patterson 14, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 8.
West Valley=5=7=13=7=—=32
Davis=25=15=19=12=—=71
-
SUNNYSIDE 60, EASTMONT 34: At Sunnyside, Alyna Ramirez hit four 3-pointers on her way to 14 points and the Grizzlies pulled away in the second quarter of a loser-out district game. They held Eastmont to just one point in the third quarter and got 12 points from Mia Hernandez, as well as 11 from Paris Wilson.
EASTMONT — Vazia 0, Noell 4, Bergan 9, Weems 0, Davis 8, Somerland 6, Bauman 3, Schmutzler 2, Heins 0, Otterstetter 1.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 2, Sanchez 5, Alyna Ramirez 14, Fuentes 0, Paris Wilson 11, Balli 2, Carrizales 7, Lopez 2, Garza 3, Gonzalez 2, Mia Hernandez 12, Zamora 0.
Eastmont=13=7=1=13=—=34
Sunnyside=13=19=17=11=—=60
Sunnyside highlights: Ramirez 4 3p.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 59, PROSSER 19: At Ellensburg, the unbeaten Bulldogs opened the game on a 22-0 run and captured the district title to earn a berth in next week's Regionals with their opponent to be determined on Sunday. Olivia Anderson led the way with 20 points and Jamison Philip added 14 for Ellensburg.
Prosser will host Grandview in a winner to Regionals, loser-out game on Friday.
PROSSER — Groeneweld 4, Milanez 0, Maljaars 0, Cortes 2, Ibarra 1, Dixon 2, Blair 1, Taylor 0, Gomez 0, Wright 9.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, D. Philip 7, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 10, L. Rogel 3, Q. Rogel 7, Olivia Anderson 20, Kennedy 4, Johnson 0, Blume 4.
Prosser=2=7=4=6=—=19
Ellensburg=22=13=16=8=—=59
Ellensburg highlights: Kavara Jones 3 stls; Rylee Leishman 10 rebs, 4 assts, 5 stls; J. Philip 7 stls; Quinn Rogel 5 rebs, 4 stls; Anderson 8 rebs, 3 blks; Katie Blume 5 rebs.
-
OTHELLO 52, GRANDVIEW 37: At Othello, Jazmine Richey scored 19 points to pace the No. 4 seed Greyhounds in a loser-out game. They finished their season 11-12.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 6, Black 1, Trevino 5, Gutierrez 0, Jazmine Richey 19, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 0, A. Medina 0, Copeland 6, Benitez 0.
OTHELLO — Pruneda 0, Annalee Coronado 12, Ashley Perez 13, Garza 4, Briana Andrade 21, Guzman 0, E. Pruneda 4.
Grandview=11=10=10=6=—=37
Othello=7=22=13=11=—=52
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
OAKESDALE 41, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 40: At Dayton, the No. 2 seed Knights couldn't keep their season alive in a loser-out game. Oakesdale advanced to play Pomeroy Saturday with a Regional berth on the line.
-
BOYS BASKETBALL
EASTMONT 67, SUNNYSIDE 61: At Eastmont, the Grizzlies couldn't hold onto a fourth-quarter lead and saw their season end in a loser-out game. Sunnyside finished the season 11-12 and Eastmont advanced to Friday's loser-game against Wenatchee, which upset No. 3 seed Moses Lake 55-41 on the road.
The winner of Friday's loser-out game will face the loser of Friday's district title between West Valley and Davis with a Regional berth on the line.
