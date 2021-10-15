With all of his Davis teammates darting around in wild celebration, Michael Wick found his own way — and certainly his favorite way — to revel in the moment.
He tore off his lineman's shoulder pads, ran to fetch his tuba, got right back on the field and played in the band.
It was that kind of joyous aftermath for the Pirates, who survived for a 34-28 double-overtime victory over Eisenhower in the 72nd meeting of the crosstown clash at Zaepfel Stadium.
Momentum swings came and went for both teams for over three hours and Davis, which lost a two-touchdown lead in the second half and a fumble in Ike's red zone in the final minute of regulation, managed to find a second wind with two overtime touchdowns and a huge defensive stop.
"It was exhilarating and some of the most stressful moments of my life," said Wick, who played the entire game at left tackle and nose guard. "I'm just so glad we came away with the win because we needed to dig really deep to do it. It was all of us hanging in there together."
With a 14-7 halftime lead, the Pirates quickly extended that to 21-7 on their second possession of the third quarter, a margin that seemed all the safer because Ike's three-year starting quarterback Nahum Garent was unable to take the field in the second half due to injury.
But sophomore Judah Oldenkamp came in and rallied the Cadets, running out of a straight Wildcat and throwing effectively once he got his footing. Touchdown passes to Javon Davis and Tieg Gilman made a new game of it at 21-21 in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates had enough time to respond and did, driving 75 yards on 12 plays, but running back Ricardo Acevedo lost the handle on the ball during a crunching run up the middle and Ike recovered on its own 7 with 30 seconds left.
All of a sudden we had the third overtime game in the last four Ike-Davis meetings.
"I think when the kids saw Nahum wasn't out there, they let off the gas a little," said Davis coach Jay Dumas. "We thought it might be easier, I guess, but Judah was lights out. But our kids did respond and it took some real hard work. We had a good chance at the end of the fourth quarter and didn't finish it off, but we kept playing hard."
And Acevedo certainly atoned for the untimely turnover. And then some.
Davis' senior leader gained 40 of his 143 yards in the overtimes and scored the winner on a 4-yard pass from Jason Chavez. He did the same thing last March, scoring the OT touchdown to edge Ike 16-10 in their second meeting of the spring season.
The Pirates missed the PAT after Acevedo's second touchdown of the game, but Eisenhower was flagged for a personal foul that forced the Cadets to start their possession in the second OT on the 40 instead of the 25. Oldenkamp ran for seven yards on first down but the Pirates' defense right there and the game ended on a deflected pass.
"We've come a long ways since Garfield (a 58-0 loss three weeks ago) and it shows," Dumas said. "I thought this would come down to turnovers and penalties and Ike had a tough one at the end there. Both teams played so hard. Our guys just hung in there, which wasn't easy sometimes. But they did and we got a nice hard-fought win."
With Demitrius Corbray matching Acevedo's 17 carries and picking up 89 yards with two touchdowns, the Pirates rolled up 261 yards on the ground en route to their season-high point total.
With Garent before the break and Oldenkamp after, the Cadets threw for 207 yards and Davis had a season-high seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis (1-1, 3-3), which had last week's game canceled by Wenatchee, will host CBBN-leading Moses Lake next Friday while Eisenhower (0-4, 2-5) plays at West Valley.
Wick figures to be awfully sore on Saturday, but he'll be back at Zaepfel with the Davis band competing in the annual Harvest Festival.
"I can't wait," he said. "That's a lot of fun, too."
Davis=0=14=7=0=7=6=—=34
Eisenhower=7=0=7=7=7=0=—=28
Ike — Jorge Garcia 26 run (David Aguilar kick)
Davis — Demitrius Corbray 1 run (Alan Mercado kick)
Davis — Donald Barnes 16 pass from Jason Chavez (Mercado kick)
Davis — Ricardo Acevedo 22 pass from Chavez (Mercado kick)
Ike — Javon Davis 23 pass from Judah Oldenkamp (Aguilar kick)
Ike — Tieg Gilman 30 pass from Oldenkamp (Aguilar kick)
Ike — Davis 13 pass from Oldenkamp (Aguilar kick)
Davis — Corbray 6 run (Mercado kick)
Davis — Acevedo 4 pass from Chavez (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davis, Acevedo 17-143, Corbray 17-89, Julian Gonzalez 2-24, Morgan Rodriguez 4-10, Chavez 1-(minus 2), Team 1-(minus 3). Ike, J. Garcia 11-53, Oldenkamp 12-35, Aguilar 6-17, Nahum Garent 6-10, Team 2-(minus 22).
PASSING — Davis, Chavez 13-20-0-103. Ike, Oldenkamp 8-14-0-113, Garent 9-16-0-94.
RECEIVING — Davis, Acevedo 4-33, Corbray 3-16, Erik Navarro 2-22, Barnes 2-21, Valencia-Zamora 1-7, Mercado 1-4. Ike, Davis 7-75, Gilman 5-76, Aguilar 2-27, Niehemiah Garcia 2-20, Mark Stephens 1-9.
