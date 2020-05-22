We miss our games, we miss our sweet victories and, yes, even our crestfallen losses.
But most of all we miss our rivalries.
How would those CWAC doubleheaders have gone between Selah and Ellensburg in baseball and softball this spring, and would they have met in the postseason in an elimination game? What about Eisenhower vs. Davis in baseball and those boys soccer battles in the top half of the CWAC that all spike the intensity meter?
Those are the special dates on any schedule in any year, and the Valley has many of them, some alive and well and fueled by their own heat and some that are in a period of dormancy but still resonate with memories.
What makes a great rivalry? Well, being neighbors is a natural and bragging rights always carry weight. Having strong programs and a long tradition are bigger keys because something important and coveted is invariably on the line.
Davis and Eisenhower are surely the closest of neighbors, separated by a walk down Tieton Drive with 63 years of history and a special duality that is rare for a city the size of Yakima.
If there was a Game of the Century in the Valley it would undoubtedly be the 1964 football game when a crowd of 7,500 gathered in and around Zaepfel Stadium to watch what amounted to the state championship with Davis ranked No. 1 in two state polls and Eisenhower No. 2.
The Cadets won a defensive scrum 14-7 with two big plays — a 67-yard pass reception off a triple reverse for the team’s only completion of the game followed by Glenn Shaw’s 65-yard interception return.
Davis got its revenge by winning the next five crosstown games. And then Eisenhower won the next five after that.
In my view, though, the best Ike-Davis games over the years have been in basketball, which consistently draws packed houses no matter the records and can create games that are closer than they should be.
I know it doesn’t seem intense these days with Davis’ boys having reeled off 23 straight and the girls putting together a 20-game win streak before Ike snapped it this past season. But they are always heated anyway, and they still bring out a fully involved student body.
Not that one was needed here, but controversy is another quick spark for a rivalry.
Before both schools had their campus makeovers, we had the contrast of Ike’s spacious college-like gym and the ultra-snug court at Davis. That led to a contentious situation 20 years ago when Davis was unbeaten in league and set to host Eisenhower for the district title when the Big Nine balked at the small venue for a championship game.
After some legal wrangling mitigated the league by-laws, Davis was eventually allowed to host the game with a video feed in the cafeteria. The Pirates clawed out a 56-52 victory and went on to earn a state trophy.
A year later, things got even warmer.
After splitting their league games, Eisenhower won the league championship but Davis got the district title — on Ike’s floor — when Josh Williams scored as time expired. The Cadets, however, got their revenge a week later by bouncing Davis out of regionals and then went on to place seventh at state.
In a proper rivalry, nothing is sweeter than ending someone’s season.
In the CWAC, Selah vs. Ellensburg has grown into a three-season rivalry across many sports. It starts in the fall with cross country and volleyball, includes the Clash of the Canyon wrestling dual in the winter and rolls right into the spring with baseball and softball.
But in baseball, state championships are literally on the line every year. In the last six seasons, Ellensburg has captured three 2A state titles and Selah has two. With only one exception during this run, the champion knocked its rival out along the way.
Ouch.
When Selah won its state softball title in 2013, Ellensburg swept the Vikings in league play for their only losses of the season. Those are the memories a rivalry never forgets.
Neighbors Zillah and Granger have been playing football since 1929 and always pack the house for basketball, but the mats are where it’s at for two proud and highly successful wrestling programs — as evidenced by their 1-2 finish at Mat Classic earlier this year.
The last two SCAC West duals were absolute classics with Granger winning this year 38-36 with a pin in the final match and Zillah taking a 33-31 victory in 2019 with a triple-overtime decision in the finale.
Proximity has obviously played a role between Highland and Naches Valley, who in the 1980s had the best basketball rivalry in the Valley A League if not the state.
Imagine Naches Valley’s boys winning the 1987 state title and Highland taking the gold ball to Cowiche a year later. Like Zillah and Granger, it’s just a 10-minute drive separating these towns.
Fans were routinely turned away from sold-out gyms. In the four seasons around those titles from 1985-86 to 1988-89, Highland won six clashes and NV took four, including one that snapped the Scotties’ 67-game home win streak.
In other bygone days, one would expect Prosser football had no local peers during its juggernaut decade of the 1990s, when the Mustangs won three of their five state titles and amassed a 75-game win streak in the regular season.
But did they ever.
While Prosser got the best of West Valley most times, these games were always the highlight of the year back then, pitting Hall of Fame coaches Tom Moore and Joe Ortolf in a series of remarkable clashes in the AA state quarterfinals.
To reach the state finals in the Kingdome in 1991, ‘92 and ‘93, the Mustangs had to survive three slugfests with the Rams, winning 21-14, 21-14 and 18-13. The ‘91 game at Zaepfel Stadium saw Nick Shaw score his second touchdown of the fourth quarter with just 20 seconds left, and a year later Randy Carter rallied Prosser with three scores in the final period.
But West Valley got some memorable revenge.
In the ‘94 quarterfinals, Jared Barbee’s late field goal gave the Rams an 11-9 victory, ending Prosser’s 36-game win streak. Two years later, in the same state matchup in Kennewick, Jess Sexton’s 105-yard interception return in the final minutes gave the Rams a stunning 14-10 victory.
There are plenty of rivalries out there, both big and small, and they are a big reason we enjoy high school sports so much.
And why we miss them so much.