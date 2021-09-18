It was an all-Spokane final as Mead defeated Mount Spokane for the big-school title at Saturday's SunDome Volleyball Festival.
Oakesdale won the small-school title on Friday.
Mead did not drop a set in the championship bracket, sweeping Richland and Enumclaw and then topping its district rival Mount Spokane 25-20, 25-20 in the final.
West Valley split with Mount Spokane in pool play but received a No. 2 seed for bracket play based on point differential. The Rams fell to Lakeside in the quarterfinals of the second-seeded bracket but ended their day with a win over University in consolation play.
POOL PLAY
Pool 1: Tahoma 6-0, University 4-2, Selah 2-4, Hermiston 0-6. Pool 2: Mt. Spokane 3-1, West Valley 3-1, Overlake 0-4, Lakewood dropped out. Pool 3: Wenatchee 6-0, Lakeside 3-3, Lakeland 3-3, East Valley 0-6. Pool 4: Richland 4-0, Central Valley 2-2, La Salle 0-4, Chelan dropped out. Pool 5: Post Falls 6-0, Rogers-Puy 4-2, Burlington-Edison 2-4, Davis 0-6. Pool 6: Enumclaw 5-1, Kennewick 3-3, Lynden Christian 2-4, Ellensburg 2-4. Pool 7: Chiawana 5-1, King's 5-1, Prosser 1-5, Eisenhower 1-5. Pool 8: Mead 5-1, Lynden 4-2, Kamiakin 3-3, Grandview 0-6.
BRACKET PLAY
Championship bracket
Quarterfinals: Mt. Spokane d. Post Falls 25-17, 25-16; Wenatchee d. Chiawana 21-25, 25-20, 20-18; Mead d. Richland 25-23, 25-22; Enumclaw d. Tahoma 22-25, 25-23, 16-14.
Semifinals: Mt. Spokane d. Wenatchee 25-16, 25-21; Mead d. Enumclaw 25-17, 25-14.
Championship: Mead d. Mt. Spokane 25-20, 25-20.
Two-seed bracket
Quarterfinals: Central Valley d. Kennewick 25-20, 25-16; Lakeside d. West Valley 26-24, 24-26, 15-10; King's d. University 25-22, 25-16; Rogers d. Lynden 15-25, 25-17, 15-7.
Consolation: West Valley d. University 25-15, 23-25, 17-15.
Semifinals: Lakeside d. Central Valley 25-20, 23-25, 15-13; Rogers d. King's 25-19, 33-31.
Final: Lakeside d. Rogers 25-16, 25-20.
Three-seed bracket
Quarterfinals: La Salle d. Kamiakin 25-21, 16-25, 15-10; Lynden Christian d. Selah 19-25, 25-22, 15-8; Burlington-Edison d. Prosser 25-19, 25-9; Lakeland d. Overlake 17-25, 26-24, 17-15.
Consolation: Selah d. Prosser 25-15, 25-12.
Semifinals: Lynden Christian d. La Salle 25-12, 25-9; Burlington-Edison d. Lakeland 25-19, 25-20.
Final: Burlington-Edison d. Lynden Christian 25-22, 25-22.
Four-seed bracket
Quarterfinals: East Valley d. Grandview 25-20, 20-25, 15-8; Hermiston d. Davis 25-15, 25-13; Ellensburg and Eisenhower received byes.
Consolation: Davis d. Grandview 25-14, 25-21.
Semifinals: Ellensburg d. East Valley 25-17, 25-18; Hermiston d. Eisenhower 25-12, 31-29.
Final: Ellensburg d. Hermiston 25-17, 25-15.
