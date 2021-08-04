RYE, N.Y. — Yakima’s Cassie Kim rallied into a playoff for the final stroke-play spots but just missed the cut on Tuesday at the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur golf championships at Westchester Country Club.
After a round of 77 on Monday, the Davis graduate and Gonzaga sophomore shot a 1-over 73 with three birdies on Tuesday, rising into a 12-way tie at 6-over 150 for the final two spots in the 56-player stroke-play finals.
Kim parred the first playoff hole but two players recorded birdies to advance to Wednesday’s round.
TRACK Becker wins Masters titles
AMES, Iowa — Rick Becker of Selah won two distance races and broke two records at the USATF Masters Track and Field Championships.
Competing for Club Northwest, the 66-year-old Becker won the 5,000-meter final in the 65-69 age group and two days later captured the 10,000 title.
Becker’s 3,000 en route time in his 5K was a national age-group record (10:43.05), as was his 10K of 37:16.46.