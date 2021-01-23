Only in Arkansas would you find a college track and field meet called the Wooo Pig Classic. But you'll also find a fast track in Fayetteville, which will host the NCAA National Indoor Championships in March.
Eisenhower graduate Jonas Price, a freshman at Oklahoma State, took a brisk tour of the 200-meter state-of-the-art track on Friday and clocked a personal best of 4 minutes, 8.08 seconds in the mile. Price placed sixth out of 16 runners.
Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi won in 3:58.26 for one of the top collegiate times in the nation.
Price remains in the mix to compete for Oklahoma State when the Cowboys host the NCAA National Cross Country Championships on March 15.
Jolley to Saint Martin's
Davis senior Jordyn Jolley, an all-CBBN defender since her freshman year, has signed with Saint Martin's University's women's soccer program and will join Naches Valley's Faith Hahn-Landis in the Saints' 2021 recruiting class.
Jolley ascended through the all-league ranks with honorable mention (freshman), second team (sophomore) and first team (junior) honors.
West Valley's Taylor Copeland, also a defender, is currently a freshman in the GNAC program.
YVC adds Standley
La Salle senior Courtney Standley, a SCAC West first-team setter, has joined Yakima Valley College's incoming recruiting class in volleyball.
Standley joins another SCAC West first-team pick, Granger's Nizhoni Tallman.
First-year coach Darci Dekker has two other signees — Dale Schrier from Hill City, S.D. and Brinley Forsgren from Sky View, Utah.
Copeland heats up
Former Sunnyside all-leaguer Ethan Copeland has averaged 29.4 points and made 24 3-pointers over his last four games for Lone Peak, a Class 6A school in Highland, Utah.
For the season, Copeland's scoring average is 20 points over 13 games. Lone Peak is 9-4 and ranked No. 7 in the state's 6A RPI.
Mason Landdeck, who played at Zillah last season, is averaging 21.3 points at Desert Hills, which is 13-1 and ranked No. 1 in 4A. Landdeck has signed with Eastern Washington.