One constant remains in a season full of adversity and change for Los Angeles Rams pass catchers.
Week after week, regardless of the opponent or the teammates around him, Yakima native Cooper Kupp keeps putting up huge numbers.
Heading into Tuesday’s home game against Seattle, the Davis graduate leads the NFL in all three major receiving categories with 113 catches for 1,489 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the first two categories, no one else is even close.
Five weeks ago, LA’s wide receivers room got a major shakeup when three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams on a Thursday, and the next day second-leading receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice. Two days later, OBJ struggled while Kupp matched his career-high with 11 catches for 122 yards at San Francisco.
LA’s top running back Darrell Henderson Jr. missed the team’s last two games due to a thigh injury and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he was joined by tight end Tyler Higbee for Monday’s game at Arizona. The lack of those two offensive weapons didn’t seem to hurt quarterback Matthew Stafford or Kupp, who connected 13 times for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 win.
“It’s been so much fun, just to see Matthew Stafford and Coop work together and the connection that they’ve got,” Kupp’s father Craig said Thursday. “Being able to operate on the same page in the passing game has been great.”
Stafford’s on track to top Kurt Warner’s franchise records of 4,830 yards passing and 41 touchdowns in a season, while Kupp needs just seven receptions and 293 yards to beat Isaac Bruce’s marks. Kupp’s fallen slightly off the pace needed to match Michael Thomas’ 149 receptions in 2019 and Calvin Johnson’s 1,964 yards in 2012, but both NFL records remain within reach with four games to go.
Of course, Craig said that success has led to Kupp drawing more double teams and other extra attention from defenses. He failed to score any touchdowns during three losses to end November after scoring 10 times during the Rams’ 7-1 start.
A minor toe injury Kupp suffered in the third quarter against Jacksonville two weeks ago didn’t seem to slow him down, and so far he’s avoided LA’s troubling COVID outbreak. The team had placed 25 players — or almost half of its active roster — on the reserve/COVID-19 as of Thursday, potentially creating yet another challenge for Kupp if what’s left of the team can play Tuesday against Seattle.
“It’s been a whole bunch of adjustments for sure,” Craig Kupp said. “They’ve been able to kind of keep it going.”
Kupp’s numbers could benefit from limited options for Stafford with Henderson, Higbee and Beckham all currently inactive for the game against the NFL’s worst pass defense in terms of total yardage. LA’s next opponent after Seattle is Minnesota, which ranks 25th and that will be followed by Baltimore, which ranks 31st out of 32 teams.
San Francisco’s sixth-ranked passing defense could pose more of an obstacle in Week 17 for Kupp, who’s caught at least five passes in every game this season and recorded fewer than 90 yards only once. Given that remarkable consistency, the biggest threat to Kupp’s numbers might be coach Sean McVay deciding to rest his star wideout for the playoffs if LA’s locked into the NFC’s No. 5 seed.
