Former Davis football standout Ketner Kupp will head to Pacific Lutheran University for the next step in his young coaching career.
Kupp's set to take over as the linebackers coach this fall for the Division III program in Tacoma, according to a release from PLU. He worked as Eastern Washington's defensive analyst last season following an impressive career as a linebacker that included a stint with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 NFL preseason.
Like his brother, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Ketner shined as a player at EWU, finishing with 267 total tackles. He served as a team captain his senior year for the 2018 FCS runner-up.
At Davis, Ketner earned first-team Class 4A all-state recognition from the Associated Press and was named a "White Chip" by the Seattle Times as one of the state's top 100 prospects. He totaled 91 tackles and caught 17 passes for 253 to help lead the Pirates to the 4A state playoffs for the first time in school history.
Kupp family ties run deep at PLU. Ketner's father, Craig, threw for 3,921 yards and 41 touchdowns as the Lutes' quarterback from 1987-89, and his mother Karin, a standout soccer player who compiled 27 assists while winning two NAIA national titles, are both members of the school's Hall of Fame.