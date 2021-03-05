Even in a vastly downsized event held in an entirely different season, the Sunfair cross country meet still knows how to whip up some hype.
Held to a maximum of 200 participants and personnel due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 47th annual competition at Franklin Park will be a mostly local gathering on Saturday.
Mostly.
The one outlier will be Issaquah senior Julia David Smith, who's coming to Yakima on her own to take a crack at Sunfair's vaunted girls course record. The reigning 4A state cross country champion and University of Washington signee faces a tall challenge, as Eisenhower's Jonas Price did in 2019 when his bid came up eight seconds shy of the 27-year-old boys record.
Glacier Peak's Amy-Eloise Neale set the record of 17 minutes, 3 seconds on the three-mile course in 2011, when she had help from Katie Knight of North Central. Neale clipped Brie Felnagle's previous record of 17:10 and Knight's 17:19 still ranks third on Sunfair's all-time list.
As a sophomore in the spring of 2019, David Smith won the 4A state track title in the 1,600 and clocked 10:21.15 in the 3,200. That fall she dominated the 4A state cross country race, winning by nearly a minute in 17:26 for 5,000 meters. She has competed sparingly during the pandemic, but did place fifth at the AAU National Cross Country Championships in December.
The girls race will begin at 11 a.m. with the first wave containing the fastest runners. The boys race is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. Even though there will be only one multi-wave race for boys and girls, team competition will still follow the Sunfair tradition of scoring seven deep.
Eisenhower, Davis, West Valley and Sunnyside will all attend, as will Selah and Ellensburg. Selah's Cooper Quigley and Ellensburg's Kate Laurent — both juniors — are both unbeaten in three CWAC races. Laurent ran 19:17 at Sunfair as a sophomore.
Wapato, Naches Valley and Riverside Christian will also have runners in the field.