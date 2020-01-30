YAKIMA, Wash. — It was a family affair when Eisenhower hosted Davis for their CBBN wrestling dual meet Thursday night.
The McKenna brothers — Steve, Terry and Mark — were inducted into the Cadets' Hall of Fame along with their coach, Ted Stone.
And afterward, the Cadets squeaked out a criteria victory over Davis to wrap up the regular season. The two rivals tied 34-34 and the Ike earned the win based on most premium points with two pins and three forfeits.
Steve McKenna won a 1974 state title at 115 pounds, Terry followed two years later at 129 and Mark captured the 115 championship in 1982.
Stone, who coached Ike's wrestling program for 20 years, was inducted into the Washington State Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988 and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for lifetime service in 2015. He passed away last year and his son Denny was on hand Thursday to represent the family.
In the dual, Davis charged out to a 10-0 lead and then Eisenhower countered with five straight wins, with three forfeits and a fall, to push ahead 27-10. The Cadets extended the margin to 34-18 before Davis rallied with two pins and a major decision over the final three bouts to pull even.
• In the CWAC, Toppenish won at Ephrata 59-15 to close out the program's sixth straight 9-0 run through league duals. The top-ranked Wildcats now have a 56-match win streak in the CWAC.
Selah wrapped up its regular season with a 62-15 win at Prosser and finished second at 8-1.
---
CBBN
EISENHOWER 34, DAVIS 34
(Eisenhower won by criteria)
At Eisenhower
145: Abasai Torres (D) d. Kenny Littler, 7-6. 152: Malaciah Cook (D) d. Michael Edmonds, 9-2. 160: Jacob Sartain (D) md. Tyrell Waddle, 16-5. 170: Miguel Villegas (E) f. 182: Elyen Jimenez (E) d. Rogelio Ivanez, 6-1. 195: Kevin Robles (E) f. 220: Frankie Rosiles (E) f. 285: Benji Rosiles (E) p. Christian Calva, 2:51. 106: Diego Lopez (D) p. Karina Garcia, 1:10. 113: Ivan Flores (E) d. Anjelique Alcala, 9-2. 120: Haliyah Yanez (E) p. Marley Flores, 2:35. 126: Jaden Sanchez (D) p. Ricardo Acevedo, 1:26. 132: William Chinchenoff (D) md. Pascual Mendoza, 16-5. 138: Dominic Sowers (D) p. Ian Kornegay, 1:44.
---
CWAC
SELAH 62, PROSSER 15
At Prosser
285: Mikey Ray (S) p. Alex Frias, 1:10. 106: Diego Contreras (P) d. Marcos Gonzales, 7-3. 113: Moon Thompson (S) tf. Abel Acosta. 120: Reyden Huizar (P) won by f. 126: Evan Anderson (S) p. Angel Martinez, 1:03. 132: Jesse Salinas (S) p. Connor Thompson, 1:30. 138: Judah Yates (S) won by f. 145: Juan Carlos Morales (S) d. Nehemiah Medrano, 14-10. 152: Cade Merrick (P) p. , Clayton Chandler 3:22. 160: Ethan Garza (S) p. Aaron Lansing, 0:23. 170: Jackson Yates (S) p. Logan Candanoza, 1:57. 182: Donny Schmidt (S) won by f. 195: Mo Singh (S) won by f. 220: Amadeo Flores-Pimental (S) won by f.
---
ELLENSBURG 36, QUINCY 33
At Quincy
182: Henry Rinehart (E) d. Mykenzi Realme, 2-1. 195: Logan Stolen (E) p. Sergio Cordova, 0:41. 220: Caleb Etue (Q) f. 285: Ruben Vargas (Q) p. Joshua Wichers, 1:57. 106: No match. 113: Jack Eylar (E) d. Brody Wallace, 9-1. 120: Adiel Sandoval (Q) f. 126: Christian Davis (E) f. 132: Israel Perez (Q) d. Jacob Bacon, 7-5. 138: Fransisco Ayala (E) p. Diego Diaz, 2:47. 145: Cole Weaver (E) p. Paden Wallace, 1:12. 152: Oswaldo Perez (Q) p. Dale Faubion, 0:57. 160: Alex Bonilla (Q) p. Corgan Smith, 3:06. 170: Lorenzo Gonzalez (E) p. Kian Fox, 2:12.
---
WAPATO 57, GRANDVIEW 19
At Grandview
285: Eduardo Mendez (W) p. Martin Garcia, 0:51. 106: Erik Martin (G) f. 113: Julio Brizuela (W) p. Ray Mirelez, 1:14. 120: Damian Monreal (G) p. Jose Canales, 0:50. 126: Luis Barajas (W) p. Ryan Noel, 5:35. 132: Xavier Acevedo (W) d. Jacob Jaimez, 10-5. 138: Jesus Sanchez (G) md. Diego Ramirez, 16-6. 145: Javier Garza (W) p. Anthony Campuzano, 1:12. 152: Jose Adame (W) p. Jaime Tovar, 3:42. 160: Isaac Dean (G) d. Jose Mendoza, 4-0. 170: Pete Romero (W) f. 182: Desmond Strom (W) f. 195: Juan Alvarado (W) f. 220: Christian Longtimesleeping (W) f.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 36, HIGHLAND 16
At Naches
106: No match. 113: No match. 120: Zane Johnson (NV) f. 126: No match. 132: Mitchell Helgert (NV) p. Emmanuel Silva 0:14. 138: Logan Patrick (NV) p. Ken Cisneros 1:26. 145: Salvador Gonzalez (H) f. 152: Gaige Camden (NV) f. 160: No match. 170: Zared Crawford (NV) f. 182: Alan Juarez (NV) f. 195: Jorge Villafan (H) md. Hunter Turley 13-1. 220: Leif Rydberg (H) f. 285: No match.