WHITE SWAN — Finishing off a 10-0 run through league without dropping a set, Granger remained unbeaten with a 25-22, 25-9, 25-17 victory over White Swan in EWAC West volleyball on Saturday.
Ariela Solorio served five aces and added seven kills and eight assists for the Spartans, who improved to 12-0 for the season with their lone dropped set back on Feb. 25 to Walla Walla Valley.
Mabton defeated Kittitas in four sets Saturday. With the West's top four seeds, Granger, Kittitas, Mabton and White Swan advance to next week's EWAC district tournament.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 19-20 serving, 5 aces, 7 kills, 8 assists, 3 digs; Mariel Birrueta 6-6 serving, 2 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs, 17 perfect passes; Shaylin Cardenas 17-18 serving, 2 kills, 11 digs, 29 pp; Britney Meza 12-12 serving, 3 kills, 11 assists, 10 digs, 7 pp; Eliana Rios 8 digs, 14 pp; Marian Alanis 4-4 serving, 2 digs.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 12 assists; Sidni Watkins 2 kills; Yuliana Yelechchin 2 kills; Lovey Vanpelt 6 kills; Keegan Wolfsberger 2 aces.
---
HIGHLAND 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Cle Elum, Gwen Rydberg's five kills sparked the Scotties to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-14 sweep.
Highland highlights: Paisley Loyd 2 digs; Gwen Rydberg 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Maddie Monson 5 kills, 1 ace; Sydney Hakala 3 kills, 3 aces, 1 dig; Autumn Hammett 3 digs, 1 kill; Carol Govea 3 digs; Natalie Wood 1 kill.
---
CWAC
SELAH 3, PROSSER 1: At Prosser, the Vikings earned a share of the league title as Taylor Kieser put together 12 kills, 17 digs and 18 assists in a 19-25, 25-10, 27-25, 25-20 win to wrap up the season.
Selah won six matches in a row to finish 8-1 in league and 10-2 overall.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 2 aces, 9 pp, 2 kills, 14 digs; Emily Hutchinson 2 aces, 1 block, 6 pp, 5 kills, 10 digs; Taylor Kieser 17-17 serving, 5 aces, 1 block, 12 kills, 17 digs, 18 assists; Madi Ditter 1 kill, 8 digs, 22 assists; Sydney Wells 1 ace, 1 block, 5 pp, 10 kills, 11 digs; Sandra Hrle 1 ace, 3 blocks, 6 kills, 2 digs; Ryenne Howell 2 blocks, 4 kills, 2 digs.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 9 kills, 7 blocks; Ellie Maljaars 8 kills, 4 blocks, 12 digs, 2 aces; Grace Meirndorf 8 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces; Olivia Campos 5 kills, 22 digs, 1 ace; Brooke Bennett 22 assists, 4 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Kambree Blair 15 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 3 blocks, 1 kill; Abby Finn 5 digs; KJ Ohler 4 digs; Julianna Phillips 2 digs.
---
ELLENSBURG 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Ellensburg, Alice Bennett served five aces and had nine kills as the Bulldogs concluded their season with a 25-16, 25-5, 25-11 sweep — one of six 3-0 wins for the season.
Ellensburg finished 9-1 in league, 9-2 overall and shared the league title with Selah.
Ellensburg highlights: Alice Bennett 5 aces, 9 kills, 2 blks; Taylor Perez 10 digs; Lydia Becker 4 kills, 10 digs; Kacey Mayo 17 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs; Alli Burton 9 assists; Kaylee Johnson 2 aces, 4 assists; Abby Harrell 10 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Leah Drexler 4 kills; Olivia Anderson 6 kills; Parker Lyyski 6 blocks.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Naches Valley, Allison Uecker delivered 14 kills and Maddie Kime tallied 15 assists as the Rangers sent retiring coach Sherri Partlow out with a 25-23, 25-12, 25-17 win in the SCAC district tournament.
In other tournament play, Connell outlasted College Place in five sets for the title and Kiona-Benton defeated Wapato 3-1.
NV highlights: Allison Uecker 14 kills, 14-14 serving, 2 blocks,12 digs; Hope Saucedo 7 kills, 1 block; Cassandra Barragan 17 digs, 12 perfect passes, 11-12 serving; Payton Smith 8 digs, 17-18 serving; Maddie Kime 4 kills, 15 assists; Emily Stout 7-7 serving, 9 assists.
Toppenish highlights: Jalissa Johnson 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Marissa Cuellar 3 kills, 1 block.
---
ZILLAH 3, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, Brynn Widner and Maddie Wallace contributed eight blocks each for Zillah, with Wallace adding four blocks in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 SCAC district tournament sweep.
Zillah highlights: Maddie Wallace 6-7 serving, 8 kills, 4 blocks; Brynn Widner 10-11 serving, 8 kills, 1 block; Mia Hicks 5 kills, 3 blocks; Mayce Wofford 12-16 serving, 2 kills, 26 assists; Diana Lopez 11-12 serving, 3 kills; Emmalee Nishi 5-5 serving, 12 perfect passes, 5 digs; Vanessa Chavez 18-18 serving.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 2 aces, 9 perfect passes, 12 digs, 2 kills; Paige Falk 13 pp, 11 digs, 1 kill; Tatum Marang 9-9 serving, 3 blks, 9 pp, 17 digs, 3 kills; Teryn May 2 aces, 2 pp, 11 assists, 6 digs, 6 kills; Courtney Standley 8-8 serving, 1 blk, 2 pp, 11 assists, 12 digs, 9 kills; Bella Kanelopoulos 8 digs, 3 pp, 3 kills.
---
TRICO
GOLDENDALE 3, KING'S WAY CHRISTIAN 2: At Castle Rock, Rachel Gallagher had 40 assists, 15 kills, 14 digs and two aces and Sara Hiebert added 20 kills, five blocks and five digs to lead Goldendale to a 17-15, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8 victory in the Southwest district championship.
Kennedy Berry went 18 of 18 serving to finish a perfect serving season for Goldendale, which finished the season 10-0.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 40 assists, 15 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Taylor Rising 13 kills, 11 assists, 13 digs, 18 pp, 13-13 serving; Sara Hiebert 20 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs; Kennedy Berry 18-18 serving, 29 pp, 21 digs, Olivia Erland 25-27 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 21 digs, 19 pp; Gwen Gilliam 11 digs, 11 pp; Taryn Rising 4 kills, 7 digs, 7-8 serving; Brook Blaine 6 digs, 4 kills, 1 block.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 2, EISENHOWER 1: At West Valley, Sydney Calahan broke a second-half tie to keep the Rams unbeaten. Eisenhower's Emma Estrada scored in the game's second minute before Gracie Brownell responded for West Valley just two minutes later.
First half: 1, Ike, Emma Estrada (Josselyn Viveros), 2:00. 2, WV, Gracie Brownell (Bailey Steiner), 4:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Sydney Calahan (Mackenzie Kitt), 50:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 2, Taylor Poor (WV) 5.
---
DAVIS 5, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Davis, Alea Rodriguez scored two goals, Alexis Olivas added a goal and two assists and the Pirates shut out the Grizzlies.
Davis will host West Valley on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Davis, Catherine Melchor (Alexis Olivas), 10:00; 2, Davis, Carly Mattson (Katrina Kupp), 24:00; 3, Davis, A. Olivas, 36:00.
Second half: 4, Davis, Alea Rodriguez (A. Olivas), 55:00; 5, Davis, A. Rodriguez, 62:00.
Saves: Sunnyside 1; Alexis Torres (D) 13.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 1, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Jami Nelson knocked in a header for the game's only goal off of a corner kick by Isa Coates-Dimas for the unbeaten Bulldogs, who finished 10-0 in league and 11-0-1 overall.
Regan Messner and Vivianne Wright combined for three saves to preserve the Ellensburg shutout.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Ellensburg, Jami Nelson (Isa Coates-Dimas), 42:00.
Saves: Regan Messner (E) 2, Vivianne Wright (E) 1.
---
SELAH 7, PROSSER 0: At Selah, Chloe Andrews scored two goals and assisted another to lead the Vikings. Ashlyn Morford added a goal and an assist.
First half: 1, Selah, Chloe Andrews (Allison Moultray), 6:00. 2, Selah, Moultray (Adley Franklin), 8:00. 3, Selah, Andrews (Moultray), 16:00. 4, Selah, Maya Hall, 22:00. 5, Selah, Ashlyn Morford (Andrews), 30:00. 6, Selah, Janae Hall (Alexia Rodriguez-Bordeaux), 36:00.
Second half: 7, Selah, Adley Franklin (Ashlyn Morford), 71:00.
Saves: Sarah Russell (S) 0, Alexis Grenz (S) 0; Kim Hunt (P) 11.
---
SCAC-EWAC
GRANGER 3, ZILLAH 2: At Granger, Joana Jaramillo scored three goals, including the game-winner to break a 2-2 tie in the 66th minute.
First half: 1, Granger, Joana Jaramillo, 14:00. 2, Zillah, 24:00. 3, Granger, Jaramillo, 33:00.
Second half: 4, Zillah, 55:00. 5, Granger, Jaramillo, 66:00.