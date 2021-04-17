Sunnyside's Myles Newhouse and Eisenhower's Kara Mickelson, both juniors, highlighted their double victories with a pair of fast 400-meter times at Saturday's Not Quite Ram Relays at West Valley.
Newhouse won the 100 in 11.26 seconds and then dropped under 50 seconds in the 400 for the first time at 49.89.
Mickelson captured her 400 in 59.51 and later added a victory in the 200 in 27.43. She also ran on Ike's winning 4x100 and 4x400.
Newhouse's 400 time ranks second in the state while Mickelson checks in at No. 3.
West Valley's boys and Eisenhower's girls won the team titles.
• In a CWAC dual at Ellensburg, Selah's Cooper Quigley clocked 4:16.99 in the 1,600 for the second-best time in the state.
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 125, Sunnyside 59, Eisenhower 55, Davis 42.
100: Myles Newhouse (S) 11.26. 200: Ortiz (WV) 23.87. 400: Newhouse (S) 49.89. 800: Max Hutton (WV) 2:10.73. 1600: Amha Alemeneh (E) 4:40.59. 3200: Oscar Lopez (E) 10:30.31. 110H: Damian Corbray (D) 15.54. 300H: Abisai Torres (D) 49.02. 4x100: Davis 45.39. 4x400: West Valley 3:49.10.
Shot: JP Leahy (WV) 42-4.5. Disc: Jeffery Condardo (E) 109-7. Jav: Mason Smith (WV) 162-5. HJ: Thomas Meluskey WV) 5-8. PV: Tyke Stewart (E) 11-6. LJ: Will Koenig (WV) 19-1. TJ: Aiden Cazares (S) 35-4.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 97, Sunnyside 79, West Valley 65, Davis 32.
100: Alaina Morgan (S) 13.76. 200: Kara Mickelson (E) 27.43. 400: Mickelson (E) 59.51. 800: Isabela Alvarado (E) 2:29.50. 1600: Alvarado (E) 5:32.5. 3200: Katie Murdock (WV) 13:04.48. 100H: Julia Johnson (E) 18.45. 300H: Morgan (S) 51.74. 4x100: Eisenhower 52.70. 4x200: Eisenhower 2:02.50. 4x400: Eisenhower 4:23.49.
Shot: Erica Torres (S) 30-11. Disc: Torres (S) 114-6. Jav: Alyssa Miles (WV) 113-4. HJ: Regan Irvine (WV) 4-8. PV: Madeline Crowder (D) 7-0. LJ: Morgan (S) 15-5.5
---
CWAC
AT ELLENSBURG
Selah boys 80, Ellensburg 64
100: Ethan Lakey (S) 11.68. 200: Lakey (S) 23.73. 400: Shaun Salveson (S) 51.07. 800: Eric Swedin (S) 2:07.16. 1600: Cooper Quigley (S) 4:16.99, 3200: Nathan Shipley (S) 11:07.38. 110H: Kyle Luke (S) 16.43. 300H: Sam Rees (S) 45.68. 4x100: Selah 44.38. 4x400: Selah 3:39.58.
Shot: Jasper McCutcheon (E) 38-4. Disc: McCutcheon (E) 128-3. Jav: Heath Yochum (S) 141-3. HJ: Chase Perez (E) 5-8. PV: Corgan Smith (E) 10-6. LJ: Joshua Boast (E) 19-3. TJ: Kai Styler (E) 39-4.
Ellensburg girls 86, Selah 59
100: Caitlyn Cheney (E) 13.22. 200: Cheney (E) 27.70. 400: Holly Fromherz (E) 1:04.55. 800: Elaine Joyce (E) 2:30.54. 1600: Kate Laurent (E) 5:16.83. 3200: Olivia Berthon-Koch (E) 13:25.43. 100H: Paige Mckinley (S) 18.92. 300H: Kendell Bean (E) 54.93. 4x100: Selah 53.68. 4x200: Selah 1:57.71. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:24.15.
Shot: Kambria Hartrick (E) 38-6.5. Disc: Talea Gilbertson (E) 106-2. Jav: Kacey Mayo (E) 86-6. HJ: Kylie Washabaugh (S) 4-6. PV: Mackenzie Pelson (S) and Jenna Callan (E) 7-6. LJ: Cheney (E) 14-9. TJ: Marissa Mayo (S) 27-7.
---
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At East Valley, Michael Hyde, Jonathan Wright and Sam Mooney all scored goals for the Rams, Luke Bakker added two assists and West Valley remained undefeated on the season at 3-0.
The Rams will play Davis on Tuesday at Zaepfel Stadium. East Valley (4-3-1) plays at Selah on Thursday.
First half: 1, West Valley, Michael Hyde (Luke Bakker), 5:00; 2, East Valley, Miguel Flores (Cris Carriedo), 30:00; 3, West Valley, Jonathan Wright (Bakker), 37:00.
Second half: 4, West Valley, Sam Mooney (Jordan Robledo), 78:00.
Saves: Wesley Bryant (WV) 9, Yahir Avila (EV) 4.
---
EISENHOWER 3, SELAH 1: At Selah, Lupe Gonzalez, Ricky Franco and Jesus Mendoza all scored for the Cadets in a nonleague win. Both teams will return to league action on Tuesday when Ike travels to Sunnyside and Selah plays at Prosser.
First half: 1, Ike, Lupe Gonzalez, 23:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Ricky Franco (Alex Marin), 54:00. 3, Ike, Jesus Mendoza (Corbin Herrera). 4, Selah, Braydon Howard (Caden McNett), 72:00.
Saves: Alex Diaz (E) 2, Diego Figueroa (S) 4.
---
SUNNYSIDE 4, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Daniel Farias scored twice in the first half and Diego Cervantes added a goal and an assist for the Grizzlies in a nonleague match. Sunnyside (2-1) will host Eisenhower and Prosser (1-6) will host Selah on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Ezekiel Rodriguez, 1:00. 2, Sunnyside, Daniel Farias, 19:00. 3, Sunnyside, Farias (Diego Cervantes), 31:00.
Second half: 4, Sunnyside, Cervantes, 65:00.
Saves: Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra (S) 5, Prosser 13.
---
GRANDVIEW 3, DAVIS 2: At Davis, the Greyhounds overcame a halftime deficit with two goals in the second half to improve to 6-1 heading into Tuesday's CWAC match at Ellensburg. The Pirates fell to 2-1.
First half: 1, Grandview (PK). 2, Davis, Jonathan Martinez (Eric Caballero), 26:00. 3, Davis Cipriano Acosta (Gabriel Galindo), 39:00.
Second half: 4, Grandview. 5, Grandview.
---
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Simon Copenhaver 6-0, 6-0; Alex Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Carlos Pacheco 6-1, 6-1; James Priutt (WV) d. William Shelley 6-1, 6-0; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Toby Rodriguez 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Logan Kinloch-Kel Griffiths (WV) d. Shelley-Rodriguez 6-4, 6-1; Nolan Preacher-William Rojan (WV) d. Zakkary Garcia-Calvin Copenhaver 6-0, 6-0; Max Fleming-Spencer Tallon (WV) d. Jose Morales-Blake Perez.
---
CWAC
Selah boys 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Kellan Adams (S) d. Alex Ibarra 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Franklin (S) d. Jordan Hernandez 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Quetin Garretson-Malachi Young (S) d. David Lepez-Angel Tovar 6-0, 6-1; Grandview No. 2 by forfeit; Selah No. 3 by forfeit.
Selah girls 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Mary Frances Ballew (S) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis 6-3, 6-0; Macie Ladd (S) d. Summer Zavala 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Addi Ladd-Tanna Bond (S) d. Karla Martinez-Kiana Sanchez 6-1, 6-1; Maya Hall-Evani Valencia 6-0, 6-2; Tiana Gaona-Jenna Bond (S) d. Ana Farias-Kirsten Maldonado 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
---
EWAC
Goldendale boys 3, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Logan Speer 6-1, 6-3; Kyden Blunt (G) by forfeit.
Doubles: Sam McCandless-Max Christensen (G) by forfeit; Jeffrick Lawrence-Tristen Toledo (G) by forfeit.
Goldendale girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Taylor Beam (G) d. Madison Monson 6-0, inj; Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Carol Govea 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Rising-Olivia Erland (G) d. Caitlyn Myers-Judith Silva 6-0, 6-0; Lizzy Hedges-Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Yozelyn Chavez-Maria Jacobson 6-1, 6-0; Anahi Silva-Matitere Medina (H) d. Jeannie Brown-Kaylee Wageman 6-3, 7-5.
---