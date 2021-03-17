ZILLAH — Maddie Wallace and Brynn Widner had 12 kills apiece and combined for 40-for-40 serving to lead Zillah to a four-set win over Kiona-Benton in the SCAC district volleyball tournament Wednesday night.
The Leopards earned an 18-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15 win in the consolation round and will play at La Salle on Saturday in the season finale.
College Place and Connell both swept their semifinal matches and CP will host the title match on Saturday.
Zillah highlights: Maddie Wallace 21-21 serving, 2 aces, 12 kills, 2 blocks; Diana Lopez 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs; Brynn Widner 19-19 serving, 1 ace, 12 kills, 4 digs; Mace Wofford 9-12 serving, 5 kills, 28 assists; Mia Hicks 4 kills, 4 blocks; Emmalee Nishi 10-10 serving, 10 perfect passes, 5 digs; Vanessa Chavez 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 3 perfect passes; Iliana Ramos 1 kill, Aly Delarosa 1 kill.
---
CONNELL 3, LA SALLE 0: At Connell, the Eagles improved to 11-1 with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 semifinal victory.
La Salle, which got eight kills from Emilie Munguia, will host Zillah on Saturday.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 5-5 serving, 8 kills, 7 digs, 7 pp, 1 blk; Tatum Marang 13-15 serving, 1 ace, 7 kills, 6 digs, 11 pp, 2 blks; Courtney Standley 8-8 serving, 2 kills, 9 digs, 11 pp, 1 blk, 17 assists; Teryn May 9-11 serving, 2 kills, 4 digs, 7 pp, 1 blk, 5 assists; Bella Kanelopoulos 6-6 serving, 4 digs, 2 pp; Kaylee Wheeler 7-7 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs, 3 pp.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At College Place, the top-seeded Hawks prevailed 25-18, 25-13, 25-17. Naches Valley hosts Toppenish on Saturday.
NV highlights: Allison Uecker 8 kills, 17-17 serving, 3 aces, 15 digs; Hope Saucedo 7 kills, 5-5 serving; Emmie Meloy 6 kills; Gracie Hargroves 3 kills, 2 blocks; Hannah Clements 3 kills, 2 blocks; Cassandra Barragan 5-5 serving, 16 digs; Maddie Kime 14 assists, 1 kill; Emily Stout 7-7 serving, 8 assists; Payton Smith 7-7 serving, 9 digs.
---
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 0: At Toppenish, Jalissa Johnson's eight kills sparked the Wildcats to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-21 consolation win. Toppenish will play at Naches Valley on Saturday while Wapato travels to Kiona-Benton.
Toppenish highlights: Jalissa Johnson 8 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Kenita Burgess 4 aces, 1 kill; Corinthia Sandoval 8 digs.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
SCAC DISTRICT
CONNELL 2, HIGHLAND 1: At Highland, Madison Smith's tally in the 74th minute lifted the Eagles into Saturday's championship game.
Rachael Keller gave the Scotties the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute. Highland (7-2) will host Cle Elum for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller (Alejandra Gutierrez), 13:00; 2, Connell, Viridiana Gonzales, 36:00.
Second half: 3, Connell, Madison Smith, 74:00.
Saves: Carolina Arceo (H) 2, Mariana Ramos (H) 2, Jasmine Cardenas (C) 4.
---
LA SALLE 11, CLE ELUM 0: At Marquette Stadium, the Lightning ran its record to 10-0 and will host Connell (6-1) for the district championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. Details were not available at press time.
---
KIONA-BENTON 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Kiona-Benton, the Bears scored all three of their goals in the final 10 minutes of the season finale. NV goalkeeper Alli Doney made nine saves for the Rangers.
In other SCAC play Wednesday, Wapato blanked Toppenish 7-0.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CBBN
AT SUNNYSIDE
Sunnyside boys 22, Davis 34
Individuals: Reid Weaver (S) 16:15 (5K), Joshua Oliver (S) 16:27, Anders Norman (D) 16:48, Jason Jalifi (S) 17:03, Gabriel Padilla (D) 17:33, Jacob Martinez (S) 17:42, Jahir Chavez Castellanos (D) 18:12.
Davis girls 20, Sunnyside 41
Individuals: Kaylee Condie (S) 20:20, Jamilynn Cavallo (D) 21:40, Maya Crowder (D) 22:12, Isabella Gutierrez (D) 22:42, Andrea Vazquez-Santos (D) 24:01, Adilenny Najera (D) 25:55, Jenny Lopez (S) 25:57.
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
EISENHOWER 8-11, DAVIS 3-10: At Eisenhower, freshman Amidie Ochoa hit for the cycle and drove in three runs in the opener for the Cadets, who rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the nightcap on Tuesday.
Mia Orozco had five hits and five RBI for the day to lead Davis.
Game 1
Davis=002=001=0=-=3=4=3
Eisenhower=311=300=x=-=8=15=7
Omta and Fragoso-Antonlin; Suhm and Martinez.
Highlights: Mia Orozco (D) 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Amidie Ochoa (E) 4-4, 2b, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Shaleah Robinson (E) 1-3, 2b, run; Vincenina Abarca (E) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI.
Game 2
Davis=104=005=0=-=10=16=6
Eisenhower=401=010=5=-=11=15=4
Omta and Fragoso-Antonlin; Suhm and Martinez.
Highlights: Mia Orozco (D) 4-4, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Layla Hall (D) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; J Orozco (D) 3-4, 2b, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Kathryn Suhm (E) 4-4, 2 2b, run; Vincenina Abarca (E) 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; S Kent (E) 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 3-4.