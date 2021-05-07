Blake Leaverton and Conner Schlect delivered another stellar tandem pitching performance and as a result West Valley has yet to lose a baseball game.
Leaverton and Schlect combined for 18 strikeouts as the Rams took two from Davis, 14-1 and 10-2, in CBBN play on Friday and will take a 10-0 record into the final week of the season.
Eli Grange was 4-for-7 for the day with two doubles, three runs and four RBI, Drew Johnson had two hits, two runs and an RBI in each game, and Brodie Mills hit a two-run homer in the opener for West Valley, which hosts Sunnyside for a single game on Tuesday.
Davis will wrap up its regular season at Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Game 1
Davis=010=00=—=1=4=2
West Valley=540=5x=—=14=12=0
Lemus and Fernandez; Leaverton and Hanses.
Highlights: Trent Williams (D) 2-2, HR; Blake Leaverton (WV) CG, 8 K, 0 BB, 2-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson (WV) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Eli Grange (WV) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brodie Mills (WV) 1-2, 2-run HR; Derek Wolff (WV) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI.
Game 2
Davis=010=001=0=—=2=6=1
West Valley=202=330=x=—=10=11=0
Gargus, Martinez (4) and Hansen; Schlect, Lemke (7) and Huber.
Highlights: Chase Hansen (D) 2-3, 2b; Joel Fernandez (D) 1-3, 2b; Drew Johnson (WV) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Eli Grange (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI, run; Brodie Mills (WV) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Blake Steiner (WV) 2-4, 2 runs; Conner Schlect (WV) 6 IP, 10 K, 1 BB.
---
EISENHOWER 9-4, SUNNYSIDE 0-5: At Eisenhower, Caleb Coscarart pitched a shutout with 11 strikeouts for Eisenhower in the opener, and Eli Lopez countered for Sunnyside in the nightcap by fanning nine over six innings.
Game 1
Sunnyside=000=000=0=—=0=4=4
Eisenhower=201=042=x=—=9=11=1
Almaguer, Navarro (5) and Yanez; Coscarart and Fowler.
Highlights: Caleb Coscarart (E) CG, 11 K; Ethan Williams (E) 2 hits; Kekai Yokotake (E) 2 hits; Danny Gomez (E) 2 RBI; Cooper Hansen (E) 2 RBI.
Game 1
Sunnyside=023=000=0=—=5=3=2
Eisenhower=000=004=0=—=4=3=4
Lopez and Yanez; Miller, Manley (5) and Fowler.
Highlights: Eli Lopez (S) 6 IP, 9 K; Jaden Briones (S) hit, RBI; Caleb Coscarart (E) 2 hits.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
EISENHOWER 19-10, SUNNYSIDE 15-19: At Sunnyside, Kassady Alcazar was 5-for-5 with three runs, a triple, home run and five RBI to power Eisenhower in the opener.
Jansyn Carrizales pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Sunnyside in the second game.
Game 1
Eisenhower=031=526=2=—=19=24=7
Sunnyside=252=300=3=—=15=12=2
Yockey and Quesnell; Puente and Anderson.
Highlights: Kassady Alcazar (E) 5-5, 3 runs, 3b, HR, 5 RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 4-6, 2 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 6 RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 4-5, 2b, 2 RBI, CG; Olivia Rankin (E) 5-6, run, 2 RBI; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; M Martinez (S) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Y Cisneros (S) 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; B Mendez (S) 1-2, 3 runs, RBI.
Game 2
Eisenhower=150=130=0=—=10=9=3
Sunnyside=532=315=x=—=19=14=5
Quesnell, Yockey (4) and Kent, Quesnell (4); Carrizales and Anderson.
Highlights: Olivia Rankin (E) 2-4, HR; Emma Quesnell (E) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 2-4, 2 runs; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, CG, 8 K; E Anderson (S) 4-4, 3b, RBI; Y Cisneros (S) 2-3, 4 runs.
---
WEST VALLEY 19-19, DAVIS 2-1: At Kiwanis Park, senior Jocelyn Edris had three RBI in each game and Anika Garcia scored three runs in both games for the Rams, who moved to 9-0 in league. Linnea Butler homered in the second game and finished with five RBI for West Valley, which plays at Sunnyside on Tuesday.
Game 1
West Valley=346=60=—=19=12=1
Davis=001=10=—=2=2=0
Espinoza, Leaverton (5) and Yates; McCluskey, Carranza (4) and Spry.
Highlights: Jocelyn Edris (WV) 1-2, run, 3 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs; Linnea Butler (WV) 1-2, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 2-2, 4 runs, 2b; Sydney Yates (WV) 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Tori Espinoza (WV) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI, 4 IP, 8 K; R Spry (D) 1-2, 3b, run.
Game 2
West Valley=083=08=—=19=18=2
Davis=000=10=—=1=1=2
Kivi, Leaverton (5) and Butler; McCluskey and Spry.
Highlights: Linnea Butler (WV) 2-2, HR, 3 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-3, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jocelyn Edris (WV) 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 3-5, run; Ryder Prather (WV) 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Grace Kivi (WV) 4 IP, 1 hit, 3 K.
---
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, WEST VALLEY 1: At West Valley, Jesus Mendoza and Corbin Herrera scored a goal in each half for the Cadets, who led 2-0 on Herrera's tally in the 73rd minute.
First half: 1, Ike, Jesus Mendoza (Ale Ramirez), 18:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Angel Ventura), 73:00; 3, WV, Wesley Bryant (Jackson Rotondo), 78:00.
Saves: Alex Diaz (E) 3, Devin Duthie (WV) 3.
---
BASKETBALL
CWAC BOYS
SELAH 64, ELLENSBURG 47: At Selah, Noah Pepper scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to keep the Vikings (2-0) unbeaten in their home opener. Ellensburg will host Grandview on Saturday and Selah will travel to Prosser next Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 0, Gibson 6, Nealey 8, Darius Andaya 10, Mayo 3, J. Fenz 6, Emmett Fenz 14, Boast 0.
SELAH — Garza 6, N. Zambito 2, Quincy 0, Kuhn 4, Jace Durand 13, J. Zambito 3, Noah Pepper 34, Correia 2, Lakey 0, Giles 0, Young 0.
Ellensburg=11=13=9=14=—=47
Selah=21=18=14=11=—=64
Selah highlights: Pepper 12 rebs; Jack Kuhn 8 rebs; Durand 6 rebs; John Zambito 9 assts.
---
GRANDVIEW 58, EAST VALLEY 40: At East Valley, Nick Gutierrez scored 25 points to lead Grandview to its first win of the season. The Greyhounds will play at Ellensburg and Ellensburg will travel to Prosser on Saturday.
GRANDVIEW — Nick Gutierrez 25, Castilleja 6, N. Medina 6, Castro 2, A. Garza 3, J. Garza 4, Rodriguez 0, Dorsett 8, Sanchez 4.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 11, Johnson 8, Fields 0, Calhoun 4, Uriostegui 0, Thorson 6, Ka. Taylor 0, Brady Locke 11, Walser 0, Ko. Taylor 0.
Grandview=13=18=17=10=—=58
East Valley=11=9=10=10=—=40
Highlights: Hooper (EV) 10 rebs; Locke (EV) 8 rebs.
---
CWAC GIRLS
ELLENSBURG 67, SELAH 35: At Selah, Rylee Leishman's 17 points led three players in double figures for the Bulldogs, who hit eight 3-pointers. Ellensburg (2-0) hosts Grandview on Saturday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 2, Philip 7, Rylee Leishman 17, Coates-Demis 0, Rogel 5, Olivia Anderson 14, Kennedy 1, Whitney 2, Blume 9, Kambria Hartrick 10.
SELAH — Ruark 0, Hall 0, Wangler 5, Tamblyn 0, Jayden Horton 13, Mattson 6, Wells 1, Lakey 4, Carpenter 6.
Ellensburg=15=12=18=22=—=67
Selah=7=4=17=7=—=35
Highlights: Ellensburg 8 3p; Sydney Wells (S) 12 rebs, 3 assts.
---
WRESTLING
CWAC
SELAH 54, GRANDVIEW 15
At Grandview
106: Nathan Shipley (S) p. Monreal, second round. 113: No match. 120: Marcos Gonzales (S) d. Eric Martin, first period. 126: Moon Thompson (S) d. Ray Mireles, 7-2. 132: Ryan Noel (G) d. Sammy Gonzales, 11-4. 138: Damien Monreal (G) p. Memo Ibanez, second round. 145: Jesus Sanchez (G) p. Shawn Merringer, first round. 152: Jesse Salinas (S) p. Julian Sanchez, second round. 160: Ethan Garza (S) p. Anthony Campuzano, first round. 170: Juda Yates (S) for. 182: Jerry Schmidt (S) d. Jamie Tovar, 7-2. 195: Daniel Herrera (S) for. 220: Jashawn Singh (S) for. 285: Mikey Ray (S) for.
---
TRACK
Scotties win title by 1 point
CLE ELUM — Scoring big in the throws and distances, Highland's girls edged River View by one point, 125-124, for the EWAC district team title on Friday.
Junior Gwen Rydberg led the way with a season-best discus throw of 113 feet, 10 inches for the Scotties. Kittitas captured the boys title with 151 points.
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 151, River View 106, Riverside Christian 80, White Swan 72, Granger 54, Highland 41, Cle Elum 32, Mabton 31, Burbank 28, Walla Walla Valley 12.
Top three locals
100: 1, Jonathan Marin (K) 12.54. 200: 1, JJ Dobie (RC) 24.57; 3, Cash Najar (CE) 25.57. 400: 2, Jenoah Farias (M) 55.19; 3, Damian Cervantes (G) 58.33. 800: 1, Manuel Zapien (K) 2:23.74; 2, Orlando Isiordia (G) 2:26.76. 1600: 1, Noah Sanchez (WS) 4:48.82; 2, Isaac Immel (RC) 4:59.00; 3, Zapien (K) 5:02.21. 3200: 1, Sanchez (WS) 11:14.09; 2, Jonathan Barnes (RC) 13:51.02; 3, Ben Lawrence (RC) 14:22.19.
110H: 1, Nick Patterson (K) 19.81; 3, Blake Bazaldua (RC) 20.13. 300H: 1, Bazaldua (RC) 48.59; 2, Jackson Fry (RC) 49.71. 4x100: 1, Kittitas 46.64; 2, Cle Elum 48.49; 3, Riverside Christian 49.39. 4x400: 1, Kittitas 3:47.68; 2, White Swan 3:56.12; 3, Mabton 4:07.93.
Shot: 1, Samuel Vasquez (M) 40-9; 2, Ryan Heckert (G) 37-4.75; 3, Moises Madrigal (H) 37-3.75. Disc: 1, Heckert (G) 119-11; 2, Madrigal (H) 99-1; 3, Arturo Sanchez (WS) 91-2. Jav: 1, Steven Verwey (WS) 133-5; 2, Cameron Sattler (CE) 124-5; 3, Heckert (G) 124-4. HJ: 1, Owen Stickney (K) 5-6; 3, Patterson (K) 5-4. PV: 1, Zapien (K) 8-6; 2, Ivan Rydberg (H) 6-0. LJ: 2, Kyle Littler (K) 17-10.5; 3, Sattler (CE) 17-3.5. TJ: 2, Stickney (K) 37-0; 3, Josiah Contreras-Skindzier (K) 35-9.
GIRLS
Team scores: Highland 125, River View 124, White Swan 73, Burbank 61, Cle Elum 55, Kittitas 49, Walla Walla Valley 48, Riverside Christian 30, Mabton 22, Granger 7.
Top three locals
100: 3, Crystal Gomez (M) 14.80. 200: 3, Gomez (M) 29.81. 400: 1, Anna Lashua (CE) 1:07.59; 3, Kinzie Federwisch (K) 1:11.70. 800: 2, Sydney Hakala (H) 2:50.52; 3, Joanna Jaramillo (G) 2:51.78. 1600: 1, Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 6:16.87; 2, Hakala (H) 6:16.87; 3, Niveah Martinez (H) 7:02.96. 3200: 1, Martinez (H) 14:43.80; 2, Sunmiet Brown (WS) 15:12.87; 3, Vicky Vasquez (WS) 15:14.99.
100H: 1, Alisha McIrvin (K) 18.58. 4x100: 2, Riverside Christian 57.74. 4x200: 2, Highland 2:03.55; 3, Kittitas 2:04.04. 4x400: 1, Highland 5:15.80; 2, White Swan 5:18.63.
Shot: 1, Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 30-6; 2, Gwen Rydberg (H) 28-9; 3, Nevaeh Roman (H) 28-8.25. Disc: 1, Rydberg (H) 113-10; 2, Roman (H) 90-11. Jav: 2, Jillian Provaznik (K) 105-10. HJ: 1, Lashua (CE) 4-8. PV: 2, Blaire Nunley (K) 5-6. LJ: 3, Lashua (CE) 14-1.5.