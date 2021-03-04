SELAH — Down, but not out. It was a sentiment that served West Valley well Thursday night.
After dropping the first two games on Selah's home floor, the Rams rallied for a 23-25, 19-25 25-14, 25-23, 15-8 victory in their second match of the season.
Kennedy Webb's 17 kills and 11 digs sparked West Valley, which trailed in the fourth game 20-18 before making a late push. In the fifth game, the Rams kept the momentum by jumping to a quick 5-1 lead. West Valley (2-0) hosts unbeaten Ellensburg (6-0) on Saturday.
Jacey Scott was 19-for-19 serving with 19 digs and 11 perfect passes for Selah (4-2), which plays at Eisenhower Saturday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 17 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Rylee Almberg 9 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Zoey Crimin 7 kills, 3 blocks; Kyley Cyr 29 digs, 12 perfect passes; Ella Pitzer 4 kills, 3 aces; Lexi Barbee 39 assists, 11 digs.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 19-19 serving, 1 ace, 11 pp, 19 digs; Addie Scott 1 ace, 10 pp, 8 kills, 7 digs; Taylor Kieser 4 blocks, 10 kills, 14 digs, 14 assists; Madi Ditter 1 ace, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 19 assists; Sydney Wells 3 aces, 9 pp, 4 kills, 9 digs; Sandra Hrle 2 aces, 4 blocks, 7 kills, 2 digs; Ryenne Howell 4 blocks, 4 kills.
---
EAST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1: At East Valley, Karina Hibbitt and Myrisa Randolph contributed seven kills each for the Red Devils in a 25-13, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14 win. East Valley (4-3) travels to Sunnyside on Saturday while Eisenhower hosts Selah.
East Valley highlights: Allison Heater 2 kills, 2 aces; Karina Hibbitt 7 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Myrisa Randolph 7 kills, 8 assists, 2 aces.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelyn Shapiro-Tamez 4 kills, block, 4 blocks; Montana Dixon 8 kills.
---
PROSSER 3, DAVIS 0: At Prosser, Halle Wright had 11 kills and Brooke Bennett collected 27 assists as the Mustangs prevailed 25-22, 25-17, 25-16. Prosser (3-4) plays at Selah on Tuesday.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 11 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Ellie Maljaars 6 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Olivia Campos 6 kills, 16 digs. 3 aces; Kambree Blair 4 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Brooke Bennett 27 assists, 3 kills, 4 aces; Grace Meirndorf 6 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs; KJ Ohler 3 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 1 kill, 1 dig.
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Sunnyside, Kaycee Hazzard recorded 13 kills and Jansen Carrizales added 24 assists to go along with 10 aces for the Grizzlies in a 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 sweep.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 13 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs; Alaina Morgan 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 8-9 serving; Mackenzie Chambers 6 pp, 10 digs; Jansen Carrizales 3 kills, 24 assists, 5 digs, 21-22 serving, 10 aces; Kori Hazzard 4 kills; Emily Anderson 7 kills, 19 digs, 4 pp; Erika Jonson 2 pp, 4 digs, 7 assists; Olivia Puente 7 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces; Jaden Muzzy 2 kills, 2 assists.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 3, KITTITAS 0: At Granger, Hailey Golob recorded eight kills, nine assists and three aces as the Spartans improved to 5-0 with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 sweep.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 9-11 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 10 assists, 3 digs, 3 perfect passes; Haily Golob 9-12 serving, 3 aces, 8 kills, 9 assists, 2 digs, 1 pp; Mariel Birrueta 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs, 12 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 12-13 serving, 4 kills, 16 digs, 27 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs, 11 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 3 digs; Britney Meza 8-9 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs, 4 pp.
Kittitas highlights: 54 total digs.
--
WHITE SWAN 3, CLE ELUM 1: At White Swan, Sidni Watkins and Yuli Yelechchin posted four kills to lead the Cougars to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-27, 25-11 win.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 22 serves; Sidni Watkins 4 kills; Yuli Yelechchin 4 kills; Nakoda Sampson 7 aces.
---
MABTON 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Highland, the Vikings rallied to beat the Scotties 23-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 despite seven blocks by Highland's Gwen Rydberg.
Highland highlights: Maddie Monson 2 aces, 1 kill; Sydney Hakala 5 aces, 3 kills; Natalie Wood 5 kills, ace; Gwen Rydberg 7 blocks.
---
TRICO
GOLDENDALE 3, SETON CATHOLIC 0: At Goldendale, Sara Hiebert's 14 kills helped keep the Timberwolves unbeaten with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 victory. Goldendale plays at White Salmon on Tuesday.
Goldendale highlights: Olivia Erland 23-24 serving, 6 pp, 6 digs, 2 kills; Sara Hiebert 14 kills, 3 blocks; Kennedy Berry 12 pp, 13 digs; Rachael Gallagher 29 assists, 4 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Taylor Rising, 9 kills, 8 digs, 4 assists, 9 pp; Gwen Gilliam 6 pp, 2 digs; Taryn Rising 10 kills; Brooke Blain 3 kills.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 4, SELAH 2: At Davis, Alexis Olivas scored a goal in each have as the Pirates improved to 2-0. Davis will host Grandview on Saturday while Selah plays at Eisenhower.
First half: 1, Selah, scorer unavailable; 2, Davis, Arlene Mendez, 17:00; 3, Davis, Alexis Olivas, 30:00.
Second half: 4, Davis, Jordyn Jolley, 50:00; 5, Selah; 6, Davis, Olivas, 68:00.
Saves: Isabel Huante (D) 3, Selah 5.
---
EISENHOWER 2, EAST VALLEY 0: At Eisenhower, Alexia Lee and Abigail Wammock scored first-half goals for the Cadets. They'll host Selah while East Valley hosts West Valley in a pair of nonleague matchups on Saturday.
First half: 1, Eisenhower, Alexia Lee (Emma Estrada), 25:00. 2, Eisenhower, Abigail Wammock (PK), 38:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: MaKenzie Mellick (EV) 3, Sara Diehm (Ike) 1.
---
WEST VALLEY 0, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, Vivianne Wright made eight saves for the Bulldogs and Taylor Poor collected 10 for the Rams to keep both teams unbeaten. Ellensburg will host Grandview and West Valley will travel to Sunnyside next Tuesday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 10, Vivianne Wright (E) 8.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 4, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Naches, Faith Hahn-Landis scored a goal and assisted Evin Harvey twice in the first six minutes of the second half to give the Rangers their first win. They'll face Kiona-Benton Saturday at 1 p.m.
First half: 1, Naches Valley, own goal, 13:00.
Second half: 2, Naches Valley, Evin Harvey (Faith Hahn-Landis), 41:00. 3, Naches Valley, Hahn-Landis, 42:00. 4, Naches Valley, Harvey (Hahn-Landis), 46:00. 5, College Place, Sara Bowen, 56:00.
Saves: Tanara Zeibach (CP) 6, College Place 12.
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 14-19, DAVIS 0-0: At Kiwanis, Linnea Butler was 7-for-8 overall with two doubles, a home run and five RBI for the Rams.
Game 1
West Valley=452=30=—=14=19=1
Davis=000=00=—=0=4=6
Arnold and Edris; Omta and Fragoso.
Highlights: Linnea Butler (WV) 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Jessica Bruner (WV) 3-4, 2 RBI; Jocelynn Edris (WV) 2-3; Evka Ball (WV) 2-3, RBI; Leah Statler (WV) 2-2, 2b; Anabeth Montemayor (D) 2-2.
Game 2
West Valley=115=66=—=19=26=0
Davis=000=00=—=0=2=1
Butler and Statler; Omta and Fragoso.
Highlights: Anika Garcia (WV) 4-4, HR; Linnea Butler (WV) 4-4, 2b, HR, 3 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 3-4, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 2-3, RBI; Alexys Soptich (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Leah Statler (WV) 2-4, RBI.
---
SUNNYSIDE 7-1, EISENHOWER 3-2: At Sunnyside, Amidie Ochoa doubled and drove in a run to help Eisenhower win the second game and earn a split. The Grizzlies pounded out 14 hits in the opener and broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs.
Game 1
Eisenhower=100=010=1=—=3=8=2
Sunnyside=200=032=x=—=7=14=1
Suhm and Abarca; Sunnyside unavailable.
Highlights: No. 12 (S) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 4 RBI.
Game 2
Eisenhower=100=1=—=2=3=1
Sunnyside=010=0=—=1=3=3
Suhm and Abarca; Sunnyside unavailable.
Highlights: Amidie Ochoa (E) 1-2, 2b, RBI.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
SCAC
AT WAPATO
BOYS
Team scores: Wapato 17, Zillah 46, La Salle 90.
Individual: Cesar Loza (W) 17:17 (5K), Darwin Gonzalez (W) 18:18, Hazen Jacob (W) 18:30, Tyson Reed (Z) 18:42, Harold Garcia (W) 18:49, Xavier Acevedo (W) 18:54, Vicente Medelez (Z) 18:57.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wapato 27, Zillah 28, La Salle inc.
Individual: Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 20:43, Crystal Colin (W) 21:25, Hollie Ziegler (Z) 23:19, Gracie Salverda (Z) 23:20, Lily Simmons (Z) 23:21, Belgica Monroy (Z) 24:19.
---
AT TOPPENISH
BOYS
Team scores: Connell 28, College Place 35, Naches Valley 88, Toppenish 89.
Local highlights: 6, Andrew Sandoval (T) 18:38; 9, Quinten Jones (NV) 19:06.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 33, Connell 49, Toppenish 59, College Place 73.
Local highlights: 1, Joelle Shields (NV) 22:22 (5K); 3, Katrina Feriante (NV) 24:29; 4, Vanessa Carriedo (T) 24:35; 5, Brooke Miles (NV) 24:52; 7, Daphne Hernandez (T) 25:18.
---
EWAC
AT WHITE SWAN
Teams: Granger, Cle Elum, White Swan.
Boys: Noah Sanchez (WS) 18:46, Orlando Isiordia (G) 21:43, Jonathan Bustamante (G) 23:22.
Girls: Virginia Yelechin (WS) 26:35, Maria Flores (G) 29:51, Melanie Bass (WS) 30:15.