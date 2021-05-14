Senior Tori Espinoza pitched a complete game, scored twice and drove in two runs to highlight West Valley's 12-2 victory over Eisenhower in Friday's championship game of the CBBN South district softball tournament on the Rams' home field.
Sydney Yates clubbed a three-run home run and Anika Garcia was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Rams, who finished the season 12-2.
Kassady Alcazar homered for the Cadets (7-7), who rallied to beat Sunnyside 10-9 in Friday's first game.
Eisenhower=100=01=—=2=7=2
West Valley=505=11=—=12=9=1
Yockey and Quesnell; Espinoza and Yates.
Highlights: Kassady Alcazar (E) 1-3, HR; Emma Quesnell (E) 3-3; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-3, RBI; Tori Espinoza (WV) CG, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sydney Yates (WV) 1-4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-3, 2 runs.
---
EISENHOWER 10, SUNNYSIDE 9: At West Valley, sophomore Katie Suhm was 3-for-3 with a triple, run and RBI for the Cadets, who rallied from a 9-6 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings to survive the elimination game.
Sunnyside=006=030=0=—=9=11=3
Eisenhower=150=002=2=—=10=13=2
Puente and Anderson; Yockey and Quesnell.
Highlights: Jansyn Carrizales (S) 2-4, 3b, run, RBI; Olivia Puente (S) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; E Anderson (S) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 sb; B Mendez (S) 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 3-3, 3b, run, RBI; Amidie Ochoa (E) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Felicity Hanson (E) 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
---
BASEBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 16, SUNNYSIDE 1: At West Valley, Blake Leaverton pitched a two-hitter and Brodie Mills was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBI for the Rams, who plated eight runs in the third inning in their semifinal victory.
West Valley (12-0) will host Eisenhower in the championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. In the first game, Sunnyside will play Davis for third place at 10 a.m.
Sunnyside=000=10=—=1=2=3
West Valley=118=6x=—=16=12=0
Lopez and Antumez; Leaverton and Hanses, Huber (5).
WV highlights: Blake Leaverton CG, 4 K, 0 BB; Drew Johnson 2-3, RBI, run; Brodie Mills 3-3, 2b, 3b, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Jaden Klebaum 2-3, 2b, RBI, 3 runs; Brady Steiner 1-3, 2-run 3b; Eli Grange 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
---
EISENHOWER 10, DAVIS 0: At Eisenhower, Steven Rodriquez pitched a shutout with seven strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored for the Cadets, who also got three hits, three runs and three RBI from Caleb Coscarart.
Eisenhower (10-4) advances to the championship game at West Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Davis=000=00=—=0=6=1
Eisenhower=242=2x=—=10=6=2
Gargus, Hansen (3) and Fernandez; Rodriquez and Fowler.
Highlights: Steven Rodriquez (E) CG, 5 IP, 1 BB, 7 K, 2-3, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Caleb Coscarart (E) 3-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Cooper Hansen (E) 1-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Greyson McDaniel (D) 2-3.
---
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
DAVIS 2, EISENHOWER 1 (2OT): At Zaepfel Stadium, Cipriano Acosta drew the Pirates even in the second half and delivered the game winner with one minute left in the second overtime. Noe Garfias and Gabriel Galindo assisted on Acosta's goals as Davis finished 6-5 for the season.
Corbin Herrera's tally in the 32nd minute gave the Cadets a halftime lead.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera, 32:00.
Second half: 2, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (Noe Garfias), 60:00.
2OT: 3, Davis, Acosta (Gabriel Galindo), 89:00.
Saves: Alex Diaz (E) 4, Jamasen Carter (D) 3.