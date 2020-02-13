YAKIMA, Wash. — Shannon Curtis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as West Valley's girls closed out their regular season with a 60-33 victory over Davis in CBBN play Thursday night at West Valley.
Gillyan Landis scored 12 points and Lilly Fetzer had six assists for the Rams, who surged away with a 25-6 second quarter.
West Valley finished in second at 9-3 with Sunnyside at 8-3 and playing Eisenhower on Friday. If the Grizzlies tie West Valley for second they would earn the No. 2 district seed based on a win over league champion Moses Lake. Should West Valley claim the No. 3 seed, it would host Wenatchee in a play-in game on Tuesday.
Lexi Valentinez put up a team-high 10 points for Davis, which will play at Eisenhower on Tuesday in the play-in round.
DAVIS — Schloss 2, Munoz 0, Alvarado 4, Bueno 0, Gomez 0, A. Rodriguez 0, Lexi Valentinez 10, S. Rodriguez 3, Hoberg 7, Trimble 0, Greggs 7.
WEST VALLEY — Winslow 3, Brennan 9, Allen 2, Fetzer 4, Roberts 5, Fuller 7, Kraft 0, Shannon Curtis 18, Gillyan Landis 12.
Davis=6=6=9=12=—=33
West Valley=13=25=18=4=—=60
Highlights: Hoberg (D) 11 rebs; Curtis 4 3p; Lilly Fetzer 6 assts.
---
CWAC DISTRICT
TOPPENISH 59, GRANDVIEW 44: At Toppenish, Kassandra Tellez scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Wildcats (13-8). Andrea Laurean finished with 12 points to lead Grandview (13-9), which will play either Prosser or East Valley in a loser-out game in the SunDome next Tuesday.
Toppenish will meet No. 1 seed Ellensburg in a 6 p.m. semfiinal at CWU on Saturday.
GRANDVIEW — Andrea Laurean 12, Rivera 0, Trevino 7, Castro 0, Richey 7, Lara 7, Silva 0, Sanchez 2, Benitez 0, Copeland 0, Duis 9, Alaniz 0.
TOPPENISH — Sandoval 6, B. Peters 4, Navaeh Zuniga 10, Aguilera 2, Hill 0, C. Peters 9, Sanchez 0, Villanueva 0, Martinez 0, Kassandra Tellez 13, Whalawitsa 8, Fiander 7.
Grandview=7=10=11=16=—=44
Toppenish=14=13=10=22=—=59
Highlights: Tellez (T) 7 rebs, 4 stls; Natalee Trevino (G) 7 rebs.
---
PROSSER 59, SELAH 40: At Prosser, Halle Wright made 11 of 11 free throws and scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs (12-9), who advance to face East Valley in a 2 p.m. semifinal on Saturday at CWU. Selah (11-11) will play in a loser-out game on Tuesday in the SunDome.
SELAH — Gibb 6, Wold 2, Dalrymple 0, Mattson 4, Hull 6, Rasmussen 6, Raap 2, Kylie Sherman 14.
PROSSER — Bestebreur 0, Groeneveld 1, Maljaars 2, Cortes 5, Halle Wright 21, Taylor 9, Alexis Harris 14, Olivarez 4, Hull 3.
Selah=8=12=13=7=—=40
Prosser=14=20=13=12=—=59
Highlights: Wright 11-11 FT, team 16-17.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 65, RIVER VIEW 30: At La Salle, Natalie Newman scored 21 points and Leah Ashby hit five 3-pointers and netted 17 points as the Lightning opened the postseason with its 13th straight win. La Salle (17-3) hosts Connell in a semifinal on Saturday.
• Connell defeated Naches Valley 60-34 in Thursday's opening round. NV will host River View in a loser-out game on Saturday.
RIVER VIEW — Gonzalez 2, Abby 0, Castillo 8, Boyd 2, Conterase 7, Rodger 4, Kinzer 0, Munson 7, Clayton 0.
LA SALLE — Goins 6, E. Lancaster 0, Martin 8, Sigler 0, Leah Ashby 17, Stohr 6, Hull 3, Natalie Newman 21, L. Lancaster 0, Lee 0, Klebaum 4, White 0.
River View=0=9=7=14=—=30
La Salle=25=13=14=13=—=65
Highlights: Ashby 5 3p.
---
ZILLAH 60, ROYAL 47: At Zillah, Brynn Widner scored 24 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Leopards. Junior Hollie Ziegler added 17 points for Zillah (17-4), which will play a SCAC semifinal at Warden (21-0) on Saturday.
ROYAL — Mercado 4, Jensen 0, Grant 2, Josie Phillips 14, H. Wilhelm 7, Chenoa Louie 12, Ortega-Sanchez 2, Wardenaar 6.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 24, Oliver 0, Hollie Ziegler 17, Cordova 0, Garza 0, Nishi 2, Zapien 0, Ramos 6, Wallace 5, Bass 6.
Royal=16=5=11=15=—=47
Zillah=19=10=16=15=—=60
Zillah highlights: Widner 7 rebs, 3 stls; Iliana Ramos 6 rebs; Maddie Wallace 7 rebs.
---
WARDEN 64, CLE ELUM 32: At Warden, Grace Terrill and Hallee Hink tallied 15 and 11 points, respectively, in the first-round game against the unbeaten Cougars. Cle Elum (11-10) will play a loser-out game at Royal on Saturday.
CLE ELUM — Grace Terrill 15, Lombardi 0, Hallee Hink 11, Martin 4, Santa 2.
WARDEN — Not available.
Cle Elum=4=7=6=15=—=32
Warden=12=20=18=14=—=64
Highlights: Terrill 8 rebs, 3 stls; Lombardi 6 rebs.
---
EWAC DISTRICT
KITTITAS 36, WHITE SWAN 62: At White Swan, Briley Bock scored 10 points and dished out 9 assists while her teammate Nakoda Sampson led all scorers with 13 points for the Cougars. White Swan will face Mabton or DeSales for third place on Monday. Kittitas finished the season 10-12.
KITTITAS — Amelia Mohn 10, Brooke Ravet 10, Phillips 0, Harris 0, Moore 1, Graham 5, Miller 0, Kyra Rupp 10.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 13, Andrews 2, H. Bass 4, Briley Bock 10, Scabbyrobe 5, E. Bass 0, Wolfsberger 4, Ohmes 9, Vanpelt 6, Castilleja 5, M. Bass 0, Pineda 4.
Kittitas=5=10=12=9=—=36
White Swan=12=11=16=23=—=62
White Swan highlights: Bock 9 assts.
---
MABTON 38, DESALES 21: At Granger, Astrid Galarza and Karina Garzon netted 11 points apiece to help the Vikings survive the loser-out game. Mabton (16-7) will play White Swan for third and fourth place on Monday at 3 p.m.
MABTON — Simpson 0, Morales 0, Astrid Galarza 11, Bonewell 0, A. Guevara 0, Moreno 0, Herrera 2, Karina Garzon 11, Becerra 0, J. Guevara 5, Hernandez 9.
DESALES — Arcepo 7, Buratto 5, Wahl 5, Thomas 4, Jimenez 0, Hermann 0, Skaarup 0.
Mabton=8=9=9=12=—=38
DeSales=5=5=6=5=—=21
Highlights: Hernandez 3 3p; Angela Herrera 8 rebs; Galarza 7 rebs, 4 stls; Garzon 4 assts.
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 34, CASCADE CHRISTIAN 33: At Riverside Christian, Laney Vance led the way as one of six seniors, scoring 13 points to lead the Crusaders, who finished the regular season 9-3 in league play and 9-10 overall.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN — Faith Pepple 14, Mackwelung 7, S. Pepple 6, J. Cruz 4, Bais 2, Neth 0, A. Cruz 0, Vickrey 0, Perkins 0, Peart 0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Laney Vance 13, Sanders 7, A. Hull 5, Bell 3, C. Swanson 2, Yallup 2, G. Swanson 2, Matthews 0, Puterbaugh 0, Shields 0.
Cascade Chr.=10=6=4=13=—=33
Riverside Chr.=10=11=7=6=—=34
---
BOYS
CWAC DISTRICT
PROSSER 86, EAST VALLEY 82: At Prosser, East Valley erased a 20-point lead but the Mustangs survived thanks to career-highs of 23 points for Saul Quinones — who joined the 1,000-point club — and 20 for Brock Weinmann on Wednesday.
Jace Durand scored a game-high 34 points with six 3-pointers for East Valley (13-9), which will face either Ellensburg or Selah in a loser-out game in the SunDome on Tuesday.
Prosser (15-6) advanced to a semifinal against No. 1 seed Toppenish (19-1) at CWU on Saturday at 4 p.m.
EAST VALLEY — Jace Durand 34, T. Hooper 0, J. Hooper 0, Navarro 0, Carrillo 6, Estill 5, Calhoun 4, Kaleb Thorson 18, Sullivan 9, Johnson 6.
PROSSER — L. Rivera 0, Saul Quinones 23, K. Rivera 2, Inions 4, Santillan 0, Brock Weinmann 20, Calvin Maljaars 18, Griffiths 0, Haden Hicks 17, Moreno 2.
East Valley=18=22=15=27=—=82
Prosser=21=26=22=17=—=86
Highlights: Durand (EV) 6 3p; Quinones (P) 5 3p; Weinmann 4 3p.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 107, ROYAL 60: At Zillah, Clay Delp scored a career-high 31 points and Mason Landdeck added 19 for the Leopards (21-1). They advanced to the Feb. 22 SCAC title game at River View against the winner of La Salle vs. River View.
ZILLAH — Mason Landdeck 22, Medrano 2, B. Delp 0, Abrera 0, Waldman 6, Sebastian Godina 16, Avila 5, Kibbe 0, Weston Ide 13, Corona 0, Luke Navarre 15, Clay Delp 31.
ROYAL — L. Bergeson 0, Avery Ellis 11, Livingston 0, Bravo 0, Cooper Christensen 14, D. Bergeson 3, Caleb Christensen 11, J. Allred 0, T. Allred 3, J. Christensen 2, Reyes 3, Carter Dorsing 13.
Royal=14=17=18=11=—=60
Zillah=32=25=28=22=—=107
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 61, CASCADE CHRISTIAN 21: At Riverside Christian, Levi Rivera led a balanced scoring effort with 16 points for the Crusaders, who finished the regular season 18-1 overall and 10-0 in league. They will open their district tournament next Thursday against Moses Lake Christian at Eastmont.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN — Gates 2, Scott 1, Hetterle 6, Orenlas 6, Davis 0, Cruz 2, LeBlanc 4, Brett 0, Schwilke 0, Vickrey 0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Tritz 2, McKee 4, Belknap 0, D. Allen 3, Bradford 2, Myers 2, S. Allen 4, Vickers 2, Bazaldua 6, Belaire 10, Levi Rivera 16, Diallo-Thompson 8, Clark 2.
Cascade Christian=2=4=6=9=—=21
Riverside Chr.=17=19=16=9=—=61
RC highlights: Alec Bazaldua 4 assts, 6 stls; Diallo Nolan-Thompson 6 rebs; Noah McKee 5 rebs.