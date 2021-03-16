Abigail Wammock’s overtime goal broke a scoreless duel and lifted Eisenhower to a 1-0 win over Davis in CBBN girls soccer Tuesday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Wammock, a senior and William Penn signee, scored on a free kick in the 87th minute.
Goalkeeper Sara Diehm, a junior, made seven saves for the shutout, and Davis keeper Alexis Torres stopped five shots.
Davis edged its crosstown rival 2-1 last week and they will meet a third time on March 27.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: No scoring.
OT: 1, Eisenhower, Abigail Wammock, 87:00.
Saves: Alexis Torres (D) 5; Sara Diehm (E) 7.
---
WEST VALLEY 9, SUNNYSIDE 0: At West Valley, Sydney Calahan had four assists and one goal and Jes Lizotte recorded a hat trick for the Rams, who earned their sixth shutout of the season. WV hosts Eisenhower on Saturday.
First half: 1, WV, Jes Lizotte (Sydney Calahan), 3:10; 2, WV, Gracie Brownell, 19:42; 3, WV, Mackenzie Kitt (Calahan), 34:09; 4, WV, Lizotte, 38:00.
Second half: 5, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Kitt), 48:20; 6, WV, Lizotte, 70:00; 7, WV, Ashlyn Valdovinos (Calahan), 73:17; 8, WV, Brownell (Calahan), 75:00; 9, WV, Calahan (Kitt), 75:47.
Saves: Sunnyside 5, Taylor Poor (WV) 1, Emily Gohl (WV) 1.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, PROSSER 0: At East Valley, the Red Devils had three different players score in the first half and goalkeeper Makenzie Mellick picked up her second straight shutout. EV concludes its season on Thursday at Ellensburg.
First half: 1, East Valley, Jada Mendoza (Shannah Mellick), 6:00; 2, East Valley, Ava Williams (Eveyanna Townsend), 21:00; 3, East Valley, Jazlyn Alvarado (Mellick), 38:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Addisyn Greene (P) 12; Makenzie Mellick (EV) 1.
---
SELAH 5, GRANDVIEW 1: At Selah, Adley Franklin scored two goals and Allison Moultray had one tally and two assists for the Vikings, who finish their season on Saturday hosting Prosser.
First half: 1, Selah, Adley Franklin (Allison Moultray), 12:00; 2, Selah, Brooke Hovsepian, 22:00; 3, Selah, Moultray (Kassidey Brownlee), 38:00.
Second half: 4, Selah, Franklin (Moultray), 46:00; 5, Selah, Amelia Haller (Ashlyn Morford), 60:00; 6, Grandview, Alejandra Sanchez, 70:00.
Saves: Laryssa Gonzalez (G) 10; Sarah Russell (S) 1, Alexis Grenz (S) 1.
BOYS
ST. GEORGE’S 5, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 0: At St. George’s, James Gunn had two goals and two assists for the Dragons (2-1). Riverside Christian finished its season with a 3-1 record.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
EISENHOWER 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, Lilee Peralts had 10 kills and Lupe Flores made 23 perfect passes as the Cadets prevailed 25-17, 25-23, 25-14. Ike hosts West Valley on Thursday while Davis visits Sunnyside.
Eisenhower highlights: Lupe Flores 23 perfect passes; Eboni Johnson 6 kills, 3 aces; Montana Dixon 3 kills, 3 aces; Lilee Peralts 10 kills, 12 perfect passes.
Davis highlights: Lily Gomez 2 aces, 4 kills; Camryn Birch 2 kills, 5 digs; Grace Grimaldo 20 digs; Shaela Allen-Greggs 3 aces, 7 digs, 8 assists; TaShaila Villa 2 blocks, 1 kill.
---
WEST VALLEY 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, Ella Pitzer had five of the Rams’ 20 aces in a 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 victory. West Valley moves to 4-0 in league and 7-0 overall heading into Thursday’s match at Eisenhower.
West Valley highlights: Zoey Crimin 9 kills; Kennedy Webb 7 kills, 4 aces; Lily Kinloch 6 kills, 4 aces; Reese Groth 6 kills; Ella Pitzer 5 aces; Kyley Cyr 11 digs, 2 aces; Lexi Barbee 34 assists, 2 aces.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 6 kills, 10 digs, 7-7 serving, 5 pp; Alyna Ramirez 5 kills, 2 blocks; Alaina Morgan 3 kills, 8-8 serving; Mackenzie Chambers 5 pp, 10 digs, 1 kill; Jadyn Muzzy 2 kills; Jansyn 2 kills, 17 assists, 10-11 serving, 2 aces; Emily Anderson 2 kills, 4 digs; Erika Jonson 6-6 serving; Olivia Puente 7 digs.
---
CWAC
SELAH 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, the Vikings won their fifth straight match with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-10 sweep and will wrap up their season at Prosser on Saturday.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 2 aces, 13 pp, 1 kill, 10 digs, 2 assists; Emily Hutchinson 1 ace, 1 block, 7 pp, 6 kills, 2 digs; Taylor Kieser 3 aces, 1 block, 10 kills, 2 digs, 23 assists; Maddy Ditter 13-13 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs, 12 assists; Sydney Wells 20-21 serving, 3 aces, 5 pp, 4 kills, 12 digs; Sandra Hrle 5-5 serving, 1 ace, 1 block, 6 kills, 4 digs; Ryenne Howell 4-4 serving, 2 blocks, 7 kills.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 10 kills, 6 digs; Sydney Hamm 20 assists, 2 aces, 9 digs; Mia Sanchez 14 digs.
---
PROSSER 3, EAST VALLEY 2: At Prosser, Halle Wright, Ellie Maljaars and Grace Meirndorf all had double-digit kills to help rally the Mustangs for a 25-22, 18-24, 13-25, 25-19, 15-10 victory. EV also had a trio in double figures with Bryana Barry, Karina Hibbitt and Myrisa Randolph.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 15 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Ellie Maljaars 13 kills, 6 blocks, 14 digs; Grace Meirndorf 11 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Olivia Campos 5 kills, 5 aces, 14 digs; Brooke Bennett 36 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; KJ Ohler 17 digs, 16-16 serving, Abby Finn 9 digs; Kambree Blair 9 digs.
East Valley highlights: Macy Taylor 8 pp, 13 digs, 1 kill, 1 assist; Bryana Barry 4 aces, 2 pp, 1 block, 12 kills, 6 digs; Karina Hibbitt 2 pp, 4 aces, 10 kills, 13 digs; Emily Wright 1.5 blocks, 5 kills; Myrisa Randolph 1.5 blocks, 10 kills, 19 assists, 4 digs; Emma Gruenberg 1.5 blocks, 2 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Jia Smith 8 assists, 5 digs.
Late Saturday: East Valley d. Grandview 25-18, 25-13, 26-24. EV highlights: Emily Wright 5 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Macy Taylor 9digs, 2 ace, 5 pp, 2 assists; Jia Smith 8 assists; Ashlynn Sylve 2 kills, 2 digs; Myrisa Randolph 2 aces, .5 blocks, 8 kills, 18 assists, 3 digs; Bryana Barry 6 pp, 1 block, 8 kills, 10 digs; Madelyn Trujillo 2 kills, 2 digs; Allison Heater 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 3, KITTITAS 0: At Kittitas, the Spartans earned their ninth sweep in 10 matches with a 25-11, 25-22, 30-28 win, pushing their records to 8-0 in the West and 10-0 overall. Granger has league matches remaining against Cle Elum and White Swan later this week.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 16-16 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, 22 assists, 10 digs, 3 pp; Mariel Birrueta 5-7 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 11 digs, 9 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 10-11 serving, 4 aces, 6 kills, 15 digs, 28 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 12-12 serving, 3 aces, 9 kills, 10 digs, 19 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 2 kills, 1 block; Britney Meza 15-16 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 3 pp; Eliana Rios 5-5 serving, 5 digs, 4 pp.
Kittitas highlights: Amelia Mohn 29 assists, 11 digs; Courtney Coates 10 kills, 13 digs; Jillian Provaznik 8 kills, 5 digs; Natalia Benevides 3 kills, 10 digs; Allison McCune 9 digs; Dane Gokey 6 digs, 3 kills; Sydney Lael 7 digs.
WHITE SWAN 3, CLE ELUM 1: At Cle Elum, Sunmiet Brown served six aces and collected 13 assists to help the Cougars rally for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 win.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 13 assists, 6 aces; Yuliana Yelechchin 3 kills; Nakoda Sampson 21 serves, 2 aces; Shayonnie Jackson 4 kills; Lovie Vanpelt 4 kills; Wolfsberger 5 kills; Jovena Scabbyrobe 7 digs.
---
TRICO
GOLDENDALE 3, TENINO 0: At Goldendale, Sara Hiebert had 11 kills and Taylor Rising added 10 kills, three assists and four aces to lead the Timberwolves to a sweep of Tenino in the first round of the Southwest district tournament.
Goldendale remained unbeaten at 8-0 with a 25-13, 25-6, 25-10 victory. The Timberwolves will host Castle Rock for a semifinal match on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 30 assists, 4 aces, 5 kills; Taylor Rising 10 kills, 3 assists, 4 aces; Olivia Erland 23-23 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills; Kennedy Berry 9 pp; Sara Hiebert 11 kills; Gwen Gilliam 4 pp, 2 kills; Taryn Rising 3 aces, 2 kills; Audrey Hill 4 digs; Brook Blain 4 kills.
---
FOOTBALL
SCAC
ZILLAH 34, NACHES VALLEY 13: At Naches Valley, Brayden Flood ran for five touchdowns and Zane Giles rushed for 159 yards as the Leopards rolled up 369 yards on the ground.
Flood also threw for 67 yards as Zillah picked up its first win. The Leopards host La Salle on Saturday.
Grant Osborn threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, both to Xander Hires, to lead Naches Valley, which wraps up its season at home against Kiona-Benton on Saturday.
In other SCAC play Tuesday, Connell defeated La Salle 49-0 and College Place beat Kiona-Benton 30-0.
Zillah 6 7 14 7 — 34
Naches Valley 6 0 7 0 — 13
Zillah — Brayden Flood 4 run (run failed)
NV — Xander Hires 9 pass from Grant Osborn (kick failed)
Zillah — Flood 4 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Flood 8 run (Espinoza kick)
NV — Hires 51 pass from Osborn (Damon OldenKamp kick)
Zillah — Flood 19 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Flood 1 run (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Zane Giles 16-159, Flood 18-110, Juan Avalos 5-100. NV, Alex Bost 10-32, Dylan Kohl 1-13, Payton Spencer 2-4, Osborn 10-(minus 1).
PASSING — Zillah, Flood 4-5-1-67. NV, Osborn 22-32-1-251.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Avalos 2-33, Giles 1-8, Nate Cummings 1-26. NV, Julian Rodriguez 6-93, Hires 6-85, Noah Robles 5-31, Bost 2-24, Thane Denny 2-8, Spencer 1-0, Team 2-18.
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 17-13, SUNNYSIDE 7-3: At West Valley, Linnea Butler homered in both games and finished with five RBI as the Rams moved to 6-0.
Sunnyside’s Mya Martinez had four hits and three RBI for the day.
Game 1
Sunnyside 500 11 — 7 14 6
West Valley 328 31 — 17 16 4
S. Martinez and Agular; Arnold and Statler.
Highlights: Alex Agular (S) 2-3; Maura Roberts (S) 2-3, 2b; Mya Martinez (S) 2-3, 2b, RBI; Reagan Sabedra (S) 2-3, RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Anika Garcia 3-4, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Joc Edris 3-3, 3 runs; Leah Statler 2-3, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Sunnyside 200 100 — 3 6 1
West Valley 410 071 — 13 18 2
S. Perez and Aguilar; Arnold and Edris.
Highlights: Mya Martinez (S) 2-3, 2 RBI; Brianna Mendez 2-3; Katie Arnold (WV) 3-4, 2 2b, RBI; Anika Garcia 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler 2-4, 3 RBI, HR; Kenidee Holden 3-4, 2 2b; Haley Betterton 3-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Samantha Ostriem 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.