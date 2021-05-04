Brodie Mills fanned nine over four innings and Blake Leaverton clubbed a three-run homer as West Valley continued its winning ways with an 18-3 win over Eisenhower in CBBN baseball on Tuesday.
Leaverton finished with four RBI, giving him 12 in the three-game series with Ike, and Drew Johnson was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs for the Rams, who improved to 6-0 in league and 8-0 overall. West Valley hosts Davis on Friday.
Ryan Fowler was 3-for-3 with a solo homer for the Cadets, who host Sunnyside on Friday.
Eisenhower=000=12=—=3=6=5
West Valley=792=0x=—=18=13=3
Rodriquez, Manley (2), Miller (3), Coscarart (4) and Fowler; Mills, Lemke (5) and Hanses, Huber (3).
Highlights: Brodie Mills (WV) 4 IP, 9 K, 2 BB; Drew Johnson (WV) 3-3, 2b, RBI, 3 runs; Blake Leaverton (WV) 2-3, 2b, 3-run HR, 4 RBI; Jaden Klebaum (WV) 2b, RBI; Johnny Hanses (WV) 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Blake Steiner (WV) 2-run 2b, run; Ryan Fowler (E) 3-3, solo HR; Cooper Hansen (E) 1-3, 2 RBI.
---
EWAC DISTRICT
KITTITAS 16, BURBANK 6: At Kittitas, Michael Towner had two doubles and four RBI for the Coyotes, who led 7-6 before breaking the semifinal open with four runs in the fourth inning and another five in the fifth. Kittitas (8-4) will host Tri-Cities Prep in the title game on Friday at 4 p.m.
Burbank=122=10=—=6=10=4
Kittitas=520=45=—=16=13=0
Frimodt, Percifield (4) and Percifield, Frimodt (4); Gilson, Catlin (3) and Catlin, Loen (3).
Kittitas highlights: Michael Towner 2-4, 2 2b, 4 RBI; Dawson Gilson 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Conner Coles 2-2, 4 runs, RBI; Gabe Carlson 2-4, 2b, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Blake Catlin 2-2, 2b, 4 runs, RBI.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 21, EISENHOWER 3: At Eisenhower, Sydney Yates was 5-for-5 with two home runs, five runs and seven RBI for the Rams, who moved to 7-0 in league and will play Davis on Friday at Kiwanis Park. Ike plays at Sunnyside on Friday.
West Valley=427=71=—=21=16=0
Eisenhower=001=02=—=3=8=6
Espinoza and Yates; Quesnell, Yockey (4) and Ochoa, Quesnell (4).
Highlights: Sydney Yates (WV) 5-5, 2 HR, 5 runs, 7 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-4, 3b 4 runs, 2 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 3-4, run, 3 RBI; Anna Grange (WV) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-4, 2 runs; Olivia Rankin (E) 2-3, 2b, run; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-3, 2 RBI.
---
SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 2, SUNNYSIDE 2 (SO): At West Valley, Cole Bonds and Wesley Bryant scored for the Rams to erase a two-goal deficit and then they beat the Grizzlies in a shootout 4-3 for the second time this season. West Valley (7-1) will host Eisenhower and Sunnyside (5-3) will play at Davis on Friday.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Ezequiel Rodriguez, 1:00. 2, Sunnyside, Diego Cervantes, 20:00. 3, West Valley, Cole Bonds, 40:00.
Second half: 4, West Valley, Wesley Bryant (Dylan Kitt), 53:00.
Shootout: West Valley 4 (Bryant, Zinedine Moreno, Hunter Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Wright), Sunnyside 3 (Cervantes, Miguel Garcia, Daniel Farias).
Saves: Devin Duthie (WV) 6, Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra (S) 1.
---
DAVIS 1, EISENHOWER 0: At Zaepfel Stadium, Gabe Galindo knocked in a goal in the 12th minute and the Pirates leaned on their defense the rest of the way for their second straight 1-0 victory.
Improving to 3-2 in league and 5-3 overall, Davis will host Sunnyside on Friday while Eisenhower plays at West Valley.
First half: 1, Davis, Gabe Galindo, 12:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Davis 8, Eisenhower 3.
---
TRACK
EWAC
AT KITTITAS
BOYS
Dual records: Kittitas 4-0, River View 3-1, Burbank 2-2, Granger 1-3, Cle Elum 0-4. Highlights: Jonathan Marin (K) 11.86; Kittitas 46.81; Ryan Heckert (G) 38-7.5, 122-1d; Kyle Littler (K) 18-11; Owen Stickney (K) 5-10, 38-3.
GIRLS
Dual records: River View 4-0, Burbank 3-1, Kittitas 2-2, Cle Elum 1-3, Granger 0-4. Highlights: Kinzie Federwisch (K) 1:09.03; Faith Wersland (CE) 28-7.5; Jillian Provaznik (K) 111-9j.
---
AT MABTON
Teams: White Swan, Highland, Mabton, Riverside Christian.
Boys highlights: JJ Dobbie (RC) 11.5h, 24.1; Noah Sanchez (WS) 4:45.8; Blake Bazaldua (RC) 16.1.
Girls highlights: Nessa Jones (H) 13.8h; Crystal Gomez (M) 29.6; Sydney Hakala (H) 2:50.3, 6:14.0.
---
TENNIS
CBBN
Sunnyside boys 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Simon Copenhaver (S) d. Jacob Ortiz 6-0, 6-4; Carlos Pacheco(S) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-2, 6-2; Toby Rodriguez (S) d. Christian Fuentes 6-2, 6-3; William Oldenkamp won by f.
Doubles: Zachary Garcia-Blake Perez (S) d. Joan Zendejas-Isaiah Palma 6-3, 6-2; Calvin Copenhaver-Erick Vergara (S) d. Angel Jimenez-Orlan Delgado 6-2, 6-0; Kaiden Frank-Jose Morales (S) d. Jose Rodriguez-Espinoza-Adan Durante 6-2, 6-4.
Sunnyside girls 6 Eisenhower 1
Singles: Daisy Martinez (E) d. Hellen Palma 6-4, 6-7, 6-2; Stephanie Flores (S) d. Anabelle Kollman 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Natalia Becho (S) d. Alyssah Cornejo 6-2, 6-2; Lesly Tlatelpa (S) d. Anicca Martinez 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Andrea Pineda-Cecilia Tovar (S) d. Beatriz Perez-Hernandez-Natalie Dick 6-2, 6-1; Annaliese Alvarez-Macy Norem (S) d. Hailey Hammontree-Henderson-Vanessa Johnson; Olivia Mears-Mirna Ramirez (S) d. Ada Querin-Viviana Armijo 6-4, 6-1.
---
West Valley boys 7, Davis 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Conor Lincoln 6-2, 6-2; James Priutt (WV) d. Shawn Calkins 6-6 (7-1), 6-0; Alex Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Lucas Tweedy 6-1, 6-2; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Hayden Tweedy 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Logan Kinloch-Kel Griffiths (WV) d. Aldo Valencia-Cesar Cervantes 6-0, 6-0; Yaani Shah-William Rojan (WV) d. Alex Lascar-Adam LaMarche 6-0, 6-1; Jaden Holt-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Liam Hill-Thomas Leslie 6-3, 6-3.
---
EWAC
Highland boys 1, Cle Elum 0
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Colin O'Cain 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Cle Elum girls 2, Highland 1
Singles: Carol Govea (H) d. Jessica Korich 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Amanda Board-Kylee Cuffee (CE) d. Josie Diaz-Madison Monson 6-1, 1-6, 6-1; Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favelo (CE) d. Jasmine Flores-Judith Silva 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.
---
GOLF
EWAC DISTRICT
AT SUNCADIA
BOYS
Team: Cle Elum. Winner: Sergio Sanchez (Cle Elum) 79. Local: 2, Jesse Mitchum (Highland) 87; 3, Dillon Pratt (CE) 91; 5, Evan Stubbs (CE) 97; 8, Dema Thayer (Goldendale) 99.
GIRLS
Team: Highland. Winner: Chase Caruso (Pomeroy) 95. Local: 4, Jasmine James (Highland) 111; 5, Josie Larned (CE) and Jovena Scabbyrobe (Yakama Tribal) 115; 8, Amaya Smith (CE) 117.