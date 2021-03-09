With Carly Mattson scoring both goals in the first half, Davis remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over Eisenhower to open CBBN girls soccer play Tuesday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Alexia Lee scored in the 72nd minute for the Cadets.
Goalkeeper Isa Huante made two saves for Davis, which improved to 4-0 after winning all three of its nonleague matches against CWAC opponents last week.
Jordyn Jolley and Jenessis Cortez assisted on Mattson's goals for the Pirates, who play at Sunnyside on Thursday.
Sara Diehm made three saves for Eisenhower (0-1, 2-1), which hosts West Valley on Thursday.
First half: 1, Davis, Carly Mattson (Jordyn Jolley), 9:00; 2, Davis, Mattson (Jenessis Cortez), 25:00.
Second half: 3, Eisenhower, Alexia Lee (Josselyn Viveros), 72:00.
Saves: Isa Huante (D) 2; Sara Diehm (E) 3.
---
WEST VALLEY 4, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, the Rams posted their fourth straight shutout and Bailey Steiner knocked in a goal in each half.
West Valley (1-0 CBBN, 3-0-1 overall) plays at Eisenhower on Thursday.
First Half: 1, WV, Bailey Steiner (Sydney Calahan), 11:09; 2, WV, Jes Lizotte (Delaney Soderstrom), 13:56; 3, WV, Ivy Tweedy (Bailey Steiner), 29:11.
Second Half: 4, WV, Steiner, 65:02.
Saves: Sunnyside 17, Taylor Poor (WV) 1, Emily Gohl (WV) 1.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 4, GRANDVIEW 0: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip recorded a hat trick with two assists from Maddy Snow as the unbeaten Bulldogs pushed their records to 6-0 in league and 7-0-1 overall. Ellensburg plays at Prosser on Thursday.
In other CWAC play Tuesday, Selah defeated Prosser 4-1.
First half: 1, Ell, Dylan Philip (Maddy Snow), 2:00; 2, Ell, Philip (Snow), 33:00.
Second half: 3, Ell, Philip (Talea Gilbertson), 55:00; 4, Ell, Anna Engeland (Caitlyn Cheney), 67:00.
Saves: Reagan Messner and Vivianne Wright (E) 2.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, SUNNYSIDE 1: At West Valley, Ella Pitzer served 10 aces and put away nine kills to spark the Rams to a 25-9, 25-14, 23-25, 25-8 victory in their league opener. West Valley (3-0) hosts Eisenhower on Thursday.
Kaycee Hazzard had nine kills and 14 digs for Sunnyside, which visits Davis on Thursday.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 9 kills, 14 digs, 7-7 serving, 1 block; Alyna Ramirez 5 kills; Alaina Morgan 12-12 serving, 3 kills, 4 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 10 digs; Jansyn Carrizales 5 digs, 15 assists; Kori Hazzard 3 kills; Emily Anderson 6 pp, 5 kills, 13 digs, 7-8 serving; Erika Jonson 8-9 serving, 10 assists; Olivia Puente 7-9 serving, 1 kill, 3 digs, 8 pp.
West Valley highlights: Kennedy Webb 16 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Ella Pitzer 9 kills, 10 aces; Kaitlyn Leaverton 6 kills, 7 digs; Zoey Crimin 5 kills; Reese Groth 5 kills; Lily Kinloch 4 kills; Kyley Cyr 21 digs, 3 aces; Lexi Barbee 40 assists, 10 digs.
---
EISENHOWER 3, DAVIS 0: At Eisenhower, the Cadets opened league play with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 sweep. Eisenhower visits West Valley on Thursday while Davis hosts Sunnyside.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Gregg 6 kills, 1 ace; Grace Grimaldo 8 digs; Camryn Birch 3 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Sally Gargus 2 aces, 2 digs, 14 assists.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Lydia Becker and Taylor Perez combined for 23 digs and Becker added eight kills as the Bulldogs pushed their league record to 6-0 with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 sweep. Ellensburg, now 6-1 overall, hosts Prosser for senior night on Thursday.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 15 kills, 7 digs; Alice Bennett 7 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces; Lydia Becker 8 kills, 11 digs; Kacey Mayo 21 assists; Allie Burton 8 assists, 3 digs; Kaylee Johnson 6 assists; Taylor Perez 2 aces, 12 digs; Parker Lyyski 5 kills; Olivia Anderson 5 kills; Leah Drexler 4 kills.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 5 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, 2 aces; Natalie Copeland 4 kills; Sydney Hamm 12 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces.
---
SELAH 3, PROSSER 1: At Selah, Sydney Wells put away 18 kills and added 11 digs and 14 perfect passes as the Vikings earned a 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 victory. Selah (4-1 league, 6-2) plays at East Valley on Thursday.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 2 aces, 10 perfect passes, 1 kill, 24 digs; Addie Scott 3 aces, 9 pp, 7 kills, 11 digs; Taylor Kieser 2 aces, 1 block, 10 kills, 10 digs, 22 assists; Madi Ditter 2 kills, 7 digs, 22 assists; Sydney Wells 3 aces, 14 pp, 18 kills, 11 digs; Sandra Hrle 1 block, 3 kills; Ryenne Howell 2 blocks, 4 kills.
Prosser highlights: Ellie Maljaars 13 kills, 7 digs, 5 blocks; Halle Wright 11 kills, 11 blocks, 1 ace; Olivia Campos 4 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Kambree Blair 4 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Brooke Bennett 28 assists, 4 kills, 8 digs; Grace Meirndorf 3 aces, 6 digs, 1 kill; KJ Ohler 4 digs, Abby Finn 5 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 1 kill, 1 dig.
---
EWAC
HIGHLAND 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Highland, Maddie Monson and Sydney Hakala combined for 15 aces and Gwen Rydberg had five kills as the Scotties picked up their first win with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 sweep.
Highland highlights: Maddie Monson 8 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs; Sydney Hakala 7 aces, 4 kills; Gwen Rydberg 5 kills, 3 blocks; Natalie Wood 3 kills; Autumn Hammett 3 aces; Carol Govea 1 kill.
---
KITTITAS 3, MABTON 0: At Kittitas, Jillian Provaznik served seven aces and added eight kills to help the Coyotes register a 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 to improve to 4-1 in the West and 6-1 overall.
Kittitas highlights: Amelia Mohn 26 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Jillian Provaznik 7 aces, 8 kills, 6 digs; Ava Smith 5 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks; Allison McCune 3 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs; Dane Gokey 2 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs; Natalia Benevides 1 ace, 3 kills, 12 digs; Sydney Lael 3 aces, 3 digs; Courtney Coates 1 ace, 2 kills.
---
GRANGER 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At Granger, Hailey Golob and Mariel Birrueta combined for 19 kills as the Spartans used a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 sweep to improve to 5-0 in the West and 7-0 overall. Granger plays at Mabton on Thursday.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 6 assists; Sidni Watkins 6 serves; Shayonnie Jackson 3 kills; Jovena Scabbyrobe 10 digs.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 6-7 serving, 7 kills, 13 assists, 4 digs, 2 pp; Hailey Golob 12-14 serving, 3 aces, 10 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs, 4 pp; Mariel Birrueta 2 aces, 9 kills, 10 digs, 10 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs, 33 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 5-5 serving 2 kills, 7 digs, 14 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 6 kills, 2 digs; Britney Meza 11-13 serving, 3 kills, 3 digs.
---
TRICO
GOLDENDALE 3, WHITE SALMON 0: At White Salmon, Olivia Erland was 23-for-24 serving with nine digs and four kills and the Timberwolves remained unbeaten with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-7 sweep. Goldendale (4-0 league, 6-0 overall) plays at King's Way on Thursday.
Goldendale highlights: Olivia Erland 23-24 serving, 9 digs, 4 kills; Kennedy Berry 14 pp, 6 digs, 6-6 serving, Teryn Rising 6 kills, 5 digs, 7-7 serving; Rachael Gallagher 25 assists, 6 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs; Sara Hiebert 12 kills, 3 blocks; Taylor Rising 17-18 serving, 4 kills, 3 assists, 9 digs; Brooke Blain 4 kills, 2 blocks; Gwen Gilliam 6 digs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 3, DESALES 0: At DeSales, Naylanee Strom had 17 assists and Saneah Eagleheart collected 14 digs, five kills and three aces as the Eagles earned a 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 sweep. On Wednesday Yakama Tribal will host Sunnyside Christian, which fell 3-0 to Touchet on Tuesday.
YT highlights: Naylanee Strom 17 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Sydrah Eagleheart 4 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Saneah Eagleheart 5 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces; Jordan Tulee 12 assists, 7 digs, G'Mewin Mills 1 kill, 4 digs, 11-11 serving, 3 aces; Jada Liulamanga 4 kills, 3 assists, 1 block, 5 digs; Bethany Scabbyrobe 1 dig.