TOPPENISH — Michael Martinez rushed for 136 yards on just 11 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead unbeaten Toppenish to a 30-6 win over College Place in SCAC football Thursday night.
Jason Grant scored two touchdowns in the second half for Toppenish, which led 10-0 at the break. Grant averaged 21 yards on his four receptions and one rushing attempt.
The Wildcats (3-0) have two road games next week — at Wapato on Tuesday followed by a trip to unbeaten Connell on Saturday.
College Place 0 0 6 0 — 6
Toppenish 0 10 13 7 — 30
Topp — FG Emanuel Garcia 19
Topp — Michael Martinez 25 run (Garcia kick)
Topp — Martinez 1 run (kick failed)
CP — Rene Sanchez Jr. 8 run (run failed)
Topp — Jason Grant 39 pass from Josh Perez (Garcia kick)
Topp — Grant 35 run (Garcia kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING — College Place, Davis Fry 1-35, Nicholas Josifek 9-43, Sanchez Jr. 12-16, Michael Wolpert 1-3, Coltin Streby 3-10. Toppenish, Martinez 11-136, Izaiah Maldonado 1-9, Perez 1-4, Anthony Ozuna 7-62, Grant 1-35.
PASSING — College Place, Josifek 14-29-0-109. Toppenish, Perez 7-16-0-96.
RECEIVING — College Place, Jamie Barajas 6-51, Sanchez Jr. 2-18, Fry 3-18, Streby 1-15, Gavin Gies 1-6. Toppenish, Martinez 1-14, Grant 4-71, Nicolas Cortes Jr. 2-11.
CONNELL 41, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, Isaac Vanness scored the first three touchdowns for the Eagles, including two on defense. Zillah plays at Naches Valley on Tuesday.
In other SCAC play Thursday, Kiona-Benton defeated Wapato 35-8.
Connell 13 0 20 8 — 41
Zillah 0 0 0 0 — 0
Connell — Isaac Vanness 27 pass from Traver Johnson (Aaron Rendon Zaragoza kick)
Connell — Vanness fumble recovery (kick blocked)
Connell — Vanness 27 interception return (Rendon Zaragoza kick)
Connell — Carson Riner 38 run (Rendon Zaragoza kick)
Connell — Riner 5 run (kick failed)
Connell — Safety
Connell — Johnte Chairez 2 run (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING — Connell, Riner 20-148, Vanness 4-17. Zillah, Owen Avila 10-26, Zane Giles 3-35, Brayden Flood 6-17.
PASSING — Connell, Johnson 13-23-0-145, Maddox Martinez 3-3-0 13. Zillah, Avila 4-10-3-46.
RECEIVING — Connell, Vanness 5-59, Riner 3-35, Cade Clyde 2-16. Zillah, Juan Avalos 2-23, Nate Cummings 1-16, Wiley Karas 1-7.
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, SELAH 2 (OT): At Selah, Jordyn Peterson’s goal in the 84th minute lifted the Red Devils to the extra-time victory.
East Valley built a 2-0 lead with goals by Lilliana Byers and Shannah Mellick, but Selah charged back to tie it with tallies from Brooke Reiber and Allison Moultray.
Both teams are back in action Saturday with East Valley at Grandview and Selah at Ellensburg.
First half: 1, EV, Lilliana Byers, 17:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Shannah Mellick, 52:00; 3, Selah, Brooke Reiber, 54:00; 4, Selah, Allison Moultray, 68:00.
OT: 5, EV, Jordyn Peterson, 84:00.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 7, Sarah Russell (S) 11.
ELLENSBURG 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Dylan Philip recorded a hat trick and goalkeeper Vivianne Wright made six saves as the Bulldogs moved to 7-0 in league and 8-0-1 overall. Ellensburg hosts Selah on Saturday.
First half: 1, Ell, Dylan Philip (Maddy Snow), 7:00; 2, Ell, Philip (Blake Johnson), 8:00.
Second half: 3, Ell, Philip (Snow), 57:00.
Saves: Vivianne Wright (E) 6.
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, EISENHOWER 2: At Eisenhower, goals by Mackenzie Kitt and Yesenia Perez helped the Rams pull away from a 2-2 halftime tie.
Alexis Lee knocked in both of the Cadets’ goals.
First half: 1, WV, Laiken Hill (Delaney Soderstrom), 6:00; 2, Ike, Alexia Lee (Emma Estrada), 10:00; 3, WV, Jes Lizotte (Hill), 30:00; 4, Ike, Alexia Lee, 32:00.
Second half: 5, WV, Mackenzie Kitt (Lizotte), 43:00; 6, WV, Yesenia Perez, 69:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 3, Taylor Poor (WV) 2.
DAVIS 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, the Pirates pushed their unbeaten record to 5-0 heading into Saturday’s match at West Valley. No other details were available.
BOYS RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 4, PRESCOTT 1: At Riverside Christian, Aaron Villa scored two goals and Austin Belknap had three assists to lead the Crusaders (3-0), who conclude their season on Tuesday at St. George’s.
First half: 1, RC, Dan Allen (Austin Belknap), 14:00; 2, RC, Aaron Villa (Belknap), 30:00.
Second half: 3, RC, Villa (Allen), 40:00; 4, Prescott, 44:00; 5, RC, Joel Belaire (Belknap).
Saves: Justin Vickers (RC) 12.
VOLLEYBALLCBBN WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 0: At West Valley, Kennedy Webb’s 18 kills led the Rams to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-9 sweep. West Valley (2-0 league, 5-0 overall) plays at Davis on Saturday. WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 18 kills; Lily Kinloch 9 kills; Zoey Crimin 6 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Reese Groth 6 kills; Ella Pitzer 5 aces; Kyley Cyr 13 digs; Emily Strong 7 digs; Lexi Barbee 39 assists, 2 aces, 9 digs.
SUNNYSIDE 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, Jansyn Carrizales’ 25 assists and Emily Anderson’s 19 digs sparked the Grizzlies to a 25-10, 25-23, 25-15 win. Sunnyside hosts Eisenhower on Saturday while West Valley visits Davis.
Sunnyside highlights: Emily Anderson 7 kills, 19 digs; Kaycee Hazzard 6 kills, 8 digs, 9-10 serving; Alyna Ramirez 5 kills; Alaina Morgan 3 kills, 12-13 serving, 3 aces; Mackenzie Chambers 17 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 2 kills, 2 assists; Jansyn Carrizales 25 assists, 8 digs, 16-18 serving, 3 aces; Kori Hazzard 3 kills; Erika Jonson 8-9 serving, 10 assists; Olivia Puente 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 8 digs.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 7 digs, 6 kills; Grace Grimaldo 7 digs; Sally Gargus 4 digs, 8 assists.
CWAC SELAH 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At East Valley, Addie Scott put together 20-for-20 serving with four aces, nine kills and 15 digs as the Vikings tuned up for Saturday’s rematch against Ellensburg with a 26-24, 25-22, 25-22 sweep.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 10-10 serving, 6 perfect passes, 2 kills, 17 digs; Addie Scott 20-20 serving, 4 aces, 10 pp, 9 kills, 15 digs; Taylor Kieser 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 10 digs, 14 assists; Madi Ditter 1 ace, 1 block, 6 digs, 16 assists; Sydney Wells 2 aces, 9 pp, 5 kills, 8 digs; Sandra Hrle 2 blocks, 6 kills, 1 dig; Ryenne Howell 2 blocks, 3 kills, 1 dig.
East Valley highlights: Macy Taylor 20 digs, 1 ace, 5 pp; Bryana Barry 8 kills, 8 pp, 8 digs, 1 ace; Emma Gruenberg 2 kills, .5 blocks; Allison Heater 3 kills, 1 ace, .5 blocks; Myrisa Randolph 3 kills, 12 assists, 3 aces, 1 block; Karina Hibbitt 5 kills, 6 digs, 5 pp, 2 aces; Elessar Grajeda 2 digs, 2 pp.
ELLENSBURG 3, PROSSER 1: At Ellensburg, Taylor Perez collected 30 digs and 19 perfect passes to help the Bulldogs prevail on senior night 25-17, 25-11, 20-25, 25-19. Ellensburg improves to 7-1 overall heading into Saturday’s trip to Selah.
Halle Wright paced Prosser with 13 kills.
Ellensburg highlights: Alice Bennett 7 digs, 5 blocks, 3 kills, 2 aces; Taylor Perez 2 aces, 19 perfect passes, 30 digs; Haley Bainter 1 ace, 7 digs; Kiya Dobson 1 ace, 2 digs; Kaylee Johnson 9 assists; Lydia Becker 3 aces, 9 kills, 12 digs; Kacey Mayo 20 assists, 6 digs; Olivia Anderson 7 kills, 2 blocks; Abby Harrell 2 aces, 15 kills.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 13 kills, 6 blocks, 9 digs; Ellie Maljaars 8 kills, 7 blocks, 9 digs; Olivia Campos 4 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Brooke Bennett 27 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Grace Meirndorf 3 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs; Kambree Blair 13 digs; KJ Ohler 4 digs.
EWAC HIGHLAND 3, WHITE SWAN 2: At Highland, Sydney Hakala put away nine kills as the Scotties dug deep to outlast White Swan 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 10-25, 19-17.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 17 assists; Sidni Watkins 2 blocks; Nakoda Sampson 15 serves; Shayonnie Jackson 9 kills; Lovey Vanpelt 8 aces.
Highland highlights: Sydney Hakala 9 kills; Carol Govea 4 aces; Gwen Rydberg 6 blocks, 7 aces, 4 kills; Maddie Monson 2 kills, 1 ace; Autumn Hammett 3 digs, 1 kill; Natalie Wood 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace.
GRANGER 3, MABTON 0: At Mabton, Ariela Solorio was 23-for-25 serving with five aces, seven assists and four kills as the Spartans improved to 8-0 with a 25-6, 25-23, 25-14 sweep.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 23-25 serving, 5 aces, 4 kills, 7 assists, 3 digs, 2 pp; Hailey Golob 18-18 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 5 assists, 4 digs, 4 pp; Mariel Birrueta 3 kills, 5 digs, 9 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 6-7 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills, 12 digs, 23 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 8-9 serving, 1 ace, 10 digs, 20 pp; Britney Meza 6-7 serving, 3 digs, 4 pp.
KITTITAS 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Kittitas, Amelia Mohn’s 31 assists, seven digs and four aces powered the Coyotes to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 sweep. Kittitas (5-1 West, 7-1 overall) travels to White Swan on Saturday.
Kittitas highlights: Amelia Mohn 31 assists, 4 aces, 7 digs; Natalia Benevides 4 kills, 6 digs; Dane Gokey 2 aces, 4 digs, 7 kills; Jillian Provaznik 3 aces, 10 kills, 4 digs; Courtney Coates 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 aces; Ava Smith 1 ace, 2 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Allison McCune 1 kill, 1 dig; Sydney Lael 2 digs.
TRICO GOLDENDALE 3, KING’S WAY 2: At King’s Way, Taylor Rising and Sara Hiebert combined for 33 kills as the Timberwolves finished their regular season with a 25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11 victory. Goldendale (7-0) will compete in the Southwest district next week.
Goldendale highlights: Taylor Rising 17 kills, 15 digs, 18 pp, 16-16 serving; Kennedy Berry 19-19 serving, 3 aces, 31 pp, 22 digs, 4 assists; Rachel Gallagher 39 assists, 19 digs; Sara Hiebert 16 kills, 3 blocks, 18-19 serving; Taryn Rising 4 kills, 6 digs, 17-18 serving; Brook Blain 3 kills, 4 blocks; Gwen Gilliam 13 pp, 8 digs; Olivia Erland 21-21 serving, 9 pp, 16 digs, 6 kills.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT LIONS POOL
Dual scores: Eisenhower 91, Davis 83; West Valley 90, Sunnyside 17.
Top three
200 medley relay: Davis (Scott, Gonzalez, Ehlis, Dufault) 2:22.46, West Valley 2:23.53, Eisenhower 2:24.95.
200 free: Lauren Gonzalez (D) 2:41.35, Sarah Shannon (E) 2:45.31, Leah Stapleton (WV) 2:48.35.
200 IM: Addie Mitchell (E) 2:17.02, Kellynn Scott (D) 3:10.87, Mia Dufault (D) 3:13.04.
50 free: Kassady Alcazar (E) 27.05, Jessiela Gill (S) 31.51, Jaelynn Durels (WV) 31.67.
Diving: Emma Fischer (D) 160.3.
100 fly: Addie Mitchell (E) 1:01.29, Alisha Shetty (WV) 1:14.46, Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:20.17.
100 free: Kassady Alcazar (E) 1:03.02, Jaelynn Durels (WV) 1:13.31, Curissa Curnutt (WV) 1:17.94.
500 free: Lauren Gonzalez (D) 7:20.95, Lindsay Martin (E) 9:00.01, Arly Deleon (E) 9:22.09.
200 free relay: West Valley (Shetty, Durels, Stapleton, Curnutt) 2:07.00, Eisenhower 2:13.47, Davis 2:42.41.
100 back: Alisha Shetty (WV) 1:21.11, Taylor Rivera (WV) 1:31.91, Mia Dufault (D) 1:28.42.
100 breast: Jessiela Gill (S) 1:27.26, Kellynn Scott (D) 1:31.27, Liliana Gallegos (WV) 1:35.15.
400 free relay: Eisenhower (Mitchell 57.71 split, Martin, Mickelson, Alcazar) 4:37.95, Davis 5:00.53, West Valley 5:50.68.
CROSS COUNTRY
CBBN
AT FRANKLIN PARK
Eisenhower boys 24, Sunnyside 37
Individual: Reid Weaver (S) 16:43 (3 miles), Aiden Waddle (E) 16:57, Joshua Oliver (S) 16:58, Oscar Lopez (E) 16:58, Nathan Johnson (E) 17:06, Amha Alemeneh (E) 17:19, Fernando Ibarra (E) 17:24.
Eisenhower girls 17, Sunnyside 46
Individual: Hannah Hilton (E) 19:54, Isabela Alvarado (E) 20:36, Alyssa Arias Chavez (E) 20:51, Kaylee Condie (S) 21:41, Amber Enzler (E) 21:50, Paris Miramontes (E) 22:08, Gabriella Verduzco (E) 23:25.
SCAC
AT WAPATO
BOYS
Team scores: Wapato 22, Naches Valley 54, Zillah 64, La Salle 91.
Individual: Isaac Immel (Riverside Christian) 16:22 (5K), Cesar Loza (W) 17:07, Quinten Jones (NV) 17:43, Darwin Gonzalez (W) 18:09, Hazen Jacob (W) 18:18, Vicente Medelez (Z) 18:26, Xavier Acevedo (W) 18:29.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 34, Zillah 37, Wapato 51, La Salle inc.
Individual: Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 20:09, Joelle Shields (NV) 21:04, Gracie Salverda (Z) 22:26, Hollie Ziegler (Z) 22:32, Lily Simmons (Z) 22:54, Katrina Feriante (NV) 23:00, Brooke Miles (NV) 23:12.
EWAC
AT GRANGER
Boys: Brian Cortez (Mabton) 20:36, Jeremiah Salinas (M) 20:39, Orlando Isiordia (G) 21:17. No girls competed.