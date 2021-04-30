Toppenish boys soccer entered a new league for the 2021 season and just kept on winning.
The Wildcats (10-0-1) capped off an unbeaten season Friday night by knocking off Connell in a shootout to win the SCAC title, their third straight district championship. After Connell scored late in the second half to force a 1-1 tie, goalkeeper Hector Godinez saved two penalty kicks to secure the trophy.
Coach Uriel Gonzalez said Toppenish earned the win, putting plenty of pressure on Connell goalkeeper Kevin Magana, who made six saves. Andres Cortes scored the Wildcats' lone goal with an assist from fellow senior Isai Rodriguez.
"We have four seniors on the team and all four of them have been a big part of it," Gonzalez said. "I'm proud of the consistency of our play throughout the year."
They survived several injuries to key players, including Rodriguez and junior forward Juan Diego Mendoza. Both of them converted in Friday's shootout, as did Alexander Magana and Rafa Garcia.
Gonzalez believes the Wildcats' future looks bright in a competitive league thanks to a strong junior class and capable freshmen such as Garcia and Angel Pacheco. Toppenish also picked up a win over 4A Pasco this season and Gonzalez wants to continue scheduling the best opponents he can find.
Toppenish took third place in 2A at the last state tournament, in 2019. Although the seniors won't get another shot at the title, at least two will play next fall with Rodriguez heading to Spokane, Jose Botello set to play at Columbia Basin and Cortes still hoping to find a landing spot.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Andres Cortes (Isai Rodriguez), 48:00. 2, Connell, Aaron Rendon (Manuel Guzman, 74:00.
Shootout: Toppenish 4 (Rodriguez, Juan Diego Mendoza, Alexander Magana, Rafa Garcia), Connell 3 (Guzman, Rendon, Alejandro Salas)
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 3, Kevin Magana 6.
---
HIGHLAND 4, WAPATO 3 (OT): At Highland, Jose Gonzalez scored late to force extra time and Alex Ramos' golden goal gave the Scotties (11-2-1) third place in the SCAC tournament. Xavier Acevedo scored his first goal of the season to put Wapato (7-6) ahead 3-2 with less than 20 minutes remaining.
In the tournament's fifth-place match, College Place beat Zillah 4-0.
First half: 1, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran (Darwin Gonzalez), 11:00. 2, Highland, own goal. 3, Highland, Marco Ramirez (Alex Ramos).
Second half: 4, Wapato, Alejandro Fuentes, 55:00. 5, Wapato, Xavier Acevedo, 62:00. 6, Highland, Jose Gonzalez (Salvador Ceja).
Overtime: 7, Highland, Ramos.
Saves: Eduardo Melendrez (W) 10, Luis Alcala (H) 5.
---
CBBN
DAVIS 1, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, Davis became the first team to beat West Valley this season thanks to a first-half goal from Gabe Galindo. Alexander Capi made five saves for the Pirates, who will play at Eisenhower while West Valley hosts Sunnyside on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Davis, Gabe Galindo (Cipriano Acosta), 20:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 5, Devin Duthie (WV) 4.
---
BASEBALL
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 6-7, DAVIS 2-20: At Sunnyside, Leo Lemus pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored to help Davis break out in the second game and earn the spilt. Teammate Charles Gargus also had two doubles and drove in five runs.
Eli Lopez pitched a complete game in Sunnyside's victory in the opener.
Game 1
Davis=000=101=0=—=2=6=2
Sunnyside=041=100=x=—=6=5=1
Gargus, Hansen (4) and Hernandez; Lopez and Yanez.
Highlights: Eli Lopez (S) CG; Logan Rodriguez (S) 2-4, Jden Briones (S) 2 runs, 2 RBI; Chase Yanez (S) 1-3, 2 runs; Joel Fernandez (D) 2-4, 2b, run.
Game 2
Davis=1(11)7=01=—=20=14=4
Sunnyside=003=04=—=7=8=6
Lemus and Hansen; Navarro, Montelongo (2), Antunez (5), Briones (5) and Arteaga, Yanez (2).
Highlights: Leo Lemus (D) CG, 5 IP, 8 K, 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs; Charles Gargus (D) 2-2, 2 2b, 5 RBI; Corbyn Allis (D) 2-3; Joe Copeland (D) 2-4, 2 runs; Nathan Gonzalez (D) 2-4; Ruben Navarro (S) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 2b; Eddie Almaguer (S) 3b, 2 runs; Logan Rodriguez (S) 2-3, 2b.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 10-10 LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 5-4: At Sunnyside, Nate Moore went 3-for-6 with four RBI for the Knights in a sweep. They'll play in a postseason tournament Tuesday in Walla Walla.
Game 1
Liberty Chr.=200=021=0=—=5=4=2
Sunnyside Chr.=006=004=x=—=10=11=1
C. Dunham, Mooney (6) and J. Dunham. Groeneweg, Moore (7), Moore and Bosma.
SC highlights: Nate Moore 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Tyler Groeneweg 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Matt Roedell 2-4; Paul Wagenaar 2-3, RBI.
Game 2
Liberty Chr.=003=010=0=—=4=4=4
Sunnyside Chr.=211=204=x—=10=7=2
Ott, Mooney (5) and J. Dunham. Jansen, Groeneweg (6), Moore (7) and Bosma, Groeneweg (7).
SC highlights: Moore 1-2, 2 RBI; Buddy Smeenk 2-3, 2 RBI; Isaac De Boer 2-4, 2 RBI.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 13-13, EISENHOWER 1-3: At West Valley, Tori Espinoza struck out seven and homered for the Rams in Game 1, then Linnea Butler doubled twice in Game 2 to complete a 5-for-5 day and the sweep. The two teams will meet again at Ike on Tuesday.
Game 1
Eisenhower=100=00=—=1=8=0
West Valley=423=4x=—=13=14=1
Yockey and Ochoa. Espinoza and Yates.
Highlights: Kassady Alcazar (E) 2-3, run; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-3; Katie Suhm (E) 1-3, 2b, RBI; Tori Espinoza (WV) 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI, 7 K; Anika Garcia (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Sydney Yates (WV) 2-4, 2b, 4 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold 2-3, run, RBI; Jocelyn Edris 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
Game 2
Eisenhower=003=00=—=3=6=3
West Valley=030=46=—=13=11=2
Quesnell, Rankin (4), Yockey (5) and Ochoa. Soptich and Butler.
Highlights: Olivia Rankin (E) 1-4, run; Suhm (E) 2-2, RBI; Garcia (WV) 2-3, runs, RBI; Butler (WV) 3-3, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Arnold (WV) 1-4, 2b; Alexys Soptich (WV) 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI.
---
TRACK
Triples for Cheney, Quigley
GRANDVIEW — Ellensburg's Caitlyn Cheney and Selah's Cooper Quigley won two individual events each and ran on a winning relay during the season-ending CWAC Showcase on Friday at Leenhouts Stadium.
Cheney captured the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored the winning 4x200, and Quigley was first in the 1,600 and 3,200 before bringing the Vikings home in the 4x400. Both turned in a sharp performance, Cheney hitting 12.47 in the 100 and Quigley getting a career best of 4:16.41 in the 1,600.
Prosser's Reilly Williams, East Valley's Allison Bryan and Ellensburg's Kambria Hartrick were all double winners. Hartrick reached 40-1 3/4 in the shot put.
BOYS
100: Ethan Lakey (S) 11.09, Anthony Huitron (S) 11.24, Chase Perez (Ell) 11.30. 200: Huitron (S) 23.42, Lakey (S) 23.51, Gabe Parker (Ell) 23.87. 400: Parker (Ell) 55.63, Andre Moore (S) 56.61, Christian Rodriguez (G) 56.87. 800: Kyle Parries (EV) 2:04.54, Luther Belofsky (Ell) 2:06.50, Ethan Denny (P) 2:07.27. 1600: Cooper Quigley (S) 4:16.41, Parries (EV) 4:34.75, Eric Swedin (S) 4:35.00. 3200: Quigley (S) 10:40.60, Swedin (S) 10:47.23, Reece Ozanich (S) 10:55.30.
110H: Reilly Williams (P) 15.48, Kyle Luke (S) 16.27, Heath Yochum (S) 16.49. 300H: Williams (P) 40.96, Luke (S) 43.75, Sam Rees (S) 44.58. 4x100: Selah 44.80, Ellensburg 45.20, Prosser 46.72. 4x400: Selah 3:38.89, Ellensburg 3:47.46, Prosser 3:48.85.
Shot: Jasper McCutcheon (Ell) 43-11.75, Kestin Hofstad (P) 42-8, Kase Tuttle (P) 41-11. Disc: Dominik Sanchez (G) 131-7, McCutcheon (Ell) 128-11, Braydan Albin (S) 104-1. Jav: Yochum (S) 155-8, Richard Wellington (Ell) 137-8, Luis Mendoza (G) 120-9. HJ: Perez (Ell) 5-4.25, Kai Styler (Ell) 5-4, Asher Mcritchie (EV) 5-4. PV: Josh Holmes (S) 11-0, Mason Blad (Ell) 10-0, Corgan Smith (Ell) 10-0. LJ: Joshua Boast (Ell) 19-6, Styler (Ell) 19-0.5, Devin Mooney (S) 18-6.5. TJ: Styler (Ell) 40-9.5, Boast (Ell) 39-1, Peter Hogan (Ell) 38-11.
GIRLS
100: Caitlyn Cheney (Ell) 12.47, Madison Ditter (S) 12.77, Jessie Swart (S) 13.30. 200: Cheney (Ell) 26.82, Ditter (S) 27.50, Jazmine Richey (G) 27.93. 400: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 1:04.35, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:07.12, Frances Valverde (Ell) 1:09.30. 800: Elaine Joyce (Ell) 2:30.29, Kyrsten Callahan (S) 2:38.71, Abigail Huri (S) 2:39.65. 1600: Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:16.72, Avery Thiemann (P) 5:58.59, Olivia Berthon-Koch (Ell) 6:05.22. 3200: Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:23.89, Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 14:14.17, Caitlin Wassell (Ell) 14:35.86.
100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 16.48, Abby Whitemarsh (Ell) 17.89, Kendell Bean (Ell) 18.15. 300H: Richey (G) 51.48, Bryana Barry (EV) 53.29, Kieryann Mattson (S) 53.78. 4x100: Selah 53.21, East Valley 53.62, Prosser 55.35. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:53.90, East Valley 1:54.82, Selah 1:55.04. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:23.67, Selah 4:25.86, East Valley 4:56.42.
Shot: Kambria Hartrick (Ell) 40-1.75, Maliyah Gordon (EV) 33-8, Talea Gilbertson (Ell) 33-4. Disc: Hartrick (Ell) 108-5, Gordon (EV) 106-9, Gilbertson (Ell) 101-2. Jav: Sierra Newell (S) 97-5, Joyce (Ell) 93-8, Allyson Garza (S) 92-6. HJ: Kyli Washabaugh (S) 4-8, Payten Gill (S) 4-8, Sienna Black (G) 4-4. PV: Jenna Callan (Ell) 9-0, Lily Smith (Ell) 7-0.75, Valverde (Ell) 7-0.5. LJ: Bryan (EV) 15-10.5, Elisabeth Williams (EV) 14-11.75, Cheney (Ell) 14-11.5. TJ: Kambree Blair (P) 30-6, Martha Akinbade (P) 30-5, Tylie Niemi (P) 30-1.5.
---
EWAC
AT CLE ELUM
BOYS
Team scores: White Swan 58, Cle Elum 42, Mabton 35, Granger 34. Highlights: Noah Sanchez (WS) 4:48.97, 10:47.19; Ryan Heckert (G) 38-0s, 115-8d; Steven Verwey (WS) 141-2j.
GIRLS
Team scores: White Swan 71, Cle Elum 66, Mabton 23, Granger 6. Highlights: Crystal Gomez (M) 14.73, 30.21; Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 2:47.49, 6:50.42; Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 31-4s, 80-4d, 88-6j; Jessica Copp (CE) 4-4, 27-8.5.
---
GOLF
CBBN
GIRLS POD AT YAKIMA ELKS
Team scores: 1, West Valley.
Individual: Courtney Stratton (WV) 78, Campbell Thorner (WV) 92.