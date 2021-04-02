Skyler Cassel's sophomore season wasn't long but it was sure memorable.
West Valley's first-year quarterback tied Kellen Moore's 15-year-old Valley record with eight touchdown passes in a 56-28 victory over Eisenhower in the season finale Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Senior Caleb Woodcock and junior Ben Trammell caught three scoring passes apiece as the Rams finished with a four-game win streak and earned a share of the CBBN South title with Sunnyside, which defeated Davis 41-16 on Friday.
Cassel's first four touchdown passes were to four different receivers — Woodcock, Jackson May, Trammell and Drew Johnson.
With five scoring throws midway through the third quarter, Cassel and the Rams had to keep their foot on the gas as Eisenhower, behind the hard running of Isaac Aguilar, pulled within 35-28. Aguilar scored three touchdowns on runs of 2, 46 and 35 yards.
West Valley responded quickly as Cassel connected with Trammell from 49 yards out for a 42-28 lead heading into the final quarter. Cassel then found Woodcock for two quick strikes of 45 and 50 yards, the last coming with 7:19 left in the game.
West Valley's previous school record was seven TD passes by Brandon Battle in 2017. Cassel's brother Kolney holds the Eisenhower record with seven in 2012.
West Valley=14=14=14=14=—=56
Eisenhower=0=14=14=0=—=28
WV — Caleb Woodcock 22 pass from Skyler Cassel (Devin Duthie kick)
WV — Jackson May 73 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
Ike — Isaac Aguilar 2 run (David Aguilar kick)
WV — Ben Trammell 73 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — Drew Johnson 47 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
Ike — Nahum Garent 10 run (Aguilar kick)
Ike — I. Aguilar 46 run (D. Aguilar kick)
WV — Trammell 6 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
Ike — I. Aguilar 35 run (D. Aguilar kick)
WV — Trammell 49 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — Caleb Woodcock 45 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — Woodcock 50 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
---
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, ELLENSBURG 2: At Ellensburg, sophomore Emanuel Brambilla scored twice in the first 16 minutes and junior Diego Lopez had three assists and one goal as the Red Devils improved to 2-1.
First half: 1, EV, Emanuel Brambilla (Diego Lopez), 12:50; 2, Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan, 15:50; 3, EV, Brambilla (Lopez), 27:00; 4, Ellensburg, Kohl Hansen, 31:20.
Second half: 5, EV, Lopez (Brambilla), 50:10; 6, EV, Carson Knautz (Lopez), 73:00.
Saves: Yahir Avila (EV) 3, Alan Ramirez (Ell) 5.
---
SCAC
TOPPENISH 2, CONNELL 0: At Toppenish, goalkeeper Hector Godinez made six saves in the shutout as the Wildcats improved to 3-0 and handed Connell its first loss. Toppenish plays at Pasco on Monday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 10:00; 2, Toppenish, Angel Pacheco, 29:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 6, Connell 9.
---
WAPATO 6, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, senior Darwin Gonzalez scored a goal and had two assists and goalkeeper Eduardo Melendrez made five saves for the Wolves (1-2), who take on Mabton on Monday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran (Darwin Gonzalez), 7:00; 2, Wapato, Jesus Marin (Gonzalez), 16:00; 3, Wapato, David Iturbide, 27:00.
Second half: 4, Wapato, Gonzalez (Alejandro Fuentes), 43:00; 5, Wapato, Ricardo Rodriguez (PK), 70:00; 6, Wapato, Marin (Fuentes), 75:00.
Saves: Eduardo Melendrez (W) 5.
---
MABTON 5, NACHES VALLEY 3: At Mabton, the Vikings knocked in three goals in the opening 24 minutes and moved to 1-2 heading into Monday's match at Wapato. The Rangers rallied to tie it at 3-3 in the second half before Mabton pulled away again.
First half: 1, Mabton, 5:00. 2, Mabton, 13:00. 3, Mabton, 24:00. 4, NV, Jaxon Barbee, 34:00. 5, NV, Titus Wright, 38:00.
Second half: 6, NV, Wright (Eduardo Guzman), 55:00. 7, Mabton, 56:00. 8, Mabton, 67:00.
Saves: Jace Diener (NV) 9, Mabton 8.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 1, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, the Hawks escaped with the game winner in the 75th minute. Zillah takes on Granger on Monday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, College Place, 75:00.
Saves: Adan Alejandre (Z) 10, College Place 10.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT MOSES LAKE
Team scores: Eastmont 143, Wenatchee 129, Moses Lake 123, Eisenhower 30, West Valley 11, Davis 8.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 7, West Valley (Shetty, Stapleton, Durels, Barnes) 2:19.68; 9, Davis 2:25.69. 200 free: 3, Addie Mitchell (E) 2:01.50; 10, Leah Stapleton (WV) 2:35.59. 200 IM: 9, Kellynn Scott (D) 3:00.56. 50 free: 5, Kassady Alcazar (E) 26.64; 6, Alisha Shetty (WV) 26.72; 7, Isabelle Ehlis (D) 29.27. 100 fly: 9, Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:18.85; 10, Mary Mickleson (E) 1:28.28. 100 free: 5, Kassady Alcazar (E) 1:00.16; 7, Alisha Shetty (WV) 1:00.52. 500 free: 9, Lauren Gonzalez (D) 7:11.35. 200 free relay: 5, Eisenhower (Mitchell, Alcazar, Shannon, Martin) 1:55.92; 6, West Valley 2:03.73. 100 back: 2, Addie Mitchell (E) 1:01.91. 100 breast: 6, Kellynn Scott (D) 1:27.32; 8, Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:29.26. 400 free relay: 4, Eisenhower (Mitchell 56.39, Alcazar, Shannon, Martin) 4:20.78; 6, Davis 4:59.48; 9, West Valley 5:39.08.
---
TRACK AND FIELD
SCAC
AT TOPPENISH
BOYS
Local winners — 100: Juan Avalos (Z) 11.70. 200: Avalos (Z) 23.71. 400: Nakea John (Z) 54.86. 4x100: Zillah 44.99. Jav: Jose Castaneda (T) 118-3. HJ: Jesse Blackburn (T) 5-2. PV: Angelo Ferolito (T) 9-0. LJ: Ferolito (T) 17-6. TJ: Ferolito (T) 38-1.
GIRLS
Local winners — 100: Amaya Lee (L) 15.01. 200: Leah Ashby (L) 29.58. 400: Kathryn Snyder (L) 1:06.05. 800: Snyder (L) 2:47.27. 1600: Hollie Ziegler (Z) 6:25.37. 4x100: La Salle 54.47. 4x200: La Salle 1:56.25. Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (L) 31-9. Disc: Sierra Esqueda (T) 83-5. Jav: Yarelli Sanchez (Z) 80-7. HJ: Kassandra Garza (Z) 4-8.
---
TENNIS
SCAC
Wapato boys 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Miguel Torres (NV) d. Eduardo Ramirez 6-1, 6-0; Wapato won by forfeit.
Doubles: Wapato won all matches by forfeit.
Naches Valley girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Arianna Cordova (W) d. Cassi Barragan 6-3, 6-0; Joselyn Guizar (W) d. Cambria Wright 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Katie Stout-Emily Stout (NV) d. Mya Morales-Eva Quintero 6-0, 6-1; Masen Till-Belen Robles (NV) d. Crystal Colin-Searra Rodriguez 6-4, 7-5; Gracie Osborn-Chaidlyn Koppenstein (NV) d. Logan Howell-Tionnie Polk 6-3, 7-5.
---
La Salle boys 3, College Place 2
Singles: Jared Ball (L) d. Camden Munns 6-2, 6-2; Gabe Fazzari (CP) d. Greg Manrique 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Tristan Lawrence-Aiden Bliesner (L) d. Mason Wilwancl-Vastinny Lara 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7); Dom Tamez-Ethan Britt (L) d. Gavin Simmons-Curtis Reeves 6-1, 7-6 (5); CP won No. 3 by forfeit.
College Place girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Sumi Leavell (CP) d. Annika Richarson 6-1, 6-1; Courtney Standley (L) d. Tiana Tran 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Emilie Munguia-Jocelyn Verhey (L) d. Kelli Meza-Genesis Martinez 6-1, 6-0; Karen Perez-Emma Morasch (CP) d. Jenna McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; CP won No. 3 by forfeit.
---
Kiona-Benton boys 4, Zillah 0
Singles: Ezra Beus (KB) d. Coy Crowther 6-0, 6-1; Cooper Covington (KB) d. Ricardo Sanchez 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Erich Pulido-Sal Rubio (KB) d. Dominic Perez-Devin Heilman 6-1, 6-3; KB won No. 2 by forfeit.
Kiona-Benton girls 4, Zillah 0
Singles: Kate McGary (KB) d. Talani Oliver 6-1, 6-1; KB won No. 2 by forfeit.
Doubles: Zamantha Ortega-Kailey Covington (KB) d. Celisse Cunningham-Karen Martinez 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; KB won No. 2 by forfeit.
---
Connell girls 4, Toppenish 1
Singles: Makayla Demarias (C) d. Maria Cervantes 6-0, 6-3; Ellen Wickham (C) d. Viviane Ochoa 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Rosa Saucedo-Areli Garcia (C) d. Michel Linares-Karen Romero 6-1, 6-1; Paola Parbol-Keyla Zapien (T) d. Molly Hokanson-Sierra Pauley 6-4, 6-3; Noemi Aguilar-Jessica Carvajal (C) d. Judith Robledo-Aeryn Charley 6-3, 6-4.