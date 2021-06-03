SELAH — Finishing off its unbeaten league season with five pins on senior night, Selah's wrestling team defeated Prosser 57-3 in CWAC competition Thursday night at Carl Kellman Gym.
The Vikings were 6-0 in league duals.
The CWAC Showcase finals will be held on Wednesday at Grandview.
285: Mikey Ray (S) p. Carson Wolf, 3rd. 126: Moon Thompson (S) d. Abel Acosta, 9-5. 132: Sammy Gonzalez (S) p. Angel Martinez, 2nd. 138: Memo Mooney (S) p. Cole Finn, 2nd. 145: Jesse Salinas (S) for. 152: Ethan Garza (S) for. 160: Judah Yates (S) p. Cade Merricks, 3rd. 170: Josh Holmes (S) d. Alex Anderson, 5-1. 182: Jerry Schmidt (S) md. Neo Medrano, 15-3. 195: Daniel Herrera (S) d. Ephran Hurtado, 8-3. 220: Tyler Gottchaok (S) for. 106: Nathan Shipley (S) p. Jaden Moreno, 1st. 113: Mason Martin (S) d. Danny Hudak, 7-0.
---
SENIOR LEGION
Reign sweeps Yakima
Greyson McDaniel had three hits and three runs scored for the Yakima Pepsi Beetles in a doubleheader setback to the Tri-City Reign on Thursday.
The Beetles host Coeur d'Alene for a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
Tri-City Reign 15, Yakima Beetles 8 (Chase Hansen 1-2, RBI; Damian Gama 1-2, RBI; Dillan Morrow 1-3; Greyson McDaniel 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Jacob Manley 2-4, RBI, 3 runs; Keegan Edler 1-4, run; Stevan Rodriquez 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Xander Smith 1-4, 2b).
Tri-City Reign 12, Yakima Beetles 1 (McDaniel 1-1, run; Edler 1-3; Rodriquez 1-3).
---
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: West Valley 103, Eastmont 70; Eisenhower 83, Eastmont 80; Eastmont 102, Davis 66; West Valley 113, Davis 48. Also competing: Naches Valley.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Eisenhower 1:54.48, West Valley 1:57.40, Davis 2:05.36.
200 free: Nathaniel Buegge (E) 2:14.88, Tyler Brown (D) 2:24.68, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 2:31.37.
200 IM: Joey Oplinger (E) 2:21.29, Cameron Teerink (WV) 2:37.11, Ben Wagner (WV) 2:40.70.
50 free: Lucas Ross (NV) 25.61, Tyke Stewart (E) 25.89, Daniel Teerink (WV) 26.06.
Diving: Joey Oplinger (E) 233.15.
100 fly: Bryson Parker (E) 1:07.84, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:14.33, Cadin Hogue (D) 1:16.67.
100 free: Lucas Ross (NV) 57.42, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 57.83, Liam Parker (E) 1:05.78.
500 free: Coleman Russell (D) 8:28.49, Shawn Calkins (D) 9:55.51.
200 free relay: West Valley 1:45.62, Eisenhower 2:03.03, Davis 2:28.58.
100 back: Tyke Stewart (E) 1:04.97, Cameron Teerink (WV) 1:08.93.
100 breast: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:08.48, Leif Van Doren (NV) 1:09.91, Nathaniel Buegge (E) 1:11.74.
400 free relay: Eisenhower 4:08.80, West Valley 4:44.83, Davis 5:01.10.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, SUNNYSIDE 1
At Valley Lanes
Game scores: Eisenhower 498-459, Sunnyside 524-473, Eisenhower 448-441.
Highlights: Ada Querin (E) 156; Mya Martinez (S) 478 (164, 164).
---
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: West Valley 552-538, West Valley 621-496, West Valley 574-505.
Highlights: Davian McDougall (WV) 472 (164), Nota Cox (WV) 448 (171), Ashley Miles (WV) 161, AnaBeth Montemayor (D) 459 (160).
---
MEETINGS
QBs to host Davis trio
Davis boys basketball coach Eli Juarez, girls basketball coach Akil White and athletic director Bob Stanley will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon next week.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday at the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.