It was only fair, as the saying goes.
Three weeks after a five-set loss at Ellensburg, Selah got its revenge in kind by rallying on its home court to best the Bulldogs in five on Saturday in CWAC volleyball at Carl Kellman Gym.
The Vikings scored the final three points of the match to earn a 16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12 victory as Taylor Kieser turned in a triple-double with 16 kills, 20 digs and 18 assists.
Selah is 6-1 against CWAC opponents and 8-2 overall with two matches left.
Ellensburg, led by Abby Harrell's 15 kills, is 7-1 in the CWAC, 7-2 overall and also has two matches left.
Ellensburg highlights: Alice Bennett 6 digs, 2 blocks, 4 kills, 2 aces; Taylor Perez 15 digs; Parker Lyyski 4 kills, 7 blocks; Kaylee Johnson 16 assists, 7 digs; Lydia Becker 4 aces, 9 kills, 12 digs; Kacey Mayo 18 assists, 7 digs; Abby Harrell 15 kills, 13 digs.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 2 aces, 13 perfect passes, 1 kill, 15 digs; Addie Scott 2 aces, 16 pp, 5 kills, 22 digs; Taylor Kieser 15-15 serving, 1 block, 16 kills, 20 digs, 18 assists; Madi Ditter 1 ace, 1 kill, 5 digs, 22 assists; Sydney Wells 1 ace, 7 pp, 8 kills, 16 digs; Sandra Hrle 2 aces, 2 blocks, 7 kills, 3 digs; Ryenne Howell 3 blocks, 4 kills, 1 dig.
---
EAST VALLEY 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At East Valley, the Red Devils earned a sweep heading into their final two matches, starting with Tuesday's trip to Prosser. The Greyhounds have three matches next week.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 9 kills, 13 perfect passes, 12 digs, 2 aces; Sydney Hamm 12 assists, 8 digs.
---
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 3, EISENHOWER 2: At Sunnyside, Kaycee Hazzard was 18-for-18 serving with 18 kills and 20 digs and teammate Alyna Ramirez put away 10 kills as the Grizzlies rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-9. Sunnyside moved to 2-1 in league and will host West Valley on Tuesday.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 18-18 serving, 2 aces, 18 kills, 20 digs; Alyna Ramirez 10 kills, 10-11 serving, 1 block; Alaina Morgan 19-21 serving, 3 aces, 6 digs, 3 kills; Mackenzie Chambers 29 digs, 13 perfect passes; Jadyn Muzzy 3 kills; Jansyn Carrizales 32 assists, 3 digs, 1 kill; Emily Anderson 6 kills, 18 digs; Erika Jonson 10-12 serving, 11 digs, 8 assists; Olivia Puente 6 digs, 12-13 serving, 3 aces.
---
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, Rylee Almberg led a balanced attack with nine kills and added seven digs and three aces to help the Rams remain unbeaten with a 25-13, 25-4, 25-22 win. West Valley, now 3-0 in league and 6-0 overall, travels to Sunnyside on Tuesday.
West Valley highlights: Rylee Almberg 9 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Kennedy Webb 8 kills, 2 aces; Ella Pitzer 6 kills, 3 aces; Reese Groth 6 kills, 2 digs; Kyley Cyr 4 aces, 5 digs; Emily Strong 9 digs, 2 aces.
Davis highlights: TaShaila Villa 2 aces, 2 blocks; Grace Grimaldo 10 digs; Mary Feusner 3 kills; Jacque Belman 5 digs; Shaela Allen-Greggs 6 assists.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Granger, Hailey Golob's eight kills and Mariel Birrueta's five aces on 13-for-14 serving kept the Spartans unbeaten with a 25-8, 25-17, 25-6 win. Granger moved to 7-0 in the West and 9-0 overall with three matches remaining next week.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 5-6 serving, 3 kills, 11 assists, 2 digs, 2 pp; Hailey Golob 4-5 serving, 1 ace, 8 kills, 4 assists; 2 digs, 3 pp; Mariel Birrueta 13-14 serving, 5 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 4 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 3 assists, 7 digs, 14 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 10-12 serving, 3 aces, 11 digs, 14 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 2 kills; Britney Meza 14-14 serving, 4 aces, 3 digs, 5 pp.
Highland highlights: Sydney Hakala 3 digs; Autumn Hammett 2 digs; Carol Govea 1 kill; Gwen Rydberg 2 kills, 1 block.
---
KITTITAS 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, Dane Gokey and Jillian Provaznik produced 11 and 10 kills, respectively, to spark the Coyotes to a 25-12, 25-6, 25-19 win. Kittitas is 6-1 in the West and 8-1 for the season.
Kittitas highlights: Amelia Mohn 25 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Jillian Provaznik 10 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs; Ava Smith 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Dane Gokey 2 aces, 11 kills; Natalia Benevides 1 ace, 9 digs; Courtney Coates 8 kills, 2 blocks; Allison McCune 2 kills, 5 digs; Sydney Lael 3 digs.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 2, DAVIS 0: At West Valley, Gracie Brownell and Gabby Kurzt punched in goals in the first half and goalkeeper Taylor Poor made seven saves as the Rams remained undefeated.
West Valley moved to 3-0 in league and 5-0-1 overall heading into the second round of league games. Davis took its first loss at 2-1 and 5-1 and will play at Eisenhower on Tuesday.
First Half: 1, WV, Gracie Brownell (Mackenzie Kitt), 13:03; 2, WV, Gabby Kurzt (Jes Lizotte), 32:51.
Second Half: No scoring.
Saves: Davis 7, Taylor Poor (WV) 7.
---
EISENHOWER 2, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Eisenhower, Alexia Lee and Josselyn Viveros scored the goals, with Nevaeh Lopez assisting on both, to help the Cadets pick up their first league win. Eisenhower (1-2 league, 3-2 overall) hosts Davis on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Ike, Alexia Lee (Nevaeh Lopez), 23:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Josselyn Viveros (Lopez), 43:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 0, Maeve Weets (S) 4.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, SELAH 2: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip knocked in the game winner on an assist from Blake Johnson in the 61st minute for the Bulldogs, who trailed 2-1 at the break.
Caitlyn Cheney tied the match early in the second half for Ellensburg, which stayed unbeaten at 8-0 in league and 9-0-1 overall with two matches remaining. Adley Franklin scored both of Selah's goals.
First half: 1, Selah, Adley Franklin, 11:00; 2, Ell, Dylan Philip (Caitlyn Cheney), 19:00; 3, Selah, Adley Franklin, 33:00.
Second half: 4, Ell, Caitlyn Cheney (Maddy Snow), 42:00; 5, Ell, Dylan Philip (Blake Johnson), 61:00.
Saves: Vivianne Wright (E) 4, Reagan Messner (E) 4.
---
EAST VALLEY 2, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Shannah Mellick assisted on the first goal and scored the second and goalkeeper Makenzie Mellick made five saves in the shutout for the Red Devils.
First half: 1, EV, Grace Russell (Shannah Mellick), 22:00; 2, EV, Mellick (Mackenzie Isaak), 38:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 5, Mercedes Arguello (G) 11.
---
FOOTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 40, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Heath Yochum led a balanced offensive attack for the Vikings, finishing with three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns Friday night.
Yochum was 18 of 27 for 251 passing yards and added 50 rushing yards. Rollin Levon was the leading rusher for Selah (3-1), finishing with 152 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.
Anthony Huitron finished with four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Jack Kuhn added four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Selah will finish the regular season on Friday when it hosts East Valley at 6 p.m.
• In nonleague play Saturday, Pasco defeated East Valley 30-7.
Selah=21=7=0=12=—=40
Grandview=0=0=0=0=—=0
Selah — Rollin Levon 32 run (Jack Kuhn kick)
Selah — Anthony Huitron 27 pass from Heath Yochum (Kuhn kick)
Selah — Yochum 4 run (Kuhn kick)
Selah — Kuhn 5 pass from Yochum (Kuhn kick)
Selah — Huitron 57 pass from Yochum (kick failed)
Selah — Yochum 3 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selah, Levon 18-152, Yochum 8-50, Jeremy Fife 2-10. Grandview, Evan Bridger 12-30, Ferrell Medina 6-(minus 9), Jadrien Chavez 2-0, Dominik Sanchez 1-1, Robert Gomez 1-0.
PASSING — Selah, Yochum 18-27-0 251. Grandview, Medina 7-13-15, Gomez 1-4-0.
RECEIVING — Selah, Kyle Luke 4-35, Huitron 4-103; Kuhn 4-86, Ethan Lakey 4-31, Sam Rees 1-5, Chase St. George 1-5. Grandview, Diamond Carrasco 7-7, Jadrien Chavez 1-8.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CWAC-SCAC
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: Selah 100, Ellensburg 30, Toppenish 19, Zillah 11, East Valley 6.
Top three
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Washabaugh. Vick, Young) 2:03.17, Toppenish 2:20.12, East Valley 2:25.58.
200 free: Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:27.20, Robin Willey (S) 2:28.21, Grace Erickson (S) 2:40.49.
200 IM: Katie Ramos (S) 2:27.69, Elise Ozanich (S) 2:46.00, Kyli Washabaugh (S) 2:51.71.
50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 25.89, Gabi Young (S) 28.26, Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 29.48.
100 fly: Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:18.69, Emily Holt (Ell) 1:19.42, McKenna Swindell (S) 1:33.53.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 57.74 (school record), Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 1:05.87, Robin Willey (S) 1:07.51.
500 free: Emily Holt (Ell) 6:26.02, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:29.94, Holly Shirley (T) 7:14.01.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Newell, Young, Vick) 1:51.14, Zillah 2:08.79, East Valley 2:10.12.
100 back: Katie Ramos (S) 1:07.50, Ila Child (Ell) 1:19.00, Mila Eslinger (Ell) 1:21.72.
100 breast: Kyli Washabaugh (S) 1:18.40, Gabi Young (S) 1:20.05, Skye Shirley (T) 1:27.59.
400 free relay: Selah (Willey, Washabaugh, Newell, Ozanich) 4:34.36, Ellensburg 4:41.32.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC
AT SELAH
Selah boys 16, Grandview 47
Individuals: Cooper Quigley (S) 12:55 (4K), Eric Swedin (S) 13:52, Michael Strand (S) 13:54, Sam Anderson (S) 13:57, Jorge Morales (G) 14:07, Reece Ozanich (S) 14:11, Nathan Shipley (S) 14:47.
Selah girls 15, Grandview inc.
Individuals: Aryanna Gonzalez (S) 17:08, Kieryann Mattson (S) 17:42, Tanna Bond (S) 17:51, Kyrsten Callahan (S) 18:38, Jenna Bond (S) 18:59, Maddie Waggoner (S) 19:18, Abigail Huri (S) 19:24.
---
NONLEAGUE
AT ELLENSBURG
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 17, Ellensburg 60, East Valley 64.
Individuals: Ben Connell (WV) 13:47 (4K), Nathan Ditto (WV) 13:58, Caden Casteel (WV) 14:03, Dustin Young (WV) 14:04, Kyle Parries (EV) 14:08, Nicolas Spencer (EV) 14:20, Liam Rickey (WV) 14:27. Wheelchair: Chance Wells (WV) 13:26.
GIRLS
Team scores: West Valley 26, Ellensburg 30.
Individuals: Rylee Leishman (E) 16:22, Rachel Argento (WV) 16:45, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 17:12, Holly Fromherz (E) 17:17, Nicole Murdock (WV) 17:23, Olivia Berthon-Koch (E) 17:43, Emma Fillmore (WV) 17:50.
---
AT SUNNYSIDE
Sunnyside boys 22, Prosser 37
Individuals: Reid Weaver (S) 15:28, Lukkes Hultberg (P) 15:37, Joshua Oliver (S) 15:51, Ethan Denny (P) 16:58, Jason Jalifi (S) 17:38, Jacob Martinez (S) 18:11, Luke Weaver (S) 18:32.
Prosser girls 20, Sunnyside 43
Individuals: Kaylee Condie (S) 20:32, Avery Thiemann (P) 22:22, Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 22:39, Aida Roy (P) 22:46, Amia Ibarra (P) 23:15, Martha Akinbade (P) 26:47, Cami Anderson (P) 26:58.