SELAH — Sophomore Brynn Pendleton drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning of the second game as Selah’s softball team preserved its unbeaten record with a 15-5, 8-7 sweep over East Valley in CWAC play on Saturday.
Pendleton drove in Gabi Young for the game winner and finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI in the second game for the Vikings, who rallied from a 7-2 deficit to push their records to 9-0 in league and 11-0 overall.
Aerin Lee had two hits, two runs and two RBI in the opener while pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts, and Sydney Wells hit three home runs with five RBI for the day.
EV’s Tori Goodell homered in the first game.
Selah plays at Grandview on Tuesday and then wraps up its season hosting Ellensburg for a doubleheader on Saturday. East Valley visits Ellensburg on Tuesday and hosts Prosser on Saturday.
Game 1
East Valley 001 04 — 5 7 1
Selah 421 8x — 15 12 0
Heater and Prince; Lee and Hite.
Highlights: Tinley Taylor (EV) 2-3, run, Tori Goodell (EV) 1-3, 2 runs, HR; Kyri Hagler (EV) 3-3, run, RBI; Sydney Wells (S) 3-3, 2 HR, 2b, 3 RBI; Aerin Lee (S) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 10 K; Izzy Vick (S) 3-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI, HR, 2b; Gabi Young (S) run, RBI.
Game 2
East Valley 241 000 00 — 7 5 1
Selah 200 230 1 — 8 14 2
Lawrence and Hagler; Thomas, Lee (2) and Hite.
Highlights: Brynn Pendleton (S) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sydney Wells (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Izzy Vick (S) 2-4, run, 2 RBI, 3b; Dilynn Hite (S) 2-4, RBI; Gabi Young (S) 2-4, run; Brooke Wangler (S) 2-3, 2 runs.
PROSSER 27-21, GRANDVIEW 7-11: At Prosser, Grace Bestebreur was 8-for-8 for the day with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Mustangs, and teammate Bailey Kossman collected eight hits with two doubles, two triples and a home run to go with eight RBI.
Game 1
Grandview 124 00 — 7
Prosser 890 (10)0 — 27
Garza and Figueroa; Cromwell and Carter.
Highlights: Bailey Kossman (P) 3-4, 2b, 3b, HR, 5 RBI; Olivia Campos (P) 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Grace Bestebreur (P) 5-5, 2 2b, 3b, HR, 6 RBI.
Game 2
Grandview 142 22 — 11
Prosser 34(12) 11 — 21
Ledesma and Figueroa; Arnett, A. Cromwell (4) and Metz.
Highlights: Allie Cromwell (P) 3-3, 2 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Grace Bestebreur (P) 3-3, HR, GS, 7 RBI; Bailey Kossman (P) 5-5, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI.
SCAC DISTRICT ZILLAH 16, WAPATO 1: At Zillah, Bailey Ward threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and was 3-for-3 with five RBI for the Leopards in their first-round win.
Third-seeded Zillah (11-4) advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and No. 2 College Place, which defeated Toppenish 15-0.
No. 4 Connell beat Kiona-Benton 23-8 and will play at No. 1 Naches Valley in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Wapato 100 0 — 1 3 3
Zillah 455 2 — 16 17 0
Hamilton and Zagal-Martinez; B. Ward and Savage.
Highlights: Bailey Ward (Z) CG, 8 K, 3-3, 5 RBI; Taylor Savage (Z) 3-3, 2 RBI; Tori Zapien (Z) 2-3, 2b, 3b; Kadence Ward (Z) 2-4, 2 RBI; Gracie Salverda (Z) 2-3; Madison Carlson (Z) 2-2.
BASEBALL
CWAC SELAH 9-6, EAST VALLEY 6-4: At East Valley, Caden Herbst and Carter Seely struck out 10 batters each while Matt Quincy and Eian Peralta both went 2-for-4 with a double in Game 1 to power the Vikings to a sweep. Selah will host Grandview and East Valley will host Ellensburg on Tuesday.
Game 1
Selah 021 500 1 — 9 10 4
East Valley 000 330 0 — 6 5 3
Herbst, Peralta (7) and Dailey, Pettyjohn. Ka. Taylor, Field (5) and Moser.
Highlights: Herbst (S) 6 IP, 0 ER, 10 K; Grant Chapman (S) 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Dean Pettyjohn 2-3, run, RBI; Connor Dailey 1-3, 2b, run; Matt Quincy (S) 2-4, 2b, run; Drew Benjamin (S) 1-4, 2b, run; Eian Peralta (S) 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Tyler Stone (EV) 1-4, 2b, run; Easton Hyatt (EV) 2-3, 2b, RBI.
Game 2
Selah 141 000 0 — 6 5 1
East Valley 020 002 0 — 4 7 3
Seely, Peralta (6) and Pettyjohn. Gurtler, Morrow (2) and Moser.
Highlights: Herbst (S) 2-4, 2 RBI; Seely 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Dillan Morrow (EV) 2-3; Hyatt (EV) 2-3, run; Kobe Taylor (EV) 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
PROSSER 11-3, GRANDVIEW 7-4: At Grandview, Matthew Sauve doubled in the opener and homered in the second game to help the Greyhounds earn a split. Josh Robillard totaled a team-high four hits for Prosser, which will play at Davis while Grandview plays at Selah on Tuesday.
Game 1
Prosser 100 541 0 — 11 9 3
Grandview 021 300 1 — 7 5 2
Jensen, Pietrick (5), Mulbrey (6) and Contreras. Kleinow, Guillen (4) and Judkins.
Highlights: Josh Robillard (P) 2-4, run, 3 RBI, 3 sb; H. Pietrick (P) 2-3, 2b, run; Cooper Kleinow (G) 1-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Matthew Sauve (G) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI.
Game 2
Prosser 001 002 0 — 3 6 3
Grandview 002 002 x — 4 4 1
Contreras and Jensen. Cardenas and Judkins.
Highlights: Robillard (P) 2-4, 2b, run; Jake Jensen (P) 2-4, 2b; Sauve (G) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Anthony Campuzano (G) 1-1, 2b, RBI.
SCAC DISTRICT NACHES VALLEY 16, ZILLAH 1: At Naches Valley, Jack Jenkins pitched three scoreless innings and was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and four RBI to help the third-seeded Rangers advance to Tuesday’s semifinals.
Naches Valley (12-3) will play at No. 2 Connell (12-3), which defeated La Salle 8-3 in its opener on Saturday. Kiona-Benton will be at College Place in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Zillah will host La Salle in consolation play Tuesday.
Zillah 000 10 — 1 4 0
Naches Valley (12)01 3x — 16 16 0
Hettich, Haffner (1) and Flood; J. Jenkins, L. Jenkins (4), Gooler (5) and Gooler, Jenkins (5).
Highlights: Jack Jenkins (NV) 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 3 IP; Garren Gooler (NV) 3-4, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Luke Jenkins (NV) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; T Moore (NV) 2-2, 4 runs, RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 2-3, 3 runs; Colton Rowe (NV) 1-2, 2 runs.
NONLEAGUE KITTITAS 22-15, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 4-0: At Kittitas, Dawson Gilson was 5-for-5 for the day with a double, triple, four runs scored and five RBI as the Coyotes improved to 7-3. Kittitas hosts Sunnyside Christian on Tuesday.
Game 1
Riverside Chr. 130 — 4 4 5
Kittitas 5(17)x — 22 13 2
Gannon, Austin (2), Justin (2) and Dan; Gilson, Carlson (3) and Catlin, Tamez (3).
Highlights: Conner Coles (K) 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Hunter Smith (K) 2 runs, 3 RBI; Dawson Gilson (K) 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Colby Morris (K) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
Game 2
Riverside Chr. 000 0 — 0 3 1
Kittitas (12)10 2 — 15 15 0
Jonathan, Justin (2), Alex (3) and Dan; Towner and Catlin, Tamez (3).
Highlights: Michael Towner (K) 1-2, 2b, run, 4 IP, 3 K; Gabe Carlson (K) 2-4, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Dawson Gilson (K) 2-2, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Blake Catlin (K) 1-1, 3b, run, 2 RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN DAVIS 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, Alex Valdivia knocked in two goals in the second half and Cipriano Acosta had a goal and assist for the Pirates, who are now 1-1 in league and 3-2 overall. Davis plays at Sunnyside on Tuesday while Eisenhower visits West Valley.
First half: 1, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (Noe Garfias), 28:00.
Second half: 2, Davis, Alex Valdivia (Acosta), 59:00; 3, Davis, Valdivia (PK), 62:00; 4, Ike, Corbin Herrera, 70:00.
CWAC SELAH 7, ELLENSBURG 1: At Selah, Abdurahim Leigh and Shad Smith scored two goals each for the Vikings (5-2 CWAC, 5-5 overall). They’ll host first-place Grandview and Ellensburg (1-7, 1-9) will host East Valley on Tuesday.
In other CWAC play Saturday, Grandview defeated East Valley 5-0 to push its records to 6-1 in league and 8-1 overall.
First half: 1, Selah, Nico Rodriguez-Burdeaux (Abdurahim Leigh), 16:00. 2, Ellensburg, Alan Ramirez Hernandez, 21:00. 3, Selah, Abdurahim Leigh (Caden McNett), 24:00. 4, Selah, McNett (Miguel Covarrubias.
Second half: 5, Selah, Shad Smith, 44:00. 6, Selah, Covarrubias (Johnny Young), 51:00. 7, Selah, Smith (Obed Montes), 68:00. 8, Selah, Leigh (Jacob Kieser), 74:00.
Saves: Jose Santana (E) 7, Diego Figeroa (S) 2.
TRACK
CWAC
AT EAST VALLEY
BOYS
100: George Wright (Ell) 11.3h. 200: Gabe Parker (Ell) 24.35. 400: Parker (Ell) 55.02. 800: Luther Belofsky (Ell) 2:09.18. 1600: Kyle Parries (EV) 4:49.91. 3200: Parries (EV) 10:37.65. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 16.98. 300H: Peter Hudson (Ell) 46.99. 4x100: East Valley 1:09.84. 4x400: Ellensburg 3:44.0h.
Shot: Jasper McCutcheon (Ell) 44-6.5. Disc: McCutcheon (Ell) 125-2. Jav: Richard Wellington (Ell) 130-0. HJ: Asher Mcritchie (EV) 5-4. PV: Mason Blad (Ell) 10-6. LJ: Boast (Ell) 19-1. TJ: Boast (Ell) 38-8.5.
GIRLS
100: Caitlyn Cheney (Ell) 13.63. 200: Cheney (Ell) 27.70. 400: Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:03.65. 800: Kate Laurent (Ell) 2:26.29. 1600: Chloe Mattson (Ell) 6:06.0h. 3200: Angelina Mee (EV) 15:46.04. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 17.03. 300H: Kendell Bean (Ell) 54.03. 4x100: East Valley 54.52. 4x200: Ellensburg 2:01.62. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:30.0h.
Shot: Kambria Hartrick (Ell) 40-10. Disc: Talea Gilbertson (Ell) 103-0. Jav: Kacey Mayo (Ell) 92-3. HJ: Valeria Vaca (EV) 4-4. PV: Jenna Callan (Ell) 8-6. LJ: Cheney (Ell) 15-4. TJ: Elizabet Garcia (EV) 27-10.