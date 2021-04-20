ELLENSBURG — Matthew Sauve and Jose Cardenas drove in three runs each to lead Grandview to an 11-8 win over Ellensburg in CWAC baseball on Tuesday at Rotary Park.
Sauve's two-run double highlighted a five-run second inning for the Greyhounds, who took an 11-4 lead into the seventh.
Ellensburg staged a four-run rally in its final at-bat but Cardenas finished off four innings of relief for Grandview, which hosts Prosser on Saturday. Ellensburg will play Eisenhower and Davis in Yakima on Friday.
Grandview=150=203=0=—=11=8=7
Ellensburg=301=000=4=—=8=11=4
Kleinow, Cardenas (4) and Judkins; Sitton, Fortier (2), Roseberry (6) and Morrill.
Highlights: Jose Cardenas (G) 1-2, run, 3 RBI, 4 IP; Matthew Sauve (G) 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; 3 IP, 6 K; Carlos Guillen (G) 1-2, 2 runs; Ryker Fortier (E) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 4.2 IP; Cabe Gibson (E) 3-5, 2b, RBI; Riley Gibson (E) 2-4, run.
---
SELAH 6, PROSSER 1: At Selah, Drew Benjamin was 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the first inning and starter Eian Peralta struck out seven over five innings for the Vikings (7-1), who host Eisenhower on Wednesday.
Prosser=000=001=0=—=1=6=0
Selah=300=210=x=—=6=5=0
Contreras, Mulbry (5) and Jensen; Peralta, Benjamin (6) and Pettyjohn.
Highlights: Eian Peralta (S) 5 IP, 7 K; Drew Benjamin (S) 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs 1st in 1st; Josh Robillard (P) 3-3, 2 2b.
---
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 13, DAVIS 0: At Davis, Drew Johnson had three hits and scored three runs and Brodie Mills struck out 10 in 42/3 innings for the Rams (3-0), who play at Sunnyside on Friday.
West Valley=310=315=—=13=11=0
Davis=000=000=—=0=1=2
Mills, Grange (5) and Huber; Gargus and Fernandez.
Highlights: Drew Johnson (WV) 3-5, 3 runs; Derek Wolff (WV) 1-4, 2 runs, 2b, RBI; Brodie Mills (WV) 2b, RBI, 4.2 IP, 10 K; Blaine Lemke (WV) 2-3, RBI, 2b; Alex Huber (WV) 1-1, 2b.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 14-30, ZILLAH 1-0: At Zillah, Jack Jenkins was 6-for-9 for the day with two doubles, two triples, five runs scored and nine RBI and pitched a complete game in the opener with 10 strikeouts for the Rangers.
Luke Jenkins was 5-for-6 in the second game with five RBI and was the starting pitcher with eight strikeouts in three innings.
Game 1
Naches Valley=002=84=—=14=13=0
Zillah=000=10=—=1=5=0
J. Jenkins and Gooler; Haffner, Hettich (4) and Flood.
Highlights: Jack Jenkins (NV) 2-4, 2b, 3b, run, 5 RBI, CG, 5 IP, 1 BB, 10 K; Porter Abrams (NV) 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Cameron Young (NV) 2-2, 3 runs, RBI; C Layman (Z) 2-3, run; A Johnson (Z) 1-2, 2b.
Game 2
Naches Valley=(11)2(10)=25=—=30=21=0
Zillah=000=00=—=0=2=3
Game 2: L. Jenkins, Gooler (4) and J. Jenkins.
Highlights: Luke Jenkins (NV) 3 IP, 8 K, 5-6, 2b, 3b, 5 RBI; Garren Gooler (NV) 2 IP, 4 K; Logan Stevenson (NV) 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Jack Jenkins (NV) 4-5, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 4 RBI; L Cuyle (NV) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI.
---
KIONA-BENTON 7-10, LA SALLE 2-0: At Kiona-Benton, Jacob Rettig was 2for-4 in the opener with a double and qan RBI for the Lightning.
In other SCAC play, Toppenish swept Wapato 17-1 and 16-7.
Game 1
La Salle=100=010=0=—=2=6=3
Kiona-Benton=230=101=x=—=7=10=0
Rettig and Snell; Brayden, Gabe (7) and Lucas.
Highlights: Eddie Messer (L) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Jacob Rettig (L) 2-4, 2b, RBI; Justus Barker (L) 2b, 2-4.
Game 2
La Salle=000=00=—=0=1=4
Kiona-Benton=062=2x=—=10=3=0
Messer, Barker (2) and Snell; Lucas and Keevan.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 7-13, DESALES 8-6: At DeSales, Matt Roedell was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI to lead the Knights (7-4) in the Game 2 victory.
Game 1
Sunnyside Chr.=004=021=0=—=7=5=2
DeSales=000=122=3=—=8=5=2
Groeneweg, Moore (6) and Bosma. Chase, Holtzinger and Scott, Chase (4).
SC highlights: Isaac DeBoer 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Dash Bosma 2-4.
Game 2
Sunnyside Chr.=015=200=5=—=13=10=1
DeSales=101=400=0=—=6=6=4
Jansen, Moore (6) and Bosma. Scott, Sisk (4), McColloaugh (7) and Chase.
SC highlights: Matt Roedell 3-5, 2b, 4 RBI; De Boer 2-5; Justin Van Wieringen 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
---
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 6, EAST VALLEY 5, At East Valley, Ryan Fowler's two hits and three RBI sparked the Cadets, who play another nonleague game on Wednesday at Selah.
Eisenhower=101=121=0=—=6=5=2
East Valley=110=102=0=—=5=8=1
Miller and Fowler; Stone, Field (5) and Larkin.
Highlights: Ryan Fowler (E) 2 hits, 3 RBI; Stevan Rodriquez (E) 2 hits; Aiden Estill (EV) 3 hits, 2 RBI.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 20, DAVIS 2: At West Valley, Tori Espinoza pitched a three-hitter and was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Anika Garcia homered and drove in three for the Rams, who are 2-0 in league and will host Sunnyside on Friday.
Davis=000=20=—=2=3=2
West Valley=42(10)=4x=—=20=15=4
Southards, Warford (4) and Ochoa; Espinoza and Yates.
Highlights: Tori Espinoza (WV) CG, 5 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Sydney Yates (WV) 2-2, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; D Southards (D) 1-2, run; Talia Omta (D) 1-2, 2 RBI.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 18, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Ellensburg's Maddie Kennedy threw a perfect game, striking out 14 of the 15 batters she faced.
Reagan Messner was 3 for 3 with three RBI and Victoria Zimmerman had two doubles, stole two bases and drove in a run for the Bulldogs (7-2), who host Davis and Eisenhower on Friday.
Ellensburg=384=30=—=18=15=0
Grandview=000=00=—=0=0=10
Kennedy and Leadercharge; Ledesma, Armendariz (5) and Filiverda.
Highlights: Maddie Kennedy (E) 14 K, PG; Reagan Messner (E) 3-3, 3 RBI; Kass Winter (E) 2-2; Victoria Zimmerman (E) 2-2, 2 2b, 2 SB, RBI.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 8-16, ZILLAH 7-1: At Naches Valley, the Rangers closed out a 14-0 run through league play to claim the No. 1 postseason seed and will host a first-round district game on Saturday.
Game 1
Zillah=000=430=0=—=7=13-4
Naches Valley=120=401=x=—=8=10=1
B. Ward and Savage; Ross, Kime (5) and Gunter.
Highlights: Gracie Salverda (Z) 3-5, Kadence Ward (Z) 3-4; Tori Zapien (Z) 2-5, 2 3b; Addi Vanwagoner (NV) 3-4, Jaden Gunter (NV) 2-4, Jackson (NV) 2-4.
Game 2
Zillah=010=—=1=3=3
Naches Valley=169=—=16=11=0
Gauley, Salame (2) and Savage; Kime and Gunter.
Highlights: Hope Saucedo (NV) 3-3; Allison Uecker (NV) 2-3; Jackson (NV) 2-2.
---
WAPATO 36-6, TOPPENISH 34-1: At Wapato, senior Elly Jim went 5-for-7 with a double and a triple in her first varsity start to help the Wolves earn a sweep on Senior Night.
Game 1
Toppenish=240=6(10)5=7=—=34=18
Wapato=336=664=8=—=36=30
Toppenish not available. Hamilton, Gonzalez (6) and Zagal-Martinez.
Highlights: Elly Jim (W) 5-7, 2b, 3b; Julyssa Rivera (W) 5-5, 2b; Nay Zagal Martinez (W) 3-5, 2b; Jen Rodriguez (W) 4-5, 2b; Bella Ramirez 6 runs; Janae Martinez 3-5; Jiselle Castro 3-3, 5 runs.
Game 2
Toppenish=001=—1=3
Wapato=24x=—=6=6
Toppenish not available. Castro and Zagal-Martinez.
Highlights: J. Martinez (W) 1-1, 2 runs; Rodriguez (W) 1-1, 2b, 2 runs; Zagal-Martinez (W) 2-2.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
DESALES 13-16, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3-6: At DeSales, Ella Alseth was 5-for-6 for the day with a double for the Knights (2-8).
Game 1
Sunnyside Chr.=001=02=—=3=11=2
DeSales=120=55=—13=16=0
Andringa and Alseth. T. Moon and L. Moon.
SC highlights: Breya Saber 2-3, Ella Alseth 2-3, Kelli Candanoza 2-3, 2b.
Game 2
Sunnyside Chr.=103=11=—=6=2=1
DeSales=3(10)0=03=—=16=11=0
Saber, Andringa (3) and Alseth. L. Moon, T. Moon (4) and Dunham.
SC highlights: Syd Banks 2-2, Alseth 3-3, 2b.
---
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 5, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Wesley Bryant scored a pair of goals and Zinedine Moreno added a goal and pair of assists as the Rams improved to 4-0.
West Valley travels to Sunnyside, which defeated Eisenhower 6-0 on Tuesday, for a match Friday night while the Pirates host Eisenhower the same night.
First half: 1, West Valley, Sam Mooney (Luke Bakker), 2:00. 2, West Valley, Dylan Kitt (Zinedine Moreno), 17:00. 3, West Valley, Moreno (PK), 30:00.
Second half: 4, Wesley Bryant (Moreno), 45:00. 5, Davis, player unavailable, 68:00. 6, West Valley Bryant (Jonathan Wright), 70:00.
Saves: Devin Duthie (WV) 2, Davis 4.
---
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 5, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, the Greyhounds remained unbeaten at 5-0-1 in league and 7-0-1 overall and will host East Valley on Saturday.
Also on Tuesday, Selah prevailed at Prosser 1-0.
---
SCAC
WAPATO 4, LA SALLE 0: At Wapato, Alejandro Fuentes scored a hat trick and assisted a Darwin Gonzalez goal to lead the Wolves on Monday. They improved to 5-4 and will start district playoffs on Monday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Alejandro Fuentes (Jesus Marin), 2:00.
Second half: 2, Wapato, Darwin Gonzalez (Fuentes), 45:00. 3, Wapato, Fuentes (Marin), 47:00. 4, Wapato, Fuentes (Gonzalez), 59:00.
Saves: Eduardo Melendrez (S) 3. La Salle 6.
---
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Jimmy Pruiett (WV) d. Jacob Ortiz 6-0, 6-0; Alex Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Evan Howes 6-0, 6-0; Yaani Shah (WV) d. Christian Fuentes 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Logan Kinloch-Kel Griffiths (WV) d. Jason Zendejas-Isiah Palma 6-1, 6-1; Dru Kumar-Spencer Tallon (WV) d. William Oldenkamp-Jose Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1; Nolan Preacher-Willam Rojan (WV) for.
West Valley girls 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Alisha Shetty (WV) d. Guadalupe Flores 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Tweedy (WV) d. Daisey Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Alyssah Cornejo 6-1, 6-0; Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Vanessa Johnson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Morgan Calahan-Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Beatrice Perez-Natalie Dick 6-1, 6-0; Ivy Tweedy-Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Annabelle Kollman-Hailey Hammontree 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Maison-Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Ada Querin-Viviana Armijo 6-0, 6-0.
---
Davis boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Conor Lincoln (D) d. Copenhaver 6-0, 6-0; Shawn Calkins (D) d. Carlos Pacheco 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. William Shelley 6-3, 6-2; Hayden Tweedy (D) d. Toby Rodriguez 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Aldo Valencia-Cesar Cervantes (D) d. Zakkary Garcia-Blake Perez 6-1, 6-1; Alex Lascar-Thomas Leslie (D) d. Jose Morales-Calvin Copenhaver 6-1, 6-0; Liam Hill-Arturo Baeza (D) won by default.
Sunnyside girls 4, Davis 3
Singles: Carly Mattson (D) d. Hellen Palma 6-0, 6-1; Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Stephanie Flores 6-0, 6-1; Emily Kissel (D) d. Lesly Tiatelpa 6-0, 6-0; Natalia Becho (S) d. Daisy Mota 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Annalise Alvarez (S) d. Jackie Serafin-Anja Boughton 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Andrea Pineda-Cecilia Tovar (S) d. Cle Kuk-Lily Gomez 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Mears-Mirna Ramirez (S) d. Karen Madrigal-Yareli Paredes 6-2, 6-2.
---
CWAC
Ellensburg Boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Josh Rosen (EB) for.; Daniel Yangas (Eb) d. Zaiden Garcia 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Collin Marsh–Ethan Price (Eb) d. Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy 6-2, 6-2; Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma (EV) d. Liam Schedler–Stu Loverro 6-2, 6-3; Teegan Hooper–Brady Locke (EV) d. Thomas Lonowski–Bennett Huffman 6-0, 5-7, 6-2.
Ellensburg girls 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Blake Johnson (Eb) d. Mai Mesler 6-1, 7-5; Alora Sully (Eb) for.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun-Jia Smith (EV) d. Kendall Steele–Kelsey Franklin 6-4, 6-2; Bella Estey–Taylor Perez (Eb) for.; Chloe Hannahs–Lilly Hammond (Eb) for.
---
Selah boys 5, Ellensburg
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Josh Rosen 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Franklin (S) d. Daniel Yangas 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (S) d. Collin Marsh-Ethan Price 6-1, 6-0; Riley Christianson-Kaden Giles (S) d. Liam Schedler-Stuart Laverro 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; Kade Wurtz-John Ballew (S) d. Thomas Lonowski-Bennett Huffman (S) 6-2, 6-2.
Selah girls 5, Ellensburg 0
Singles: Mary-Frances Ballew (S) d. Blake Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Macie Ladd (S) d. Alora Sully 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Addi Ladd-Tanna Bond (S) d. Kendall Steele-Kelsey Franklin 6-0, 6-3; Maya Hall-Adley Franklin (S) d. Bella Estey-Taylor Perez 6-1, 6-1; Evani Valencia-Tiana Gaona (S) d. Chloe Hannahs-Lilly Hammond 6-4, 6-1.
---
EWAC
Granger boys 5, Cle Elum 0
Singles: Adam Asher (G) d. Luke Chafin 6-0, 6-0; A.J. Cardenas (G) d. Colin O'Cain 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Granger won No. 1-2-3 by forfeit.
Granger girls 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Ariela Solorio (G) d. Brook Wolf 6-1, 6-1; Jasslyn Ramos (G) d. Jessica Klarich 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Amanda Board-Kylee Cuffe (CE) d. Eliana Rios-Marian Alaniz 6-1, 3-6, 6-1; Idaly Cardoza-Hannah Valenzuela (G) d. Lola Favero-Sadie Melhorn 6-2, 6-0; Granger for.
---
White Swan boys 2, Highland 0
Singles: Noah Sauer (WS) d. Isaac Jensen 3-6, 6-2, 7-5; Oscar Velasquez (WS) for.
White Swan girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Ashley Gonzales 6-0, 6-0; Michelle Gutierrez (WS) d. Carol Govea 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Nakoda Sampson-Gme'Wiin Mills (WS) d. Madison Munson-Yazmin Flores 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Sophia Sanchez-Nadya Espindola (WS) d. Anahi Silva-Matitere Medina 6-2, 6-0; Maria Jacobson-Caitlyn Meyers (H) for.
---
White Swan boys 2, Highland 0
Singles: Noah Sauer (WS) d. Isaac Jensen 3-6, 6-2, 7-5; Oscar Velasquez (WS) for.
White Swan girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Ashley Gonzales 6-2, 6-0; Michelle Gutierrez (WS) d. Judith Silva 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Nakoda Sampson-Gme'Wiin Mills (WS) d. Josie Diaz-Yozelyn Chavez 6-3, 6-1; Sophia Sanchez-Nadya Espindola (WS) d. Maria Jacobson-Caitlyn Myers 6-7, inj for.; Anahi Silva-Matitere Medina (H) for.
---
GOLF
CWAC
BOYS AT YAKIMA ELKS
Team scores: East Valley 378, Ellensburg 416, Selah 431, Prosser 457, Grandview 467.
Individuals: Khale Calhoun (EV) 81, Robert Crimp (Ell) 93, Jonathan Morris (S) 93, Noah Dooley (EV) 98, Trevor Hoffard (G) 99, Travis Hoffard (G) 99, Beaudry Benedetti (EV) 99, Camden Powell (EV) 100.
Final season standings: 1, Calhoun; 2, Dooley; 3, Alex Gout (EV); 4, Travis Hoffard; 5, Trevor Hoffard.
---
SCAC
BOYS AT MOUNT ADAMS
Team scores: Zillah 389, Naches Valley 402, Toppenish 443.
Individuals: Gerric Shirrod (NV) 87, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 87, Ryker Ritchie (Z) 94, Rocco Clark (T) 98.